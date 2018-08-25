MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Yankees' Miguel Andujar strengthening Rookie of the Year case
Keep it locked right here for everything you need to know about Saturday's MLB action
Thanks to a doubleheader in Baltimore, Saturday brings us an extra full 16-game slate of big league action. Here is everything you need to know about the day in MLB.
Saturday's scores
- Yankees 10, Orioles 3, Game 1 (box score)
- Reds at Cubs (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Mets (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Giants (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Rays, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Tigers, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Orioles, Game 2, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Twins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Brewers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Braves at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at Royals, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros at Angels, 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Andujar strengthens Rookie of the Year case
Shohei Ohtani and Gleyber Torres are the big names, but, if the season ended today, Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar just might steal the AL Rookie of the Year award. Andujar strengthened his Rookie of the Year case with a big afternoon in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader at Camden Yards, going 2 for 5 with a home run and 4 RBI.
Going into Saturday, Andujar was hitting .297/.328/.521 (124 OPS+) with 58 extra-base hits (36 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs). No other rookie had more than 42 extra-base hits. Andujar leads all rookies with 70 RBI -- Torres is a distant second with 56 RBI -- and he's hitting .319/.343/.638 as New York's primary cleanup hitter in August, while Aaron Judge (wrist) and Gary Sanchez (groin) are sidelined. He's stepped up when the Yankees needed him most.
Quick hits
- Giants C Buster Posey will have season-ending hip surgery Monday. The surgery comes with a 6-8 month recovery. Between his age (32 in March) and the hip surgery, there are questions about how much Posey will be able to catch going forward.
- Cubs 3B Kris Bryant took batting practice at Wrigley Field on Saturday. He is currently on the disabled list with a shoulder injury. Bryant expects to play 2-3 rehab games in Triple-A before rejoining the Cubs, reports USA Today.
- Yankees C Gary Sanchez started a minor league rehab assignment Saturday. He has been out most of the last two months with two separate 10-day DL stints for a groin injury. Sanchez is expected to play about a week's worth of rehab games.
- Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki is not expected to play this season, manager John Gibbons told Sportsnet. Tulowitzki is recovering from surgery on both heels. Gibbons said the team hopes Tulowitzki will be ready for Opening Day 2019.
- Orioles RHP Alex Cobb and RHP Andrew Cashner have both cleared trade waivers, reports Fancred.com. The two can now be traded to any team. The O's were active at the July 31st trade deadline and could look to move both Cobb and Cashner.
- The Blue Jays have activated RHP Aaron Sanchez off the 60-day DL, the team announced. He'd been since late June after hurting his finger in a suitcase accident. Veteran LHP Jaime Garcia was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
- The Marlins pulled RHP Dan Straily back after he was claimed on trade waivers, reports the Miami Herald. That means Straily will remain with the Marlins the rest of the year. Once he was claimed, he could only be traded to the claiming team.
- The Reds activated OF Scott Schebler off the 10-day DL, the team announced. He'd been on the disabled list more than a month with a shoulder injury. OF Aristides Aquino was sent down in a corresponding move.
Live team updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Posey to have season-ending hip surgery
Hip surgery could cut into Posey's playing time at catcher going forward
-
MLB DFS, Aug. 25: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Fountain leak delays Royals-Indians
A burst pipe is to blame
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Aug. 25
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Saturday
-
Perez with touching, special home run
A touching moment in Kansas City
-
MLB Friday: Cards top Rox
Here is everything you need to know about Friday's MLB action