MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Yankees' Miguel Andujar strengthening Rookie of the Year case

Thanks to a doubleheader in Baltimore, Saturday brings us an extra full 16-game slate of big league action. Here is everything you need to know about the day in MLB.

Andujar strengthens Rookie of the Year case

Shohei Ohtani and Gleyber Torres are the big names, but, if the season ended today, Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar just might steal the AL Rookie of the Year award. Andujar strengthened his Rookie of the Year case with a big afternoon in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader at Camden Yards, going 2 for 5 with a home run and 4 RBI.

Going into Saturday, Andujar was hitting .297/.328/.521 (124 OPS+) with 58 extra-base hits (36 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs). No other rookie had more than 42 extra-base hits. Andujar leads all rookies with 70 RBI -- Torres is a distant second with 56 RBI -- and he's hitting .319/.343/.638 as New York's primary cleanup hitter in August, while Aaron Judge (wrist) and Gary Sanchez (groin) are sidelined. He's stepped up when the Yankees needed him most.

