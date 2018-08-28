MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Yankees reach rookie home run milestone

Monday is typically a travel or rest day in baseball and that means we have a very light stale of seven big league games, including a very important one in Houston. Here are this week's Power Rankings and here status updates on the American League postseason races and National League postseason races. Now here's everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.

Monday's baseball schedule and scores

Torres helps Yankees make franchise history

Here's what Yankees rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres did to a Carlos Rodon changeup in the fourth inning on Monday night:

That's a smash to center, and that's Torres' 20th home run of the season. It so happens that Yankees rookie third baseman Miguel Andujar at this writing has 21 home runs. As such, Torres and Andujar are the first Yankee rookies to hit 20 or more home runs in the same season. Franchise history hath been made. They're also the first rookie label-mates to hit 20 or more dingers since Joey Votto and Jay Bruce of the Reds back in 2008.

As for Torres, who looks every bit like a future superstar, there's also this:

Gleyber Torres has his 20th home run for the @Yankees tonight. His 93 career games to get to the mark are the 4th fewest by a player 21 or younger in American League history — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) August 28, 2018

The future is exceptionally bright for Torres, but in the here and now he's a vital contributor to a team that has legitimate designs on the World Series. Speaking of which, the 21-year-old Torres is now batting .270/.338/.497 on the year.

Conforto hits bomb of the night

Not much has gone right for the Mets this season, but consider this forthcoming crush-job from Michael Conforto to be an aesthetically pleasing exception. Jon Lester, this is your life:

Like the tweet says, that one traveled 472 whopping feet into the Chicago night and left the bat at 110 mph. That's the longest home run by a Met since Statcast began tracking such things. That was Conforto's 19th homer of the season.

