MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Yankees reach rookie home run milestone
Gleyber Torres hits his 20th homer of the season, plus everything you need to know from Monday's games
Monday is typically a travel or rest day in baseball and that means we have a very light stale of seven big league games, including a very important one in Houston. Here are this week's Power Rankings and here status updates on the American League postseason races and National League postseason races. Now here's everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action.
Monday's baseball schedule and scores
- Blue Jays at Orioles (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Phillies (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Yankees (GameTracker)
- Mets at Cubs (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Astros (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Torres helps Yankees make franchise history
Here's what Yankees rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres did to a Carlos Rodon changeup in the fourth inning on Monday night:
That's a smash to center, and that's Torres' 20th home run of the season. It so happens that Yankees rookie third baseman Miguel Andujar at this writing has 21 home runs. As such, Torres and Andujar are the first Yankee rookies to hit 20 or more home runs in the same season. Franchise history hath been made. They're also the first rookie label-mates to hit 20 or more dingers since Joey Votto and Jay Bruce of the Reds back in 2008.
As for Torres, who looks every bit like a future superstar, there's also this:
The future is exceptionally bright for Torres, but in the here and now he's a vital contributor to a team that has legitimate designs on the World Series. Speaking of which, the 21-year-old Torres is now batting .270/.338/.497 on the year.
Conforto hits bomb of the night
Not much has gone right for the Mets this season, but consider this forthcoming crush-job from Michael Conforto to be an aesthetically pleasing exception. Jon Lester, this is your life:
Like the tweet says, that one traveled 472 whopping feet into the Chicago night and left the bat at 110 mph. That's the longest home run by a Met since Statcast began tracking such things. That was Conforto's 19th homer of the season.
Quick hits
- Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr. will return as a reliever. He is currently on the disabled list with an elbow injury and the team doesn't want to waste time stretching him out to start. McCullers was dynamite out of the bullpen last postseason.
- The Phillies are working to acquire Mets UTIL Jose Bautista. Philadelphia claimed Bautista on trade waivers and the two sides have until Tuesday to work out a deal. Because he's been claimed, Bautista can only be traded to the Phillies.
- The Nationals placed RHP Kelvin Herrera on the 10-day DL with a foot injury. Herrera, an impending free agent, recently returned from an unrelated shoulder injury and figured to be traded at some point fairly soon.
- Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson will begin a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday, reports USA Today. Donaldson has been out since late May with a calf injury. Toronto figures to look to trade him as soon as he shows he's healthy.
- Yankees manager Aaron Boone is "optimistic" both SS Didi Gregorius (heel) and C Gary Sanchez (groin) will return from the disabled list before the team goes out on a West Coast trip next week, reports MLB.com.
- The Dodgers signed RHP Zach McAllister to a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A, the team announced. The veteran right-hander has a 6.20 ERA in 45 innings for the Indians and Tigers this season.
- The Orioles acquired minor league 1B Jack Zoellner from the Phillies for an undisclosed sum of international bonus money, the team announced. Zoellner, 23, is hitting .236/.364/.422 in 47 rookie ball games this season.
- The Yankees have signed OF Quintin Berry to a minor-league contract.
Live team updates
