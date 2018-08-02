MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Yankees-Red Sox series kicks off

The dog days of August are upon us in Major League Baseball. We've got 12 games to cover, let's get to it.

It's Yankees-Red Sox

I know, I know. The Yankees-Red Sox rivalry has been shoved down the throats of baseball fans for years (decades, in fact) by "the media" and many people are tired of it. It's just that this isn't contrived this season.

The Red Sox are the best team in baseball by 5 1/2 games at 75-34, which is an amazing pace of 111 wins.

The Yankees are 68-38, which is a 104-win pace and good for the second-best record in baseball.

Put aside the feelings of "I'm tired of them" and realize these are the two best teams in baseball. Further, one of them is likely to have over 100 wins and end up in a one-game wild card matchup that is essentially a play-in game to the rest of the postseason.

The Yankees are 5 1/2 games back, but this is a four-game series and the Yankees are 5-4 against the Red Sox this season. They also don't play another contending team until September after this series. They do, however, face off against the likes of the Rangers, Marlins, Orioles, White Sox and Tigers before then.

Simply, this is a big deal.

Brewers look to close out impressive trip

Last week, the Brewers embarked on a trip out west that appeared to be pretty damn tough. They were tasked with four-game series in both San Francisco and Los Angeles.

So far, so good.

The Brewers took three of four against the Giants and Thursday look to do the same against the Dodgers.

It won't be easy, as Clayton Kershaw is the opposing pitcher and he's coming off what looked like a vintage Kershaw outing. Still, the Brewers beat Kershaw on July 21 and have won seven of their last 10 in what looked like a tough stretch. This team just keeps proving naysayers wrong and demanding attention. They've earned it.

NL West battle

Entering Thursday, three NL West teams have the same number of losses at the top. The Dodgers (60-49), Diamondbacks (60-49) and Rockies (58-49) are all in action, too. There are some tasty pitching matchups here as well.

The Rockies have a day game against All-Star Miles Mikolas, while the Dodgers send Kershaw to the hill against Jhoulys Chacin (10-3, 3.45). The D-Backs pit Zack Greinke (12-5, 2.96) against Madison Bumgarner (3-4, 3.06).

Quick hits

