MLB scores, schedule, live team updates, news: Yelich helps Brewers climb to within a half-game of Cubs

The final Tuesday of the 2018 regular season brought us a rain-shortened slate of big league games. Here's an update on the postseason races and here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action.

Brewers inch closer to Cubs

The NL Central race might go down to the wire, folks. Tuesday night the Brewers routed the Cardinals thanks to NL MVP candidate (favorite?) Christian Yelich, who had a three-run triple and a three-run home run. He went into Tuesday's game hitting an insane .360/.427/.732 with 21 home runs in 59 games since the All-Star break.

While the Brewers were busy beating up on the Cardinals at Busch Stadium, the Cubs were shut out by the Pirates at Wrigley Field. Here are Chicago's runs scored totals in their last six games against the Pirates: 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0. Huh. The Cubs won two of those six games, so I guess it could've been worse.

The Brewers reduced their magic number for a postseason spot to one and Tuesday's outcomes mean they are a half-game behind the Cubs in the NL Central. Here is each team's remaining schedule:

Brewers: One game vs. Cardinals, three games vs. Tigers.

One game vs. Cardinals, three games vs. Tigers. Cubs: Two games vs. Pirates, three games vs. Cardinals.

The Cubs have already clinched a postseason berth. They don't have to worry about that. But their magic number to clinch the NL Central title remains five with five games to play, and given how well the Brewers are playing (not to mention their remaining schedule), the Cubbies just might need to win out to win the division.

Rockies move into wild-card position

With an assist from the Brewers, the Rockies jumped over the Cardinals and into the second wild-card spot. They blew the Phillies out at home to hold up their part of the bargain. David Dahl clubbed a three-run home run to break the game open early.

Tuesday's win was the fifth straight win for the Rockies, who are one game behind the Dodgers pending the outcome of their game in Arizona. Here are the remaining schedules for the three clubs:

Cardinals: One game vs. Brewers, three games vs. Cubs.

One game vs. Brewers, three games vs. Cubs. Dodgers: One game vs. D-Backs, three games vs. Giants.

One game vs. D-Backs, three games vs. Giants. Rockies: Two games vs. Phillies, three games vs. Nationals.

As a fan of chaos, I hope the Cardinals, Dodgers, and Rockies all finish with an identical record this season. In that case the Dodgers and Rockies would play a tiebreaker game to decide the NL West champ, then the loser of that game would play a tiebreaker with the Cardinals to determine the second wild-card team. Fun!

Scherzer hits strikeout milestone

For the first time since 2002, a right-handed pitcher has struck out 300 batters in a season. That pitcher: Max Scherzer. The Nationals ace fanned 10 Marlins on Tuesday night to give him 300 strikeouts on the nose this season. He's the first righty pitcher with 300 strikeouts since Curt Schilling (316) in 2002.

Scherzer is only the third pitcher in the last 15 years to strike out 300 batters in a season. Here are the last five 300-strikeout seasons:

Max Scherzer, 2018 Nationals: 300 strikeouts

300 strikeouts Chris Sale, 2017 Red Sox: 308 strikeouts

308 strikeouts Clayton Kershaw, 2015 Dodgers: 301 strikeouts

301 strikeouts Randy Johnson, 2002 D-Backs: 334 strikeouts

334 strikeouts Curt Schilling, 2002 D-Backs: 316 strikeouts

It's unclear whether Scherzer will pitch again this season. He could start on normal rest Sunday, on the final day of the regular season, though the Nationals have already been eliminated from postseason contention and may simply shut Scherzer down rather than have him make a meaningless start.

Although strikeouts are at an all-time high -- MLB is on pace to set a new single-season strikeout rate record for the 13th time in the last 14 years -- 300-strikeout seasons are becoming few and far between because pitchers simply don't throw as may innings as they once did. It takes a special blend of durability and dominance to get there. Scherzer's one of the few who have it.

Astros win 100th game

For the 100th time this season, the Astros were victorious Tuesday night. Houston improved to 100-57 on the season with crisp 4-1 win over the Blue Jays. Alex Bregman strengthened his MVP case with a two-run home run in the first inning

The Astros went 101-61 en route to winning the World Series last season and they are the first team to win 100-plus games in back-to-back seasons since the 2004-05 Cardinals. St. Louis went 105-57 in 2004 and 100-62 in 2015

More importantly, the Astros are on the verge of clinching their second straight AL West title. Tuesday's win knocked their magic number down to one, meaning their worst case scenario right now is a Game 163 tiebreaker with the Athletics to decide the division crown.

Sanchez breaks out for Yankees

Was Tuesday night Gary Sanchez's long-waited breakout? The Yankees backstop has endured a brutal season -- he went into Tuesday hitting .180/.280/.386 with an MLB leading 17 passed balls in 85 games around a series of groin injuries -- but, Tuesday night, he went 2 for 4 with a walk and a three-run home run to break the game open.

Tuesday's win lowered New York's magic number for home field advantage in the Wild Card Game to three. Assuming they do clinch home field advantage at some point, it'll be the third time in the last four years the AL Wild Card Game will be played at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees lost to the Astros in 2015 and beat the Twins in 2017.

Mauer sets a franchise record

No player in history has reached base more times as a Minnesota Twin than Joe Mauer. Tuesday night, Mauer laced a first inning leadoff single to become the franchise's all-time leader in times on base. Here's the list:

Joe Mauer: 3,073 and counting (.388 on-base percentage) Harmon Killebrew: 3,072 (.383 OBP) Kirby Puckett: 2,810 (.360 OBP) Rod Carew: 2,718 (.393 OBP) Kent Hrbek: 2,613 (.367 OBP)

It should be noted this covers the Minnesota Twins years only, not the Washington Senators years (pre-1961). If we include the Senators years, the franchise leader in times on base is Sam Rice (3,623). Mauer is top five in Twins history in basically every significant offensive category.

Quick hits

