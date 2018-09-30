MLB scores, schedule, live updates, news: Cubs, Brewers, Dodgers, Rockies force Game 163

The final day of the 2018 regular season is in the books and several National League postseason spots remain up for grabs. As per recent tradition, every game started at approximately 3 p.m. ET on Sunday to maximize drama. It's was a fun day, baseball fans. Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's MLB action.

Sunday's scores

Two tiebreaker games on tap Monday

For the first time in baseball history, there will be two Game 163 tiebreaker games the day after the end of the regular season. The 162-game regular season was not enough to decide the NL Central and NL West races.

Going into Sunday, the Cubs needed a win and a Brewers loss to clinch the NL Central. The Brewers needed a win and a Cubs loss to clinch. The same applied in the NL West. The Dodgers and Rockies needed a win while the other team lost to clinch the division title.

So what happened? The Brewers, Cubs, Dodgers, and Rockies all won Sunday. Handily too. The combined score of those four games: 48-5. Never underestimate the "they're all playing teams that have been eliminated and just want to go home" aspect of the final day of the regular season.

Because the Brewers and Cubs are tied atop the NL Central and the Dodgers and Rockies are tied atop the NL West, there will be two Game 163 tiebreaker games Monday. The schedule:

1:05 p.m. ET: Brewers at Cubs (winner wins NL Central, loser hosts the Wild Card Game)

Brewers at Cubs (winner wins NL Central, loser hosts the Wild Card Game) 4:09 p.m. ET: Rockies at Dodgers (winner wins NL West, loser is road team in Wild Card Game)

It is entirely possible the Dodgers' path to the NLDS will involve winning in San Francisco on Sunday, losing in Los Angeles on Monday, and winning in Chicago or Milwaukee in the Wild Card Game on Tuesday.

The two tiebreaker games Monday will be MLB's first tiebreaker games since the Rays beat the Rangers in Game 163 in 2013 to claim the second wild-card spot. Monday's games will determine the NL Central champion, the NL West champion, and the two wild card teams. Total chaos. Can't wait.

Yelich still has a chance at Triple Crown

Thanks to Monday's tiebreaker game, Brewers outfielder and MVP candidate Christian Yelich will still have a chance to win the first Triple Crown in the National League since Hall of Famer Joe Medwick with the 1937 Cardinals. Game 163 goes into the books as a regular season game. The stats count.

Here's where Yelich sits in the Triple Crown categories:

Batting average: .323 (leads by 14 points)

.323 (leads by 14 points) Home runs: 36 (one behind Nolan Arenado for NL lead)

36 (one behind Nolan Arenado for NL lead) Runs batted in: 109 (trails Javier Baez by two for NL lead)

The batting title is in the bag. Hitting two home runs to pass Arenado and picking up three runs batted in to pass Baez will be awfully tough. To make it even tougher, Arenado and Baez are both playing in tiebreaker games Monday as well! So they can still pad their season totals.

Maybe the Game 163 aspect makes it unfair, but winning the Triple Crown is really cool, and Yelich still has a chance to do it Monday.

Blackmon hits for the cycle

In what amounted to a must-win game for the Rockies, Charlie Blackmon delivered the first ever Game 162 cycle in baseball history on Sunday. Blackmon had a triple in the first inning, a homer in the third inning, an infield single in the fifth inning, and a double in the eighth inning. Here's the homer:

Blackmon's cycle is the fourth in baseball this season. Mookie Betts hit for the cycle in early August and Yelich hit for the cycle twice in the span of 20 days recently. Blackmon had the ninth cycle in Rockies history and the first since Arenado hit for the cycle last August.

A's Davis finishes with .247 average

For the fourth consecutive season, Khris Davis is a .247 hitter. Davis went 0 for 2 on Sunday before being removed from the game as part of the A's mass exodus in the meaningless regular season finale. Here are his batting averages the last four years carried out another decimal point:

2015: .2474

.2474 2016: .2468

.2468 2017: . 2473

2473 2018: .2465

So, technically, Davis hit .247 for the fourth straight season and also finished with his lowest batting average in those four years. Still a pretty neat bit of symmetry. When you've hit 40-plus home runs in three straight seasons like Davis, walking around with a .247 batting average 24/7 is A-OK.

Andujar ties AL rookie record

Yankees rookie third baseman Miguel Andujar strengthened his Rookie of the Year case with his 47th double of the season Sunday afternoon. The high fly ball clanked in and out of Brock Holt's glove near the Green Monster.

Andujar's double is notable because it tied Fred Lynn's American League rookie doubles record. Here are the most doubles among AL rookies all-time:

Miguel Andujar, 2018 Yankees: 47 Fred Lynn, 1975 Red Sox: 47 Hal Trosky, 1934 Indians: 45 Roy Johnson, 1929 Tigers: 45 Shoeless Joe Jackson, 1911 Naps: 45

Andujar broke Joe DiMaggio's franchise rookie record with his 45th double early in the season. As recently as last Opening Day, DiMaggio held he rookie franchise record for doubles (44) and home runs (29). Now those records are held by Andujar (47) and Aaron Judge (52), respectively.

Flaherty finishes with impressive strikeout rate

Cardinals rookie righty Jack Flaherty did not finish his season on a strong note Sunday -- he allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings to the Cubs -- but it was an overall excellent season for the 22-year-old. He threw 151 innings with a 3.34 ERA in 28 starts. Flaherty also posted the fourth highest strikeout rate in history for a rookie pitcher (min. 150 innings):

Kerry Wood, 1998 Cubs: 33.3 percent of batters faced Doc Gooden, 1984 Mets: 31.4 percent Hideo Nomo, 1995 Dodgers: 30.3 percent Jack Flaherty, 2018 Cardinals: 29.6 percent Noah Syndergaard, 2015 Mets & Jose Fernandez, 2013 Marlins: 27.5 percent

That is some company for Mr. Flaherty. Heck of a rookie season for him.

Orioles one-hit Astros

The 47-115 Orioles closed out their season on a high note. Three Orioles pitchers (Jimmy Yacabonis, Paul Fry, Mychal Givens) combined to one-hit the defending World Series champion Astros on Sunday. Granted, the Astros subbed out most of their regulars in the early innings and played more to not get hurt than win, but still. A one-hitter is pretty cool.

Even with the one-hit loss, the Astros just wrapped up one of the most dominant regular seasons in baseball history. Beyond their 103-59 record, they finished with one of the best runs scored to runs allowed differentials in baseball since World War II. The list:

1969 Orioles: 1.51 2018 Astros: 1.49 1954 Indians: 1.48 1948 Indians: 1.48 2001 Mariners: 1.48

The Astros are a juggernaut. I'm not sure there's a team I'd rather face less in a short postseason series than Houston.

Quick hits

