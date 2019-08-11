MLB scores, schedule: Masahiro Tanaka helps Yankees salvage series split; Kris Bryant comes up clutch for Cubs
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's a Sunday, and that means a ton of day baseball is available for viewing. Some of the biggest storylines entering the day included the Mets and Nationals wrapping up their series; the Twins and Cleveland doing the same; and Justin Verlander getting to face off against the Orioles.
For all the latest news, notes, and highlights on those games (and all others), keep it here throughout the day.
Baseball schedule/scores for Sunday, August 11
- Astros vs. Orioles (GameTracker)
- Angels vs. Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Yankees 1, Blue Jays 0 (box score)
- Cubs 6, Reds 3 (box score)
- Nationals vs. Mets (GameTracker)
- Braves vs. Marlins (GameTracker)
- Royals 10, Tigers 2 (box score)
- Athletics vs. White Sox (GameTracker)
- Indians vs. Twins (GameTracker)
- Rangers vs. Brewers (GameTracker)
- Pirates vs. Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Rockies vs. Padres (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers (GameTracker)
- Rays vs. Mariners (GameTracker)
- Phillies vs. Giants 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Yankees salvage series versus Blue Jays
Admit it: when you saw the Yankees were playing four games against the Blue Jays this weekend, you mentally marked that down as a series victory for New York. But baseball is an unpredictable animal, and an easy stretch nearly turned into an embarrassing one.
In fact, were it not for a 1-0 victory on Sunday, the Yankees would have lost three of the four.
The Yankees can thank Masahiro Tanaka for avoiding that fate. Tanaka limited the Blue Jays to three hits over eight innings. He struck out four and walked no one on 94 pitches. Aroldis Chapman took over for Tanaka in the ninth after he permitted a leadoff single. Chapman retired Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a double-play ball, yielded a single to Bo Bichette, then struck out Cavan Biggio to end the game.
The Yankees will now return home for a four-game set against the Orioles. They're hoping this one turns out to be as easy as it looks.
Bryant's blast lifts Cubs
The Reds had a chance to reduce the distance between themselves and the first-place Cubs this weekend as part of a four-game set. Alas, they'll have to settle for not losing ground.
On Sunday, the Cubs won the series finale by a 6-3 margin thanks to some timely hitting.
Chicago fell behind 3-0 early, and didn't plate its first run until a Javier Baez double in the sixth. Tony Kemp plated Ian Happ in the seventh with a fielder's choice, and Kris Bryant delivered a three-run jack later in the frame that proved to be the difference. Happ himself would homer in the eighth to give the Cubs a 6-3 lead, which is obviously how the game stayed.
The banged-up Cubs bullpen -- which lost Steve Cishek to the injured list on Sunday -- held firm despite having to cover four innings. David Phelps, Rowan Wick, and Pedro Strop combined to permit one hit, one walk, and no runs while fanning six batters.
The Cubs will resume their season on Tuesday in Philadelphia against the Phillies. The Reds, for their part, will travel to D.C. for three against the Nationals.
Stat of the Day: Royals have pair of two-homer games
Not many things have gone right for the Royals this season, but how about Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier? They entered Sunday having each posted an OPS+ over 125. They then took out some frustration on the Tigers, launching a pair of dingers apiece that added up to more than 1,600 feet of home run:
It's football season in both cities, so we'll note that's about 533 yards. Not bad, not bad at all.
Quick hits
- Joe Maddon expects to return as Cubs manager in 2020 and beyond.
- This season could set yet another home-run record -- this time for three-homer games.
- The Reds released RHP David Hernandez.
- The Dodgers activated LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu from the injured list and optioned RHP Casey Sadler.
