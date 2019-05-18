MLB scores, schedule: Masahiro Tanaka leaves start early as Rays top Yankees to regain first place
Today's action includes the Yankees and Rays battling for AL East supremacy, Corbin Martin making his second start, the Pirates experimenting with an opener, and the Nationals trying to get going behind Stephen Strasburg against the Cubs.
Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, May 18
- FINAL - Rays 2,Yankees 1 in 11 (box score)
- DELAYED - Blue Jays vs. White Sox (GameTracker)
- DELAYED - Cardinals vs. Rangers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rockies vs. Phillies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Athletics vs. Tigers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Dodgers vs. Reds (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Orioles vs. Indians (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Mets vs. Marlins (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cubs vs. Nationals 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Astros vs. Red Sox 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Brewers vs. Braves 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Pirates vs. Padres 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Royals vs. Angels 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Twins vs. Mariners 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Giants vs. D'Backs 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Tanaka leaves early in Yankees loss
Masahiro Tanaka was forced to depart following six shutout innings against the Rays on Saturday after being struck in the foot by a Yandy Diaz batted ball. Take a look:
Given how the Yankees' season has played out, you might suspect that Tanaka would be heading for the injured list with a fractured foot. For the time being, at least, that does not appear to be the case. Rather, Tanaka has been diagnosed as having a shin contusion:
Tanaka had struck out six and permitted just three hits on 88 pitches prior to his exit. His seasonal ERA is now down to 3.09.
The Yankees, for their part, were holding onto a 1-0 lead at the time. The Rays would then tie the game in the seventh on a Brandon Lowe home run before taking the lead (for good) on an Austin Meadows dinger in the 11th.
As a result, the Rays are now back in first place in the AL East with one more game to go between these teams.
Highlight of the day: Harper launches one
Bryce Harper is known for his on-base skills and his power. He showed off the latter on Saturday, launching one deep to center field in the first inning of the Phillies game against the Rockies:
According to Statcast, that's the second-longest home run of Harper's career (in the Statcast era, anyway):
Harper now has eight home runs on the season. Additionally, he's eight home runs shy of 200 for his career.
Quick hits
- How are the Yankees in first place? We offered up four reasons.
- Robinson Cano is off to a poor start with the Mets. He apologized to his manager on Friday for a mistake.
- The Diamondbacks have played arguably the stiffest schedule in baseball.
- The Blue Jays brought up a left-handed knuckler on Saturday.
