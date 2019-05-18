MLB scores, schedule: Masahiro Tanaka leaves start early as Rays top Yankees to regain first place

It's Saturday, and you know what that means -- yup, a full slate of baseball goodness.

Today's action includes the Yankees and Rays battling for AL East supremacy, Corbin Martin making his second start, the Pirates experimenting with an opener, and the Nationals trying to get going behind Stephen Strasburg against the Cubs.

Keep it here all night for the latest news, notes, and scores from across the league.

Tanaka leaves early in Yankees loss

Masahiro Tanaka was forced to depart following six shutout innings against the Rays on Saturday after being struck in the foot by a Yandy Diaz batted ball. Take a look:

Given how the Yankees' season has played out, you might suspect that Tanaka would be heading for the injured list with a fractured foot. For the time being, at least, that does not appear to be the case. Rather, Tanaka has been diagnosed as having a shin contusion:

#Yankees announce that Tanaka left with a right shin contusion (hit by Diaz grounder). X-rays negative. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 18, 2019

Tanaka had struck out six and permitted just three hits on 88 pitches prior to his exit. His seasonal ERA is now down to 3.09.

The Yankees, for their part, were holding onto a 1-0 lead at the time. The Rays would then tie the game in the seventh on a Brandon Lowe home run before taking the lead (for good) on an Austin Meadows dinger in the 11th.

As a result, the Rays are now back in first place in the AL East with one more game to go between these teams.

Highlight of the day: Harper launches one

Bryce Harper is known for his on-base skills and his power. He showed off the latter on Saturday, launching one deep to center field in the first inning of the Phillies game against the Rockies:

According to Statcast, that's the second-longest home run of Harper's career (in the Statcast era, anyway):

Bryce Harper's HR went a projected 466 feet, his 2nd-longest HR tracked by Statcast (since 2015).



The 114.1 mph exit velocity was his 3rd-hardest hit HR tracked by Statcast. pic.twitter.com/kyLBVEWr40 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 18, 2019

Harper now has eight home runs on the season. Additionally, he's eight home runs shy of 200 for his career.

