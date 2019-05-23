MLB scores, schedule: Masahiro Tanaka sharp as Yankees sweep O's; Red Sox reach higher ground
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Thursday, as is typically the case, does not gift with us with a full 15-game MLB slate. Instead we have a meager 10 tilts on the docket, but the majority of those will be played under pleasing, restorative sunshine (not available in all locations). The Phillies and Cubs will play the final game of their series. The first-place Yankees went for their fifth win in a row, and the Marlins of all teams went for their sixth win in a row (and they got it). Let's dig in.
Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, May 23
- FINAL - Mets 6, Nationals 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Pirates 14, Rockies 6 (box score)
- FINAL - Yankees 6, Orioles 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Red Sox 8, Blue Jays 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Marlins 5, Tigers 2 (box score)
- LIVE - Phillies at Cubs (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Braves at Giants (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Twins at Angels (GameTracker)
- Rays at Indians, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Yankees get strong effort from Tanaka
On the same day they placed CC Sabathia on the IL, the Yankees were hoping to get good results from Masahiro Tanaka, who was forced to leave his last start after taking a Yandy Diaz comebacker off his shin. For a time, Tanaka's next start was in doubt, but on Thursday he started the series finale in Baltimore. He delivered:
Largely because of that effort, the Yankees swept the series and won their fifth in a row. Tanaka's ERA for the season now stands at 2.94 with 58 strikeouts and 15 walks in 64 1/3 innings. Let it be known that Tanaka in this one just barely avoided getting tagged by a batted ball once again:
The loss of Sabathia is unwelcome, and of course Luis Severino has yet to throw a pitch this season. With this outing, though, Tanaka eased any concerns about that shin, and James Paxton's return from the IL is within sight.
Elsewhere, the Yankees got bombs from Clint Frazier and Luke Voit, which means they tallied 13 home runs in this four-game series against the O's.
Bell keeps raking
Maybe we should stop talking about Josh Bell's breakout season for the Pirates and instead talk about Josh Bell's MVP season for the Pirates? Perhaps that's premature, but the slugger in Thursday's win over the Rockies went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, and a walk. Here's that home run:
You see the relevant numbers above. Let's put those in some franchise context:
Walking with the Pirate gods, that. Bell's also already tallied five home runs of at least 450 feet. He hits the ball hard, far, and often. It's no exaggeration to say he's been one of the most productive hitters in all of baseball.
In (literally) related matters:
Red Sox reach high point
As you're no doubt aware, the reigning champion Red Sox began the season 2-8 and on April 17 were a season-worst seven games under .500. Methodically, though, they've clawed back above the waterline and into early contention. With their win over the Blue Jays on Thursday, they're now a season-best four games above .500.
In that win, Ryan Weber, in his first big-league start in more than two years, allowed only one run in six strong innings. Steve Pearce homered, and Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers stayed hot. Overall, the Sox's resurgence has been keyed by Chris Sale's improvement, Michael Chavis' tremendous production as a second base fill-in, and the plus production of Bogaerts, Devers, and Mookie Betts.
Coming into Thursday, the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) gave the Red Sox a healthy 76.3 percent chance of making the postseason. That figure will be tested over the next 17 games, 14 of which come against the Astros, Indians, Yankees, and Rays. At the moment, though, the once struggling Sox are looking like they're prepared to meet preseason expectations.
Quick hits
- Our own Mike Axisa on Thursday took an updated look at the 2019-20 free agent class.
- The Yankees have placed LHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day IL with knee inflammation.
- The Mets have placed 2B Robinson Cano (quad strain) and INF/OF Jeff McNeil (hamstring strain) on the 10-day IL.
- The Red Sox have placed RHP Tyler Thornburg on the 10-day IL with a right hip impingement.
- The Rays have placed INF Yandy Diaz on the 10-day IL with a hand injury.
- The Mets have claimed OF Aaron Altherr off waivers from the Giants.
- The Blue Jays have claimed LHP Zac Rosscup off waivers from the Mariners.
- Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery. Read more here.
