MLB scores, schedule: Matt Chapman is the latest member of the growing 25 home run club

It's Friday, and that means there's a full 15-game slate of baseball. For all the latest news, notes, and highlights from those games and all others, keep it here throughout the night. Here's everything you need to know from Friday's MLB action:

Baseball scores for Friday, August 9

Chapman joins growing 25-home run club

The A's blanked the White Sox behind yet another strong start from Mike Fiers. On offense, down-ballot AL MVP candidate Matt Chapman snapped a mini-slump with a line-drive home run. Action-sports footage forthcoming:

That's Chapman's 25th homer of the season. That's a fine and good benchmark, but it's not exactly a rare one this season. Chapman, as it turns out, is the 34th batter of 2019 to hit 25 or more home runs. As you probably guessed, that's a lofty total. Already, 2019 ranks 26th all-time when it comes to most 25-homer hitters in a season. It's not even the middle of August yet.

As for the record, it belongs to 2017, when 74 players had 25-home run seasons or better. The 2019 season is on pace to break that with relative ease. Basically, a player at this juncture needs a little less than 18 home runs to be on pace for 25. Let's round it up and say 18 on the nose. At this writing, 86 hitters have at least 18 home runs in 2019. and 80 have at least 19. In other words, there's room for some players to fall off their current paces and still see the record snapped.

We're going to see a number of team and league home runs record fall this year, and the 25-home run club certainly appears to be one of those.

Highlight of the Day: Merrifield's leadoff inside-the-park homer

What's the only thing better than a leadoff home run? A leadoff inside-the-park home run, of course. Royals star Whit Merrifield welcomed Edwin Jackson back to the big leagues with a leadoff inside-the-parker on Friday night.

That is Merrifield's second inside-the-park homer of the season. He is the first player with two of those in one season since... Aaron Hicks did it last year. Merrifield has roughly seven weeks to become the first player with three inside-the-park homers in one season since Ruben Sierra with the 1987 Rangers.

