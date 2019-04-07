MLB scores, schedule: Max Scherzer starts again as Nationals look to take series at Citi Field
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
The second Sunday of the 2019 regular season brings a full 15-game slate of big league action. Most notably, the NL East rival Mets and Nationals wrap up their three-game series at Citi Field on Jacob deGrom Cy Young bobblehead day. Check out the lines at the ballpark:
DeGrom is not pitching Sunday, however. Zack Wheeler gets the nod against Max Scherzer, who is already making his third start on the young season. The Nationals have used off-days to skip their fifth starter in the early going. They've declined to give Scherzer extra rest and are starting him every fifth day.
Elsewhere, the up-and-coming Padres are looking to complete a three-game sweep of the Cardinals in St. Louis, and the slumping Red Sox are looking to close out their 11-game season-opening road trip with a win against the Diamondbacks. Boston is 2-8, marking the worst record through 10 games for a defending World Series champion since the 1998 Marlins, a team that was dismantled in the weeks following their parade.
Here is Katherine Acquavella's look at what we've learned from this past week in baseball. Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Baseball schedule, scores for Sunday, April 7
- LIVE - Yankees at Orioles (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Twins at Phillies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Nationals at Mets (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Royals at Tigers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Blue Jays at Indians (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Marlins at Braves (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Reds at Pirates (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Brewers, 2:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Mariners at White Sox, 2:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Astros, 2:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Cardinals, 2:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- Rays at Giants, 4:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Angels, 4:07pm ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Diamondbacks, 4:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Rockies, 8:37pm ET (GameTracker)
Quick hits
- The Braves have placed C Brian McCann on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury, the team announced. He suffered the injury on a slide Saturday. C Alex Jackson has been called up in a corresponding move.
- The Mets have activated C Travis d'Arnaud off the injured list, the club announced. He has completed his Tommy John surgery rehab. C Tomas Nido was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
- Brewers closer RHP Jeremy Jeffress is expected to join the team next weekend, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Jeffress has been slowed by a shoulder issue since spring training.
- Yankees LHP CC Sabathia will make a minor league rehab start Sunday, according to the New York Post. If all goes well, he'll join the team next week. Sabathia is working his way back from offseason knee and heart surgery.
- Twins 3B Miguel Sano could begin a minor league rehab assignment within a week, according to MLB.com. Sano is working his way back from a right heel laceration suffered in spring training.
- Tigers LHP Matt Moore may need surgery on his injured knee, reports the Detroit News. Moore exited Friday's start with the injury and was placed on the 10-day injured list after the game.
