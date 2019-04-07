MLB scores, schedule: Max Scherzer starts again as Nationals look to take series at Citi Field

The second Sunday of the 2019 regular season brings a full 15-game slate of big league action. Most notably, the NL East rival Mets and Nationals wrap up their three-game series at Citi Field on Jacob deGrom Cy Young bobblehead day. Check out the lines at the ballpark:

The line right now for Jacob deGrom Cy Young bobbleheads is extending into Brooklyn today. Longest line I have ever seen in the stadium’s history. #Mets pic.twitter.com/LKaAoBHL4g — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) April 7, 2019

DeGrom is not pitching Sunday, however. Zack Wheeler gets the nod against Max Scherzer, who is already making his third start on the young season. The Nationals have used off-days to skip their fifth starter in the early going. They've declined to give Scherzer extra rest and are starting him every fifth day.

View Profile Max Scherzer WAS • SP • 31 ERA 2.13 WHIP 1.03 IP 12 2/3 BB 4 K 21

Elsewhere, the up-and-coming Padres are looking to complete a three-game sweep of the Cardinals in St. Louis, and the slumping Red Sox are looking to close out their 11-game season-opening road trip with a win against the Diamondbacks. Boston is 2-8, marking the worst record through 10 games for a defending World Series champion since the 1998 Marlins, a team that was dismantled in the weeks following their parade.

Here is Katherine Acquavella's look at what we've learned from this past week in baseball. Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule, scores for Sunday, April 7

Quick hits

