MLB scores, schedule: Mets' offense comes alive against Nationals; Braves try to even series in Philadelphia

Our first Saturday of the 2019 Major League Baseball season still has a new car smell to it and we've got a full slate (except for the season's first rain out in Cincinnati), chock full of action day and night. It's a great time to be going hog wild with consumption of our beloved sport.

Headlining the action Saturday would be the number of intriguing divisional bouts.

Two NL Central powers, the Cardinals and Brewers, split their first two games in Milwaukee and square off again. In that same division, the Pirates and Reds had a fun opening day matchup. Over on the AL side, the Indians look to even things up against the Twins with Trevor Bauer taking on Jake Odorizzi.

Back to the NL East, the four expected contenders all match up. The Mets beat the Nationals in a Noah Syndergaard vs. Stephen Strasburg matchup. Meanwhile in Philly, the Braves look to even things up against the Phillies.

In later action, the Padres are looking to go 3-0 against the Giants while the Mariners are hoping to bounce back from a blown game on Friday night and become the first team to hit four wins.

Let's see how it all turns out.

Mets are 2-0 after offensive explosion

On Opening Day, the Mets won a pitcher's duel behind Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. Saturday had the capability of being another duel, with Strasburg and Syndergaard taking the ball.

Instead, the Mets jumped on Strasburg for three runs in the first and the Nationals got three of Syndergaard through three. In the end, the duo had pretty similar numbers:

Strasburg: 6 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Syndergaard: 6 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

The story here was the Mets offense and Nationals bullpen implosion. The Mets ended up with 11 runs on 14 hits, including four doubles and a triple. They got some pretty amazing individual days where it's encouraging to see. Rookie sensation Pete Alonso went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI, displaying his easy gap power. Second year infielder Jeff McNeil had a four-hit game and -- believe it or not -- it was the fourth four-hit outing of his career in only 65 games.

The big knock was a bases-loaded hit from newcomer J.D. Davis:

Quite a moment for a first hit with a new club.

On the other side, new Nationals bullpen members Trevor Rosenthal and Kyle Barraclough did not cover themselves in glory. Rosenthal ended up stuck with four earned runs without recording an out. Barraclough balked home a run before he even threw his first pitch as a National and then allowed Alonso to double home one of Rosenthal's runners. Both additions were cheap grabs on an attempt to draw from past success. Neither looked the part on Saturday, but all "it's early" caveats still apply.

