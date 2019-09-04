MLB scores, schedule: Mets' Pete Alonso passes Cody Bellinger, Mike Trout for home run lead with 45th blast
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's not a full MLB slate for Wednesday, but we've got 11 games on the schedule, many of which have playoff implications. Specifically, we've got games involving one or more contenders in D.C., the Bronx, Cincy, Boston, Cleveland, St. Louis, Arizona, Oakland, and L.A. That's what we'll be keeping our eye on. Now let's jump in.
Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, Sept. 4
- FINAL - Mets 8, Nationals 4 (box score)
- Rangers at Yankees, 6:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Alonso takes MLB home run lead
Following yesterday's debacle (see Quick Hits below), the Mets badly needed a spirits-lifting win against the Nationals on Wednesday. Rookie Pete Alonso -- known as "Petaters" to those who know better -- did his part when he hit his 45th home run of the season:
That one left the bat 106.3 mph and traveled 408 feet. Not a blast of Alonso's usual standards, but it counts. Alonso is the first to 45 home runs this season, and that of course means he now leads MLB in that particular category. Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout each have 44, and Christian Yelich is at 43.
As such, it's certainly not safe to assume that Alonso will maintain his current lead. If he does, however, he'll become the first rookie ever to lead the majors in home runs outright, as Sarah Langs notes. Two rookie sluggers -- Mark McGwire of the Athletics in 1987 and Tim Jordan of the 1906 Brooklyn Superbas (bring that name back, please) -- tied for the MLB lead, but no rookie has ever sat atop that particular leaderboard all by himself.
Speaking of rookie history, Alonso needs seven home runs to tie Aaron Judge's rookie record of 52 home runs set all the way back in 2017. Coming into Wednesday's slate, the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) forecast Alonso for six more homers this season, so that particular chaotic-good robot expects him to come up just short. Either way, could be a photo finish.
Quick hits
- Astros CF George Springer suffered a scary head injury on Tuesday night in Milwaukee, but he may need to miss just one or two games. Read more here.
- Shall we relive the Mets' Tuesday collapse against the Nationals? Yes, we shall.
- Yahoo's Matt Ehalt tweets that the Reds, Mets, Phillies, Rays, and Brewers are among the teams with interest in RHP Jeremy Jeffress, who was just released by those same Brewers.
- The Yankees have released RHP David Hernandez.
