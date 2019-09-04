MLB scores, schedule: Mets' Pete Alonso passes Cody Bellinger, Mike Trout for home run lead with 45th blast

It's not a full MLB slate for Wednesday, but we've got 11 games on the schedule, many of which have playoff implications. Specifically, we've got games involving one or more contenders in D.C., the Bronx, Cincy, Boston, Cleveland, St. Louis, Arizona, Oakland, and L.A. That's what we'll be keeping our eye on. Now let's jump in.

Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, Sept. 4

Alonso takes MLB home run lead

Following yesterday's debacle (see Quick Hits below), the Mets badly needed a spirits-lifting win against the Nationals on Wednesday. Rookie Pete Alonso -- known as "Petaters" to those who know better -- did his part when he hit his 45th home run of the season:

That one left the bat 106.3 mph and traveled 408 feet. Not a blast of Alonso's usual standards, but it counts. Alonso is the first to 45 home runs this season, and that of course means he now leads MLB in that particular category. Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout each have 44, and Christian Yelich is at 43.

As such, it's certainly not safe to assume that Alonso will maintain his current lead. If he does, however, he'll become the first rookie ever to lead the majors in home runs outright, as Sarah Langs notes. Two rookie sluggers -- Mark McGwire of the Athletics in 1987 and Tim Jordan of the 1906 Brooklyn Superbas (bring that name back, please) -- tied for the MLB lead, but no rookie has ever sat atop that particular leaderboard all by himself.

Speaking of rookie history, Alonso needs seven home runs to tie Aaron Judge's rookie record of 52 home runs set all the way back in 2017. Coming into Wednesday's slate, the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) forecast Alonso for six more homers this season, so that particular chaotic-good robot expects him to come up just short. Either way, could be a photo finish.

