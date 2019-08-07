MLB scores, schedule: Mets power to 13th win in 14 games; Bo Bichette stays hot since call-up
Wednesday gifts us with a packed 15-game MLB slate, including loads of day baseball and a doubleheader between the Rangers and Indians. In addition, we've got contests with playoff implications in L.A., Queens (yes, Queens), Wrigley, Tropicana Field, Minnesota, San Fran, Pittsburgh, Boston, and Arizona. So settle in as we give you the blow-by-blow.
Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, August 7
- FINAL - Mets 7, Marlins 2 (GameTracker)
- Braves at Twins (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Tigers (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Rays (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Indians, Game 1 (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Astros (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Cubs (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Dodgers (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Giants, 3:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Indians, Game 2, 4:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Mariners, 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Royals at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Alonso's slump is over
At some point, Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso was bound to hit a rough stretch. That happened coming out of the All-Star break, as he had a second-half slash line of .156/.313/.338 through Aug. 5. Over the last handful of games, though, Alonso has looked more like his first-half self, and that continued to be the case on Wednesday in the series finale against the Marlins:
Yep, three straight games with a homer for Petaters. He's now got 37 home runs for the season, which puts him behind just Christian Yelich and Mike Trout for the MLB lead. That's one whale of a rookie season. More to the point, Alonso is getting back to peak form as the Mets have surged back into playoff contention and as a tough stretch of schedule looms.
Speaking of Mets power, Michael Conforto homered twice in this one, which gives him 25 for the year and seven in his last 11 games. More generally, the Mets are indeed on a rare roll:
They've also gone 19-6 in the second half thus far.
Rookie Bichette makes a bit of Jays franchise history
Let's watch Blue Jays rookie shortstop Bo Bichette notch another two-bagger:
Yep, like the tweet says Bichette has doubled in eight straight games, and at the moment he's got 11 extra-base hits in 10 career games. That comes to a slash line of .409/.447/.795 since his July 29 call-up.
Obviously, he's not going to keep this up, but Bichette, a former second-rounder who's now 21, was at various points in the minors considered a top-10 overall prospect. Throw in the baseball bloodlines and the full shed of tools, and he's got an exceptionally bright future in Toronto.
Speaking of Toronto, it's Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel, and the surging Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who are keeping enthusiasm afloat right now. The team isn't good and stars have been sloughed off left and right in recent seasons, but the young core is looking like one of the most impressive in the game.
Highlight of the day: Twins turn another triple play
Not so long ago (16 games, in fact), the Twins victimized the Yankees for a triple play. On Wednesday, the Twins registered their second triple play of the 2019 season, and again it was a division leader -- the Braves -- that suffered their defensive wrath. But wait, that's not all: Martin Perez was on the mound for both of those triplet killings. Witness:
Just like the first one, this one was a 5-4-3, and of course it always helps to have the catcher running out of the box in such situations (Tyler Flowers in this instance). According to SABR, the record for triple plays in a season by a single team is three, which is shared by seven different squads.
Quick hits
- According to Robert Murray of The Athletic, the Diamondbacks will designated RHP Greg Holland for assignment.
- The Marlins have placed INF Miguel Rojas on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring injury.
- The Angels have acquired RHP Drew Hutchison from the Twins in a minor-league trade.
- The Blue Jays have claimed RHP Zack Godley off waivers from the Diamondbacks.
- C Jonathan Lucroy has cleared waivers and been released by the Angels.
