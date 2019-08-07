MLB scores, schedule: Mets power to 13th win in 14 games; Ozzie Albies continues quietly strong season with two homers

Wednesday gifts us with a packed 15-game MLB slate, including loads of day baseball and a doubleheader between the Rangers and Indians. In addition, we've got contests with playoff implications in L.A., Queens (yes, Queens), Wrigley, Tropicana Field, Minnesota, San Fran, Pittsburgh, Boston, and Arizona. So settle in as we give you the blow-by-blow.

Alonso's slump is over

At some point, Mets rookie first baseman Pete Alonso was bound to hit a rough stretch. That happened coming out of the All-Star break, as he had a second-half slash line of .156/.313/.338 through Aug. 5. Over the last handful of games, though, Alonso has looked more like his first-half self, and that continued to be the case on Wednesday in the series finale against the Marlins:

Three straight games with a HR.@Pete_Alonso20's heating up again. pic.twitter.com/IdwNRM5XX2 — MLB (@MLB) August 7, 2019

Yep, three straight games with a homer for Petaters. He's now got 37 home runs for the season, which puts him behind just Christian Yelich and Mike Trout for the MLB lead. That's one whale of a rookie season. More to the point, Alonso is getting back to peak form as the Mets have surged back into playoff contention and as a tough stretch of schedule looms.

Speaking of Mets power, Michael Conforto homered twice in this one, which gives him 25 for the year and seven in his last 11 games. More generally, the Mets are indeed on a rare roll:

The Mets have won 13 of their last 14, their best 14-game stretch since 1990. — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 7, 2019

They've also gone 19-6 in the second half thus far.

Albies (somewhat) quietly having nice year

Is the Braves' 22-year-old second baseman getting a bit overlooked this season? With names like Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuña, and Josh Donaldson on the roster, yeah, maybe that's the case. Anyhow, peep Ozzie Albies' day at the office on Wednesday:

View Profile Ozzie Albies ATL • 2B • 1 vs. MIN, 8/7/19 AB 5 H 4 HR 2 R 3 RBI 2

The first of those two home runs was the longest of Albies' career to date:

444-foot MOON SHOT from Ozzie Albies. 😳 pic.twitter.com/o8AfpnSn7m — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) August 7, 2019

All of that gives Albies a slash line of .296/.351/.496 with 17 home runs and 29 doubles. That's excellent production for a slick-fielding second baseman who also adds significant value with his baserunning. Like his mate Acuña, Albies is a player who does it all and figures to continue doing it all for years to come. In related matters, the Braves have a bright present and future.

Rookie Bichette makes a bit of Jays franchise history

Let's watch Blue Jays rookie shortstop Bo Bichette notch another two-bagger:

RemarkaBOle 😳@19boknows' 8-game doubles streak is a NEW team record! pic.twitter.com/6YgyoEPxXW — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 7, 2019

Yep, like the tweet says Bichette has doubled in eight straight games, and at the moment he's got 11 extra-base hits in 10 career games. That comes to a slash line of .409/.447/.795 since his July 29 call-up.

Obviously, he's not going to keep this up, but Bichette, a former second-rounder who's now 21, was at various points in the minors considered a top-10 overall prospect. Throw in the baseball bloodlines and the full shed of tools, and he's got an exceptionally bright future in Toronto.

Speaking of Toronto, it's Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel, and the surging Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who are keeping enthusiasm afloat right now. The team isn't good and stars have been sloughed off left and right in recent seasons, but the young core is looking like one of the most impressive in the game.

Highlight of the day: Twins turn another triple play

Not so long ago (16 games, in fact), the Twins victimized the Yankees for a triple play. On Wednesday, the Twins registered their second triple play of the 2019 season, and again it was a division leader -- the Braves -- that suffered their defensive wrath. But wait, that's not all: Martin Perez was on the mound for both of those triplet killings. Witness:

The @Twins have turned multiple triple plays in a season for the 1st time since 1990.



Martín Pérez is also the 1st AL pitcher to be on the mound for multiple triple plays in a season since Mark Buehrle in 2006. pic.twitter.com/hF6l7igT0c — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 7, 2019

Just like the first one, this one was a 5-4-3, and of course it always helps to have the catcher running out of the box in such situations (Tyler Flowers in this instance). According to SABR, the record for triple plays in a season by a single team is three, which is shared by seven different squads.

Quick hits

