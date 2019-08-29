MLB scores, schedule: Mike Clevinger keeps pitching like an ace as Indians shut out Tigers

Thursday brings us a less-than-full 10-game slate, but the schedule still includes some high-stakes encounters. Games with potential playoff implications will go down in Detroit, Kansas City, Houston, Chicago, and Queens. Let's jump in.

Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, Aug. 29

FINAL - Indians 2, Tigers 0 (box score)

FINAL - Athletics 9, Royals 8 (box score)

Rays at Astros (GameTracker)

Twins at White Sox (GameTracker)

Reds at Marlins (GameTracker)

Cubs at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Clevinger keeps rolling for Tribe

Here's Mike Clevinger's work against the Tigers on Thursday:

View Profile Mike Clevinger CLE • SP • 52 vs. DET, 8/29/19 IP 8 H 4 R 0 SO 10 BB 0

Yes, Detroit has perhaps the worst offense in all of baseball, but those are numbers are impressive in any context. They also continue what's been a dominant-when-healthy 2019 for the 28-year-old right-hander. He's now made 15 starts (he's missed time with back and ankle injuries), and over that span he's pitched to a 2.72 ERA with no unearned runs allowed and 123 strikeouts against 26 walks. He's struck out 36.2 percent of opposing batters, and if Clevinger had a qualifying number of innings that figure would lead all of MLB.

Clevinger entered this season with an ERA+ of 132, so it's not like he came from nowhere. Still, he's added velocity by tweaking his mechanics to recruit more of his lower half while at the same time taking a little more off his changeup to create elite velocity separation relative to the 96 mph fastball. On top of all that, Clevinger's slider has taken the next step and now features two-plane movement.

The Cleveland ace? Yeah, he is. Corey Kluber has been limited to seven starts because of a forearm fracture, Carlos Carrasco is on the verge of his return from a battle with leukemia (he'll likely be in the bullpen), and Trevor Bauer has been traded. Shane Bieber is obviously in the discussion thanks to his rate-based excellence and innings load, but Clevinger has been on a level by himself lately. He's a big reason why the Indians, despite all that rotation upheaval, remain strongly in the mix for a postseason berth.

Quick hits

