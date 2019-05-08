MLB scores, schedule: Mike Fiers throws first no-hitter of 2019; Shohei Ohtani returns to Angels

As usual, Tuesday brings us a full 15-game slate of big league action, including a pair of fun NL East contender vs. NL West contender matchups in Southern California. Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball.

Baseball scores for Tuesday, May 7

Fiers throws first no-hitter of 2019

The first no-hitter of 2019 belongs to A's righty Mike Fiers. Fiers no-hit the Reds on Tuesday and it is not only the first no-hitter of the season. It is the second no-hitter of Fiers' career. He no-hit the Dodgers while with the Astros back in 2015.

View Profile Mike Fiers OAK • SP • 50 May 7 vs. Reds IP 9 H 0 R 0 BB 2 K 6 Pitches 131

As if often the case, there was a spectacular no-hitter saving catch during the game. Two of them, in fact, on back-to-back plays. In the sixth inning Jurickson Profar took a bloop single away from Kyle Farmer with a diving catch, and Ramon Laureano robbed Joey Votto of a solo homer in center field. Here's the video:

Fiers went into Tuesday's game with a 6.81 ERA in eight starts this season. The no-hitter is the first since James Paxton no-hit the Blue Jays last May. It's the first A's no-hitter since Sean Manaea got the Red Sox last April. There have been 13 no-hitters in Athletics history, including eight since the franchise moved to Oakland.

Ohtani makes 2019 season debut

Although he is still unable to pitch, Shohei Ohtani rejoined the Angels on Tuesday night, and he will serve as their DH the rest of the season. He has been cleared to hit as part of his Tommy John surgery rehab, but not throw.

Ohtani batted third behind Mike Trout in his season debut Tuesday and, after striking out in his first at-bat, he drove in a run with a ground ball to shortstop in his second at-bat. The video, for posterity's sake:

Ohtani went 0 for 4 with a walk and two strikeouts in his 2019 debut. He also had the run-scoring ground out. Not his most productive day at the plate, but better days are surely ahead.

Angels designated hitters posted a .228/.328/.333 batting line with two home runs in 32 games, so it won't take much for Ohtani to be an upgrade. This is a guy who hit .285/.361/.564 last season with elite exit velocity (92.6 mph) and hard-hit rates (50.2 percent). Once he shakes off the rust, Ohtani should give the Halos a real nice offensive boost.

Indians drop third straight, offensive malaise continues

Make it three consecutive losses for the Indians. The worst part? The Indians scored one run total in those three games. Nothing less fun than a struggling offense. Cleveland is 1 for 18 with runners in scoring position in their last 27 innings. Ouch. Some of the season numbers are hideous:

At what point do we begin to worry about Ramirez? Because I'm almost there. Going back to last August, he is now hitting .181/.299/.293 in his last 73 games and 321 plate appearances. That is roughly half-a-season of well-below-average production from a guy who put up MVP caliber numbers in his previous 1,400 plate appearances. Something's wrong here.

Anyway, the Indians have lost three straight and nine of their last 15 games to fall four games behind the Twins in the loss column in the AL Central. Ramirez isn't hitting and both Corey Kluber and Mike Clevinger will be out several weeks with injuries. It is only May 7 and Cleveland's margin for error is already razor thin.

Depleted Yankees stun Mariners in the ninth

Despite having 12 players on the injured list, including three starting outfielders (Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton) and their two best starting pitchers (James Paxton, Luis Severino), the Yankees have now won 13 of their last 17 games.

On Tuesday night they stunned the Mariners with a three-run ninth inning. Gio Urshela hit the game-tying two-run homer and DJ LeMahieu provided the walk-off single. The Yankees had lost their previous 51 games when trailing after eight innings, the longest active streak in baseball. Here's the rally video:

Urshela, who stepped in at third base when Miguel Andujar hit the injured list, is now hitting .360/.424/.547 on the season. He's almost certainly not this good, but there are reasons to believe he's an improved hitter. Urshela made some mechanical tweaks after joining the Yankees last year and his hard contact rates have improved considerably.

As for the Mariners, wow have that tumbled since their great start. At one point Seattle was 13-2. Following Tuesday's walk-off loss, they are now 19-19. Crashing back to .500 happened pretty quick, huh?

Bryant walks it off for Cubs

The first two games of this week's four-game Cubs-Marlins series at Wrigley Field have been oddly competitive. I say that because the Cubbies went into the series red hot (16-5 in their previous 21 games) and the Marlins are, well, terrible. As bad as any team we've seen in a long time.

Tuesday's game was tied 2-2 going into the ninth inning. Kris Bryant untied it with the walk-off three-run home run, his third homer in as many games. The Cubs are now 18-5 in their last 23 games.

Bryant's batting line bottomed out at .217/.329/.350 on April 17. In 17 games since he's hit .286/.438/.696, and he's currently riding the first three-game homer streak of his career. Once Kyle Schwarber gets going, forget it, the Cubs will have a devastating offense.

Harper busts out of slump with grand slam

Going into Tuesday's game Bryce Harper was riding a 6 for 48 (.125) cold streak in his last 14 games. It lowered his season batting line to .226/.364/.452, which is still pretty darn good, but certainly a notch below expectations.

Harper busted out of his slump in a big way Tuesday night. He swatted a second inning grand slam to give the Phillies an early 6-0 lead over the Cardinals. To the action footage:

Harper went 2 for 3 with a walk and the grand slam in Tuesday's game and the Phillies won for the seventh time in their last ten games. Aaron Nola allowed one run in six innings. It was the eighth time in the last 12 games that Philadelphia's starting pitcher allowed no more than one earned run.

Turner hits three homers, Ryu throws a Maddux

I'm not sure Tuesday night's game could've gone any better for the Dodgers. For starters, Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed a shutout, sparing their somewhat shaky bullpen for at least one night. Ryu struck out six and allowed four hits, and needed only 93 pitches to do it. A sub-100-pitch complete game is known as a Maddux, and Ryu pulled it off.

View Profile Hyun-Jin Ryu LAD • SP • 99 May 7 vs. Braves IP 9 H 4 R 0 BB 0 K 6

The shutout is Ryu's first complete game since his MLB rookie season in 2013. Believe it or not, this is the first complete game by a Dodger since way back in 2016, when Clayton Kershaw threw three shutouts in the span of 22 days. Ryu has a 2.03 ERA with 45 strikeouts and only two walks in seven starts and 44 1/3 innings this year.

Offensively, the Dodgers were led by Justin Turner, and boy was it good to see him finally have that monster breakout game. Turner went into Tuesday's game hitting .282/.377/.347 on the season. The batting average and on-base percentage are obviously very good. The power? Not so much. Well, Turner took care of that Tuesday with his first career three-homer game.

Turner had a single Tuesday night as well and he's now hitting .302/.391/.434 on the season. Is raising your slugging percentage 87 points in one night good? Seems good. Turner is the fourth player with a three-homer game this season, joining Paul Goldschmidt, Gary Sanchez, and Christian Yelich.

Cano joins 2,500-hit club

Tuesday was a good night for notable but non-elite milestones. With a first-inning, ground-rule double, Robinson Cano became the 101st player in baseball history with 2,500 hits. Here's the milestone two-bagger:

Among active players, only Albert Pujols (3,106) and Miguel Cabrera (2,712) have more hits than Cano. Among players who played at least 75 percent of their career games at second base, Cano is eighth all-time in hits. The list:

Eddie Collins: 3,315 Nap Lajoie: 3,243 Frankie Frisch: 2,880 Charlie Gehringer: 2,839 Roberto Alomar: 2,724 Nellie Fox: 2,663 Joe Morgan: 2,517 Robinson Cano: 2,500

Cano will play this entire season at age 36 and he is signed through 2023, so he has as good a chance at 3,000 hits as anyone right now.

Martinez joins 200-homer club

One day after Anthony Rizzo hit his 200th career home run, Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez did the same Tuesday. He took O's righty David Hess deep in the first inning for a two-run shot. Martinez is the 32nd active player with 200 career homers.

As noted by MLB.com's Andrew Simon, Martinez needed 2,442 plate appearances to hit his first 100 homers. The second 100 homers came in only 1,474 plate appearances. Martinez transformed himself after being non-tendered by the Astros during the 2013-14 offseason and, since then, he has simply been one of the best hitters in baseball.

