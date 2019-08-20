MLB scores, schedule: Mike Trout sets career high with 42nd homer, ties Cody Bellinger for MLB lead

Tuesday brings us an overstuffed MLB slate of 16 games thanks to a doubleheader in Arlington. Most notably, the schedule includes games with playoff implications in Pittsburgh, Queens, St. Pete, Boston, Atlanta, St. Louis, Chicago, Minnesota, and Oakland. Insofar as the tight races around baseball go, we've got plenty of things to keep an eye on. Let's do just that.

Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, Aug. 20

Trout ties Bellinger for MLB home run lead

As of the start of Tuesday's action, Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers led all of MLB with 42 home runs, and Mike Trout of the Angels was close on his trail with 41. In Arlington, Trout quickly evened the score:

That's 42, and in addition to tying Bellinger that's also a new career high for Trout. On top of that, the home run gives Trout 2,500 total bases for his career. On the season, Trout's now batting .299/.444/.667 with 99 walks and 10 stolen bases in addition to plus defense in center field. As our own Matt Snyder has argued, Trout's the obvious AL MVP and the best player in all of baseball.

By the way, the first game of this doubleheader also occasions our photo of the day:

This is what happens when you play a Tuesday 1 pm game after school has started and when it’s 100 degrees out. There are a few more people in the shade, but not many. #Angels pic.twitter.com/kqqWnDsnKd — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 20, 2019

Yep, hot Tuesday day game between two teams with losing records and the kiddos back in school adds up to paltry attendance. For the lucky few that are there, though, you get some Mike Trout to go with the zen-like calm of a near-empty ballpark. That's good living.

Quick hits

