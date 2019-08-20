MLB scores, schedule: Mike Trout sets career high with 42nd homer, ties Cody Bellinger for MLB lead
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Tuesday brings us an overstuffed MLB slate of 16 games thanks to a doubleheader in Arlington. Most notably, the schedule includes games with playoff implications in Pittsburgh, Queens, St. Pete, Boston, Atlanta, St. Louis, Chicago, Minnesota, and Oakland. Insofar as the tight races around baseball go, we've got plenty of things to keep an eye on. Let's do just that.
Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Angels at Rangers, Game 1 (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Royals at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Rangers, Game 2, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Trout ties Bellinger for MLB home run lead
As of the start of Tuesday's action, Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers led all of MLB with 42 home runs, and Mike Trout of the Angels was close on his trail with 41. In Arlington, Trout quickly evened the score:
That's 42, and in addition to tying Bellinger that's also a new career high for Trout. On top of that, the home run gives Trout 2,500 total bases for his career. On the season, Trout's now batting .299/.444/.667 with 99 walks and 10 stolen bases in addition to plus defense in center field. As our own Matt Snyder has argued, Trout's the obvious AL MVP and the best player in all of baseball.
By the way, the first game of this doubleheader also occasions our photo of the day:
Yep, hot Tuesday day game between two teams with losing records and the kiddos back in school adds up to paltry attendance. For the lucky few that are there, though, you get some Mike Trout to go with the zen-like calm of a near-empty ballpark. That's good living.
Quick hits
- Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco pitched one inning during a rehab appearance for Double-A Akron on Monday night. That marks his first game action since being diagnosed with leukemia earlier this season. Read more here.
- Former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Luis Castillo have been implicated in a Dominican money laundering and drug trafficking scheme. Read more here.
- Indians RHP Corey Kluber, who's on the IL with a fractured forearm, has been shut down from throwing for at least two weeks because of an oblique strain.
- A source tells Andy Martino that Mets RHP Robert Gsellman has a partially torn lat, which would mean he's likely to miss the remainder of the season.
- The Mariners have placed OF Domingo Santana on the 10-day IL with elbow inflammation.
- The Rangers have placed OF Nomar Mazara on the 10-day IL with an oblique strain.
- According to multiple reports, the Yankees will sign RHP Trevor Rosenthal to a minor-league contract.
- The Cardinals have recalled OF Harrison Bader from Triple-A.
-
