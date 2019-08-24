MLB scores, schedule: Nationals clinch series win at Wrigley Field; Yankees tie record for home runs in a single month

It's the penultimate Saturday in August, but don't expect much in the way of day games. Rather, baseball's scheduled is slanted in favor of night games.

Nonetheless, there are a number of storylines worth watching on Saturday, including the Yankees continuing their series with the Dodgers; the Phillies trying to bounce back from an embarrassing loss; and Dakota Hudson trying to notch the no-hitter he came close to getting last time out.

Keep it here all night for the latest news, notes, and scores.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, August 24

Nats continue hot streak, win fourth straight

Make it 11 wins in the last 13 games for the red-hot Nationals. Washington won their fourth straight game Saturday afternoon and their second straight game against the Cubs. The top five hitters in the Nationals lineup combined to go 7-for-18 (.389) with six runs scored, five runs driven in, six walks, and three strikeouts.

Starter Joe Ross managed to hold the Cubs to two runs in 4 1/3 innings despite putting 10 runners on base. Chicago went 2 for 9 (.222) with runners in scoring position and could only muster one hit in 4 2/3 scoreless innings against Washington's bullpen.

The seven runs Saturday give the Nationals 114 runs in their last 13 games, or 8.77 runs per game. They are now 72-57 on the season and have a three-game lead over the Cubs for the top wild-card spot. The Nationals are 4 1/2 games up on a postseason spot in general.

The Cubs, meanwhile, have lost a home series for only the second time this season. They dropped two of three to the Reds at Wrigley Field from May 24-26. The Cubbies will look to salvage this three-game series in the rubber game Sunday.

Yankees tie single-month home run record

Home run records are dropping like flies this season. Saturday afternoon, the Yankees tied the single-month home run record on Aaron Judge's colossal blast to dead center field at Dodger Stadium. To the action footage:

That is home run No. 58 for the Yankees in August, tying the monthly record held by the 1987 Orioles (May) and 1999 Mariners (May). The Yankees still have six games remaining this month, including three against a Mariners team with the second highest home run rate in baseball (1.71 HR/9). They're going to shatter this record.

As for Judge, the home run is his second in as many days and his third in the last five games. That's after a month-long slump that saw him struggle to elevate the ball and pull it to left field. Judge had 10 hits in 25 at-bats in his last six games going into Saturday, so it's safe to say he's snapping out of the slump.

