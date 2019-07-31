MLB scores, schedule: Nationals' Juan Soto hits 20th home run and joins elite company
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Wednesday of course occasioned the July 31 trade deadline. We provided live updates of all the rumors and deals, and of course our MLB trade tracker is a great place to catch up on everything that's unfolded. As for the on-field action, we've got a full Wednesday slate with plenty of day baseball. Said slate includes big games in D.C., Philly, Boston, Cleveland, St. Louis, and Oakland. Let's jump in.
Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, July 31
- LIVE -- Braves at Nationals (GameTracker)
- LIVE -- Pirates at Reds (GameTracker)
- LIVE -- Diamondbacks at Yankees (GameTracker)
- LIVE -- Blue Jays at Royals (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Rockies, 3:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Angels, 4:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Phillies, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rays at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mets at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Soto joins historic company
Here's Nationals outfielder Juan Soto hitting his 20th homer of the 2019 season:
With that blast, Soto is now batting .287/.398/.524, and that's coming off a rookie campaign in 2018 in which he slashed .292/.406/.517. As noted above, Soto is still just 20 years of age, and he's now got two 20-homer seasons under his belt. As you might guess, that's historically are. Here's the complete list of players to have more than one 20-homer season before age 21:
- Tony Conigliaro (1964, 1965)
- Bryce Harper (2012, 2013)
- Juan Soto (2018, 2019)
Yep, that's it. Soto is now one of just three players in the sprawl of MLB history to have multiple 20-homer seasons by age 20. In all, just 20 players counting Soto have even one 20-homer season by age 20. That list includes fellow actives Harper, Mike Trout, Ronald Acuna, Giancarlo Stanton, and Carlos Correa. In Soto's case, he's got an exceptionally advanced approach at the plate when it comes to his pitch-recognition skills and knowledge of the strike zone. As such, he figures to remain an elite "take and rake" hitter for years and years to come.
In the current season, he's a major reason the Nationals have barged back into playoff contention after their slow start to 2019.
Quick hits
- The Yankees have placed 1B Luke Voit on the 10-day IL with what's reported to be a sports hernia.
- The Yankees have also placed RHP David Hale on the 10-day IL with a lumbar spine strain.
- The Astros have placed RHP Ryan Pressly on the 10-day IL with knee soreness. The move is retroactive to July 27.
- Kevin Acee tweets that the Padres hope to sign closer Kirby Yates to a contract extension.
- The Athletics will place OF Ramon Laureano on the 10-day IL because of a stress reaction in his shin.
- The Angels have reinstated C Jonathan Lucroy from the IL.
