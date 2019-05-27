MLB scores, schedule: Nationals lose yet another strong Max Scherzer start; Kershaw vs. deGrom in Cy Young showdown

Memorial Day brings a slightly abbreviated 14-game slate of big league action, including a doubleheader in Cincinnati. Here is everything you need to know going into Monday's games:

Four of the last eight NL Cy Young awards will be on the same mound Monday when Clayton Kershaw (2011, 2013, 2014) faces Jacob deGrom (2018) at Dodger Stadium. The Mets are looking to build on a 6-1 homestand.

Top prospect Mitch Keller will make his MLB debut with the pitching-needy Pirates. MLB.com ranks Keller as the 21st best prospect in baseball and says he is a "potential frontline starter with plus stuff and command."

The Twins, owner of baseball's best record, open a quick two-game series with the Brewers. Given their power and bullpen-centric approach, the two Central division clubs are built awfully similar.

Because of a suspended game, the Athletics officially have a six-game winning streak. They are undefeated in their last nine full games, however, and will look to continue climbing the standings with a tenth straight win Monday.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball scores for Monday, May 27

Nats lose another Scherzer start

Another great Max Scherzer start, another loss for the Nationals. It doesn't make sense, I know, but such is life with the 2019 Nationals. Scherzer struck out six Marlins in six innings of one-run ball Monday afternoon. He even drove in a run.

It was an all-around great day for the three-time Cy Young winner until the bullpen got involved. Right-hander Tanner Rainey allowed a manufactured run (walk, bunt, fly out, sac fly) to tie the game in the seventh, then Trea Turner made a crucial error in the eighth that helped Miami take the lead against Kyle Barraclough.

Washington's last best chance came in the bottom of the eighth, when wunderkind Juan Soto lined out to left field with the bases loaded to end the inning. Despite his 3.26 ERA, the Nationals are an unbelievable 2-10 in Scherzer's 12 starts. In fact, they are a combined 7-16 in Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg starts this year. Yikes.

Highlight of the Day: Kiermaier robs Tellez

Rays ballhawk Kevin Kiermaier is a regular in our Highlight of the Day section. On Monday afternoon, Kiermaier took extra bases away from Blue Jays masher Rowdy Tellez with a leaping catch at the wall. Check it out:

That definitely was not going over the wall for a home run, but if Kiermaier doesn't make that catch, the ball bangs off the wall in who knows what direction. Tellez might have been able to chug all the way home. For what it's worth, Statcast says that fly ball had a hit probability of 72.0 percent.

Quick hits

