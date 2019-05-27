MLB scores, schedule: Nationals lose yet another strong Max Scherzer start; Kershaw vs. deGrom in Cy Young showdown
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Memorial Day brings a slightly abbreviated 14-game slate of big league action, including a doubleheader in Cincinnati. Here is everything you need to know going into Monday's games:
- Four of the last eight NL Cy Young awards will be on the same mound Monday when Clayton Kershaw (2011, 2013, 2014) faces Jacob deGrom (2018) at Dodger Stadium. The Mets are looking to build on a 6-1 homestand.
- Top prospect Mitch Keller will make his MLB debut with the pitching-needy Pirates. MLB.com ranks Keller as the 21st best prospect in baseball and says he is a "potential frontline starter with plus stuff and command."
- The Twins, owner of baseball's best record, open a quick two-game series with the Brewers. Given their power and bullpen-centric approach, the two Central division clubs are built awfully similar.
- Because of a suspended game, the Athletics officially have a six-game winning streak. They are undefeated in their last nine full games, however, and will look to continue climbing the standings with a tenth straight win Monday.
Baseball scores for Monday, May 27
- FINAL - Orioles 5, Tigers 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Marlins 3, Nationals 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Yankees 5, Padres 2 (box score)
- LIVE, Game 1 - Pirates at Reds (GameTracker)
- FINAL - Rays 8, Blue Jays 3 (box score)
- LIVE - Cubs at Astros (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Royals at White Sox (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Diamondbacks at Rockies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Indians at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Angels at Athletics (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Brewers at Twins, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING, Game 1 - Pirates at Reds, 7:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mets at Dodgers, 8:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rangers at Mariners, 9:10pm ET (GameTracker)
Nats lose another Scherzer start
Another great Max Scherzer start, another loss for the Nationals. It doesn't make sense, I know, but such is life with the 2019 Nationals. Scherzer struck out six Marlins in six innings of one-run ball Monday afternoon. He even drove in a run.
It was an all-around great day for the three-time Cy Young winner until the bullpen got involved. Right-hander Tanner Rainey allowed a manufactured run (walk, bunt, fly out, sac fly) to tie the game in the seventh, then Trea Turner made a crucial error in the eighth that helped Miami take the lead against Kyle Barraclough.
Washington's last best chance came in the bottom of the eighth, when wunderkind Juan Soto lined out to left field with the bases loaded to end the inning. Despite his 3.26 ERA, the Nationals are an unbelievable 2-10 in Scherzer's 12 starts. In fact, they are a combined 7-16 in Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg starts this year. Yikes.
Highlight of the Day: Kiermaier robs Tellez
Rays ballhawk Kevin Kiermaier is a regular in our Highlight of the Day section. On Monday afternoon, Kiermaier took extra bases away from Blue Jays masher Rowdy Tellez with a leaping catch at the wall. Check it out:
That definitely was not going over the wall for a home run, but if Kiermaier doesn't make that catch, the ball bangs off the wall in who knows what direction. Tellez might have been able to chug all the way home. For what it's worth, Statcast says that fly ball had a hit probability of 72.0 percent.
Quick hits
- It's Monday, which means Matt Snyder posted his latest MLB Power Rankings. Two powerhouses and a fun up-and-coming team sit in the top three spots.
- Longtime big leaguer Bill Buckner passed away following a battle with dementia. He was 69. Buckner was a very good player for more than two decades, though he is most remembered for his error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series.
- Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia said he is unsure he will ever play again. He has been dealing with ongoing knee trouble for two years and recently suffered another setback. Pedroia is under contract through 2021.
- The Yankees are starting to get some good injury news. OF Aaron Judge could swing a bat this week, SS Didi Gregorius is on a rehab assignment, and several pitchers are getting closer to a return.
- Pirates GM Neal Huntington wants players to be able to re-enter games following concussion tests. He believes more players will admit to concussion systems if they're allowed to re-enter games.
- "Several teams" have inquired about Marlins RHP Jose Urena, reports Craig Mish. The 27-year-old had a 4.30 ERA in 10 starts and 58 2/3 innings going into Monday's start. Urena is under team control through 2021.
- Reds LHP Alex Wood (back) has started throwing on flat ground, reports the Cincinnati Enquirer. He has not pitched at all this season. Wood could begin a minor league rehab assignment in a few weeks.
- The Diamondbacks placed RHP Luke Weaver on the injured list with forearm tightness, the team announced. He exited Sunday's game with the injury and will go for further examination this week.
- The Astros placed IF Aledmys Diaz on the injured list with a hamstring issue, the team announced. He suffered the injury running the bases Sunday. IF Jack Mayfield has been called up in a corresponding move.
- Rays C Mike Zunino (quad) expects to begin playing in minor league rehab games later this week, reports MLB.com. If all goes well, Zunino could rejoin the team sometime next week.
- Orioles 1B Mark Trumbo (knee) will begin a minor league rehab assignment Tuesday, reports MLB.com. Trumbo has not played since having arthroscopic surgery last September.
- The Cubs have called up UTIL Jim Adduci, the team announced. Adduci is hitting .261/.306/.478 with seven home runs in Triple-A this year. LHP Tim Collins was sent down in a corresponding move.
