MLB scores, schedule, news: Rockies rookie Peter Lambert sets franchise record for strikeouts in a debut

We have a near-full slate of games this Thursday, with more than half of them as day games. The Mets and Pirates each won their second straight game, while the Rockies trotted out a rookie pitcher who held the Cubs to just one run in seven innings. All that and more below in our daily roundup.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule and scores for Thursday, June 6

Rockies' Lambert shines in MLB debut at Wrigley

The Rockies top pitching prospect Peter Lambert made his MLB debut on Thursday. In seven innings, Lambert finished with nine strikeouts against the Cubs, a Rockies record for strikeouts in a debut. Lambert took the place of Kyle Freeland, who finished fourth in the NL Cy Young voting last season. Freeland was sent down to Triple-A last week after struggling through his first 12 starts.

Welcome to The Show, Peter Lambert!



His 9 Ks today sets a @Rockies record for strikeouts in a debut. pic.twitter.com/amcnlRo7Uo — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 6, 2019

Make your debut, get your first Major League hit!



Add him to the list of #PitchersWhoRake pic.twitter.com/SVSuITa2kj — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 6, 2019

Not only was Lambert good on the mound on Thursday, he even got a hit with a single in his first major-league at-bat in the third inning off Cubs' starter Jose Quintana. Here's Lambert's final line:

View Profile Peter Lambert COL • SP • 23 IP 7.0 H 4 ER 1 BB 1 K 9

Lambert, 22, was Colorado's second-round draft pick in 2015. While pitching for Triple-A Albuquerque, Lambert recorded a 2-2 record and 5.07 ERA in 11 starts. In his last three minor league starts, Lambert had 20 strikeouts against just one walk.

Thanks to Lambert's strong debut, the Rockies (32-29) avoided getting swept by the Cubs (34-27).

Quick hits

