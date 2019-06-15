MLB scores, schedule: Noah Syndergaard leaves start due to injury; Ketel Marte keeps hitting home runs

Saturday is upon us, and that means a full slate of MLB action with plenty of day baseball. The surging Braves are going for their ninth win in a row, while the Rays are trying to maintain their slim lead over the Yankees in the AL East. Meantime, the White Sox are trying to get above .500 for the first time since May of last year. Now let's dig in.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, June 15

Syndergaard leaves start due to injury

The Mets entered Saturday with a 33-36 record and 7 1/2 games back in the NL East. Unfortunately for the Mets, they may have even more issues on their hands. Noah Syndergaard, in the midst of a disappointing season, left his start on Saturday against the Cardinals due to an apparent hamstring injury:

Noah Syndnergaard grabbed the back of his right leg (hamstring) and walked off the mound with a trainer.



Robert Gsellman, who complained of a tight back yesterday, will take his place with a runner on second base in the seventh. — Deesha Thosar (@DeeshaThosar) June 16, 2019

Syndergaard had thrown six innings, fanning five and permitting two earned runs. He had lowered his seasonal ERA from 4.45 to 4.36.

Ketel answers the bell

First pitch of the game from Stephen Strasburg, 18th home run of the season for Arizona's Ketel Marte:

Yes, that's 18 for the switch-hitting Marte. Oh, and he hit another one in this same game so let's make it 19.

Coming into the season, his career high was 14 (set last year). It's mid-June, and he's already bested that by a comfy margin. Coming into 2018, Marte had eight career dingers in 249 games. So this is quite the power trajectory he's on.

Legit? Yeah, it seems to be. His average exit velocity and expected slugging percentage are in line with someone who's hitting for power, and he's also significantly upped his launch angle this season, which suggests some swing tweaks are underpinning the power breakout.

As for the surprisingly relevant Diamondbacks, Marte has been a big part of their success to date. He's a guy with speed who's capable of pinning down multiple premium positions, and he's on pace for 40 or so homers. That's a winning player, and most encouraging is that Marte is still just 25 years of age.

Yankees land Encarnacion

The Yankees made a trade on Saturday, reportedly acquiring slugger Edwin Encarnacion from the Mariners. You can read about what he might mean for their pursuit of a starting pitcher by clicking here.

Cubs place Hendricks on IL

The Cubs are in the midst of a tight race in the NL Central, but if they're going to pull ahead over the next week-plus they'll have to do so without starter Kyle Hendricks. He's hitting the injured list with shoulder inflammation.

Fletcher continues to be key piece for Halos

The Angels on Saturday ensured at least a split of their four-game series with the AL East-leading Rays, and they also pulled back to within one game of the .500 mark. Central to those efforts was infielder David Fletcher, who hit his fifth home run of the season:

Fletcher's round-tripper turned a 1-0 lead into a 3-0 advantage, and since the Angels wound up winning by a pair of runs it turned out to be a meaningful one. Fletcher on the season is now batting .307/.360/.442 with five stolen bases in 66 games. Throw in his ability to play four or five different positions and be a defensive asset in the infield, and you've got a useful player. Coming into Saturday, Fletcher had a 2019 WAR of 1.7, which is quality for a player who's been in the starting lineup 57 times to date.

You're probably not going to see Fletcher hit that many homers, as he ranks near the bottom of the league in exit velocity and hard-hit rate and never showed much pop in the minors. However, he's got excellent bat-to-ball skills. Thus far in 2019, he's logged more walks than strikeouts, and he's in the very top percentile of MLB when it comes to avoiding strikeouts. All of that's yielded an expected batting average of .317, which as you see above is higher than his actual mark.

A contact, high-average hitter who can add value at that money positions while also stealing the occasional bag isn't going to be an MVP threat, but he can be a useful roster piece. That's exactly what Fletcher's been thus far for the Angels, who continue to try to hang in the second AL wild-card picture.

Stat of the day: Alvarez homers again

We're getting tired of writing it, you're getting tired of reading it, but Yordan Alvarez isn't getting tired of homering. On Saturday, he hit his fourth blast within his first five career games, becoming the fourth player to do so since 1908.

Yordan Alvarez is just the 4th player since at least 1908 to hit 4 homers in his first 5 career games (Story, Puig, M. Jacobs). pic.twitter.com/Cecxp2goAS — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 15, 2019

You know who Story and Puig are; "Jacobs" refers to former Mets, Marlins, and Royals first baseman Mike Jacobs, who finished his seven-year big-league career with 100 home runs. Not bad company, in other words. Here's a look at the dinger, by the way:

Quick hits

