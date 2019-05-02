MLB scores, schedule: Nolan Arenado continues power surge for Rockies; Noah Syndergaard beats Reds
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's a light schedule for Thursday, but that slate includes plenty of day baseball. Among the headliners: The Astros and Twins played the final match of their clash-of-division-leaders series in Minnesota, and the Cardinals go for a four-game sweep of the spiraling Nationals in D.C. Let's jump in.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Baseball schedule/scores for Thursday, May 2
- FINAL - Mets 1, Reds 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Padres 11, Braves 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Twins 8, Astros 2 (box score)
- LIVE - Rockies at Brewers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rays at Royals (GameTracker)
- DELAYED - Cardinals at Nationals (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Red Sox at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Blue Jays at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Arenado's slow start is history
Fifteen games into the 2019 season, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado was batting an uncustomary .246/.299/.311 and still hunting for his first home run. What made the struggles seem more acute is that Arenado has typically been a hot starter and that he was fresh off signing a $260 million extension with Colorado.
Arenado's still just 28, so there's no reason to read too much into a fortnight and change of struggles. Indeed, he's flipped a switch. Coming into Thursday's series finale in Milwaukee, Arenado since those first 15 games had a line of .323/.358/.790 with eight home runs. That's lifted his overall OPS+ to 114, which isn't quite up to career norms but is impressive considering the depths of his start to the season.
Then on Thursday he did this as part of the Rockies' early keelhauling of the Brewers:
That's Arendo's third homer in the last two days, and since that 15-game homerless streak to start the season only Christian Yelich matches Arenado's tally of nine dingers. He's also now batting .288/.331/.576 while playing just 11 of his 31 games at Coors Field.
Thor beats the Reds all by himself
Mets righty Noah Syndergaard hasn't been himself on the mound thus far in 2019. Going into Thursday's start against the Reds, he was lugging around an ERA of 6.35 (although his FIP of 3.70 suggests he's been a bit unlucky). In the NL, though, pitchers can rally to their own cause with the bat, and that's precisely when Thor did:
Opposite field power! Some digits on that blast ...
Yeah, 106 mph off the bat and more than 400 feet the other way means that was no cheapie. It was also the first time the Mets scored a run in the last 12 innings. On top of all that, it also conducted Syndergaard up the franchise ladder:
Syndergaard entered Thursday's tilt with a career OPS at the plate of .533 -- very close to Madison Bumgarner's mark of .542. That's not good production in a broader context, but it's good as pitchers go.
Oh, and let is be said that Syndergaard on this same day authored what's easily his best pitching performance of 2019:
That's some dominance right there. More:
That's also just the third complete game shutout of the 2019 season by any pitcher. That ERA of his noted above? He shaved darn near a run and a half off of it with Thursday's effort. And:
So let's make that a final score of Thor 1, Reds 0. Matt Snyder has more on Syndergaard's quality afternoon here.
Quick hits
- Our own Mike Axisa has his weekly look at the status of next offseason's free agent class.
- The Angels aren't ready to activate DH Shohei Ohtani from the IL, and Ohtani is growing impatient..
- Matt Snyder points out that Orioles 1B Chris Davis has been pretty hot since his record hitless streak ended.
- Following the end of his suspension under MLB's domestic violence policy, INF Addison Russell has been added to the Cubs' 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A. Read more here.
- The Twins have placed LHP Adalberto Mejia on the 10-day injured list with a calf strain.
