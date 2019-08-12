MLB scores, schedule: Orioles set AL record for most most home runs allowed in a season

Monday brings us a light nine-game MLB slate, but games with pennant-race implications aren't hard to find. Speaking of which, we've got a doubleheader in the Bronx and a big game in Boston, and two teams presently (and barely) in wild-card position -- the Nationals and Rays -- are also in action. Now let's jump in.

O's make AL homer history (not in a good way)

The Orioles came into their Monday doubleheader against the Yankees having allowed 241 home runs on the season. That figure was one shy of the AL record for home runs allowed shared by the 2017 Orioles and 2017 White Sox. In the first, Didi Gregorius homered, which meant the Orioles tied the mark. Then Gleyber Torres went yard for the 11th time against Baltimore this season:

And that means the Orioles have now allowed 243 home runs this season, which is an AL record. It took them just 118 games to set that record. Oh, and 54 of those 243 home runs belong to the Yankees. Need more? OK: Thirty-two different Oriole pitchers this season have allowed at least one home run. Nine Oriole pitchers have allowed at least 10 home runs, including Tom Eshelman who's given up 10 in just 31 innings.

Looking ahead the MLB record for home runs allowed in a season belongs to the 2016 Reds, who permitted 268. Obviously, the current Orioles model is on pace to surpass that figure by quite a bit.

Speaking of which, this happened in the fifth:

Make it 244 and (very much) counting.

