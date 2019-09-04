MLB scores, schedule: Paxton, Sanchez lift Yankees; Springer carted off field after catch

The first Tuesday of September features a full 16-game slate thanks to the Rays-Orioles doubleheader.

Some storylines worth knowing from the night that was include James Paxton and Gary Sanchez having big games for the Yankees; George Springer leaving on a cart after making an outstanding catch for the Astros; and Jorge Soler making Royals history.

For more on those stories and more, check out our full nightly recap below.

Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, Sept. 3

Orioles 4, Rays 2 Game 1 (box score)

Yankees 10, Rangers 1 (box score)

Rays 2, Orioles 0 Game 2 (box score)

Paxton, Sanchez lead Yankees over Rangers

The Yankees authored an easy victory over the Rangers on Tuesday night -- their 91st of the season -- and two players in particular deserve credit: the starting battery of James Paxton and Gary Sanchez.

Paxton permitted one hit over seven shutout innings, fanning 12 and issuing one walk. Tuesday's outing represents his fifth double-digit strikeout start of the season and his second since the All-Star Game. It's also just the second time all year he's tossed at least seven innings, and the first time since April 16.

While Paxton was doing something unusual for him, Sanchez was doing his norm: hitting home runs. With two dingers on Tuesday, he set a franchise record for the most home runs hit by a catcher in a single season. Amusingly, the old record also belonged to Sanchez. You can read more about that whole deal by clicking here.

Springer carted off field after catch

The Astros are at the point in the year where all they want is to remain healthy ahead of the postseason. Unfortunately, outfielder George Springer was carted off the field on Tuesday after seemingly hitting his head against the wall on a catch. You can watch the play by clicking here.

They are bringing out a cart for George Springer, who is up to his feet in center field but unable to walk off. He looks very dazed — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 4, 2019

Springer entered the night hitting .296/.388/.573 (150 OPS+) with 30 home runs. Here's hoping, for his sake, that he's back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

Soler makes Royals history

Royals fans haven't had much to feel good about this season. But Jorge Soler gave the fan base some reason for joy on Tuesday, as he hit his 39th home run of the year. Why is that number significant? Because it makes Soler the franchise's single-season home-run record holder, eclipsing the mark previously set by Mike Moustakas back in 2017:

HISTORY! Jorge Soler passes Moose and is now the #Royals’ single-season home run leader. #AlwaysRoyal



Tune in on FSKC and FSGO: https://t.co/2bX35RHgzL pic.twitter.com/MUJJTFJPMU — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) September 4, 2019

Soler is just the fourth Royals hitter to ever top 35 homers in a year, joining Moustakas as well as Steve Balboni and Gary Gaetti. Only two other Royals -- Jermaine Dye (in 2000) and Kendrys Morales (in 2016) -- have topped 30 home runs since the 2000 season started.

The Royals originally acquired Soler from the Cubs in exchange for Wade Davis.

