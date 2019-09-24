MLB scores, schedule: Phillies eliminated from playoff contention, Nats close in on wild-card clinch

Thanks to a doubleheader in D.C., Tuesday brings us an extra-full MLB slate of 16 games. With two division titles and all wild-card spots still up for grabs, a number of those games are important ones as we work our way through the final week of the 2019 regular season. Now let's jump in.

The Phillies are done

That 4-1 loss to the Nationals noted above means that the 2019 Phillies have officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

This is obviously a disappointment given how heavily the Phillies worked to improve the roster this past offseason. In addition to signing Bryce Harper to a $330 million contract, GM Matt Klentak also signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen and reliever David Robertson and traded for shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto, among other moves.

Injuries hit Gabe Kapler's club hard, and the losses of McCutchen, Robertson, and Pat Neshek proved especially critical. Jake Arrieta struggled with health and effectiveness, and the younger starters on the roster failed to take the next step as hoped. At the moment, the Phillies rank eighth in the NL in runs scored and 11th in fewest runs allowed. They also now have a run differential of minus-19, which suggests they're fortunate to have a winning record at the moment. A 2-11 stretch back in June wound up being a grave blow to the Phillies' playoff hopes, and they can also reflect upon a 7-9 mark against the lowly Marlins (they still have three games remaining versus Miami).

In the end, the Phillies will miss the postseason for an eighth straight year. If they can manage to win three of their final six games, then they'll register their first winning season since 2011. That, however, may not be enough to save Kapler's job.

As for the Nationals, their magic number for clinching a wild-card spot is down to two. That means any combination of Nationals' wins and Cubs' losses that add up to two puts Washington in the playoffs for the first time since 2017 -- Dusty Baker's last year in the dugout.

