MLB scores, schedule: Phillies win in Arrieta's return to Wrigley; Torres, Sanchez lead Yankees to big comeback win

Monday brought us a fairly light 10-game MLB slate, which included a clash of managers trying to save their respective jobs in New York, and a possible NL postseason preview on Chicago's north side. Here is everything you need to know about Monday's MLB action

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball scores for Monday, May 20

Phillies win in Arrieta's return to Wrigley

For the first time since leaving as a free agent two years ago, Jake Arrieta pitched at Wrigley Field on Monday night. Arrieta and his Phillies opened a four-game series with the Cubs, and he was opposed by Yu Darvish, who the Cubbies effectively signed to replace Arrieta. The Wrigley faithful of course gave Arrieta is a huge ovation.

Five years, 68 wins, one curse-ending World Series title. Those cheers are well-earned. Thanks in part to Bryce Harper throwing Anthony Rizzo out at the plate, Arrieta pitched rather well in his return to his old stomping grounds.

View Profile Jake Arrieta PHI • SP • 49 May 20 vs. Cubs IP 6 H 8 R 1 ER 1 BB 2 K 4

The game itself was a back-and-forth affair. The Phillies took a 3-1 lead on Cesar Hernandez's sixth-inning triple, then Daniel Descalso drove in three runs with a Little League homer to left-center in the eighth. The ball sneaked by converging outfielders Andrew McCutchen and Odubel Herrera, and the throw to the infield bounced off Descalso's foot and into the stands.

The Phillies managed to tie the score on Jean Segura's bloop single over Rizzo's head at first base in the ninth inning, then, in the 10th, J.T. Realmuto swatted what proved to be the game-winning home run. To the action footage:

With the win the Phillies maintained their three-game lead over the Braves in the NL East. They've won four straight and seven of their last 10. The Cubs have lost four of their last six games. I have to say, after watching Monday's game, I am really hoping for a Phillies vs. Cubs postseason series. That game was an awful lot of fun.

Torres, Sanchez help Yankees make big comeback

The Little Engine That Could keeps plugging along. Despite (still) having 13 players on the injured list, including their two best starters (Luis Severino and James Paxton) and two of the game's top power hitters (Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton), the Yankees won for th e 21st time in their last 28 games Monday.

Monday's win was no ordinary win either. Starter J.A. Happ didn't make it out of the fourth inning and put the Yankees in an early 6-1 hole. New York outscored the O's 9-1 the rest of the way thanks to clutch bullpen work and clutch dingers. Gleyber Torres socked two homers -- it was his third two-homer game against the Orioles this year -- and Gary Sanchez provided the go-ahead, three-run blast in the ninth inning.

One batter earlier, Orioles catcher Pedro Severino failed to catch a Luke Voit pop-up that would've ended the inning. Voit popped it up behind the plate, Severino overran the ball, and it dropped in behind him. The inning stayed alive, Mychal Givens walked Voit, then Sanchez went yard. The five-run comeback is tied for New York's largest of the season.

That is the 3rd time this year that the Yankees won after trailing going into the 9th inning, the most wins in the majors (also 5/7 vs SEA & Friday vs TB) — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) May 21, 2019

With the Rays idle Monday, the Yankees increased their AL East lead to a full game -- they've played two more games than Tampa and have two more wins -- and they nearly pulled even in run differential (+51 to +54). Despite all those injuries, the Yankees have baseball's best record since April 18.

Chavis keeps raking for Red Sox

The Red Sox blasted the Blue Jays in Monday's lone matinee to move back to three games above .500. In his return from the IL, veteran lefty David Price pitched well (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB), and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his first home run of the season.

Also homering was rookie second baseman Michael Chavis. Here's that:

Chavis wound up going 2 for 5, and he once again crushed the ball more often than not:

Chavis just hit the ball too hard off the wall to get to second.



He's 2 for 4. The three times he made contact: 112.5, 108.2, 101.0. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 20, 2019

His average exit velocity is well above the league mean, and he also boasts an average launch angle that lends itself to power production. In related matters, Chavis thus far is in the top 7.0 percent of the league when it comes to finding the barrel at the plate. Now peep his updated numbers for 2019:

View Profile Michael Chavis BOS • 2B • 23 2019 PA 113 AVG .296 OBP .389 SLG .592 HR 9 BB 14

Chavis, 23, is a former first-rounder who popped up on top-100 overall prospect lists and put up a slash line of .257/.325/.468 in the minors. So his being productive isn't entirely surprising. The extent to which he's been productive is another case. Given his patience at the plate and how hard he hits the ball when he does decide to swing, he's looking like the real thing thus far.

Chavis has also filled a major hole for the Red Sox. They've clawed back into contention for a number of reasons, but Chavis' big numbers from second base -- they're 16-9 when he plays this season -- have been essential.

Mets win on a bad day

Things are not going well for the Mets these days. They were swept by the Marlins -- the Marlins! -- over the weekend, creating even more questions about manager Mickey Callaway's job security. Also, Robinson Cano didn't run out a few ground balls, which created some headlines. Then, on Monday:

Goodness. The Mets had a bad week Monday. On the bright side, they did win their series opener with the Nationals, and that's something. Climbing out of this (partly self-induced) rut has to start somewhere. Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso both cranked solo home runs against Patrick Corbin, and Carlos Gomez doubled in a run for his first hit back with the Mets.

Fill-in starter Wilmer Font wasn't great, but two runs in four innings is two runs in four innings, and the bullpen held Washington to one run in five innings. Edwin Diaz closed the door in the ninth inning. The win snapped New York's five-game losing streak and temporarily stopped the bleeding. All in all, it was a good end to a bad day in Flushing.

Soroka flirts with perfect game

Fifteen up, 15 down is how Braves right-hander Mike Soroka began his night Monday. Brandon Crawford broke up the perfect-game bid with a leadoff home run in the sixth inning, but that was the only run Soroka allowed in his eight innings.

View Profile Mike Soroka ATL • May 20 vs. Giants IP 8 H 2 R 1 ER 1 BB 0 K 7

Soroka missed some time with a shoulder issue in spring training, but obviously he's over that. He lowered his MLB-leading ERA to 1.01 with Monday's performance. Here's the updated ERA leaderboard (min. 40 IP):

The 21-year-old Soroka is not some out-of-nowhere success story. Baseball America ranked him as the 23rd best prospect in baseball coming into the season, and said his "command, stuff and outstanding makeup fit the mold of a mid-rotation starter." Right now, Soroka is far outperforming that projection.

Quick hits

