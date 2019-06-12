MLB scores, schedule: Ramon Laureano's grand slam gives A's series win over Rays
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Oddly, six teams are off on a Wednesday, but there's still plenty of baseball action to keep our interest. A battle between two likely AL playoff contenders kicked things off. The Rangers-Red Sox series has been dramatic to this point and it goes off early due to the Stanley Cup Final tonight in Boston. In night action, Brewers at Astros provides a really good battle, too.
Simply, if you want to watch baseball all day, there are options. We'll keep track here. Let's rock.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, June 12
- FINAL - Athletics 6, Rays 2 (box score)
- LIVE - Reds at Indians (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Cubs at Rockies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rangers at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Diamondbacks at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Blue Jays at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cardinals at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Pirates at Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mariners at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Brewers at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Tigers at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Padres at Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Laureano slam leads A's to series win over Rays
The A's and Rays were knotted 2-2 heading to the eighth inning in The Trop on Wednesday, but a rally led to Ramon Laureano's first career grand slam:
The 24-year-old Laureano is quickly becoming one of the most exciting players in baseball. He's a good defender in center field with a rocket for an arm. He was 2 for 4 with the grand slam, five RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's win, too. He did it all. He now has nine homers and eight steals on the year. How does a 20-20 player with good defense at a premium position sound?
The A's have taken two of three from one of the best teams in baseball and conclude a tough road trip with a 6-4 record. They'll get a day off Thursday before starting a 10-game homestand with a real chance to get back into playoff position.
The Rays have a four-game series with the Angels looming before a killer road trip (3 at NYY, 4 at OAK, 3 at MIN).
Stat of the day: Cleveland coincidence
The Indians allowed back-to-back home runs to the Reds' Nick Senzel and Joey Votto to open Wednesday's game:
The last time that happened to the Indians? Exactly one year ago. June 12, 2018.
Quick hits
- Corey Seager is hurt and the Dodgers will be without him for a few weeks.
- The Indians will activate starter Mike Clevinger from the injured list on Monday (via Mandy Bell).
- Make sure to check out R.J. Anderson's latest version of Prospect Watch.
- Who should be in the Home Run Derby? Here are Matt Snyder's picks.
- There's been a second arrest in the David Ortiz shooting.
- We checked in on the race for the top overall 2020 draft pick.
- The Rangers have moved lefty Drew Smyly to the bullpen (via Evan Grant).
- Cubs reliever Steve Cishek was struck in the leg during pre-game warmups and carted off. The team says he has a bruised knee and is day to day.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...
-
MLB Draft 2020: Teams jockeying for No 1
The Orioles, Royals, Tigers, Marlins, and Blue Jays are jockeying for draft position
-
Second arrest arrested in Ortiz shooting
Police have yet to comment on a possible motive for the shooting but have ruled out robber...
-
Dodgers can handle Seager loss
The Dodgers already have a nine-game lead in the NL West
-
Projecting the 2019 HR Derby field
Here's who we'd like to see in the Derby next month
-
Rays vs. Athletics odds, June 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Athletics vs. Rays matchup 10,000...