MLB scores, schedule: Ramon Laureano's grand slam gives A's series win over Rays

Oddly, six teams are off on a Wednesday, but there's still plenty of baseball action to keep our interest. A battle between two likely AL playoff contenders kicked things off. The Rangers-Red Sox series has been dramatic to this point and it goes off early due to the Stanley Cup Final tonight in Boston. In night action, Brewers at Astros provides a really good battle, too.

Simply, if you want to watch baseball all day, there are options. We'll keep track here. Let's rock.

Laureano slam leads A's to series win over Rays

The A's and Rays were knotted 2-2 heading to the eighth inning in The Trop on Wednesday, but a rally led to Ramon Laureano's first career grand slam:

The 24-year-old Laureano is quickly becoming one of the most exciting players in baseball. He's a good defender in center field with a rocket for an arm. He was 2 for 4 with the grand slam, five RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's win, too. He did it all. He now has nine homers and eight steals on the year. How does a 20-20 player with good defense at a premium position sound?

The A's have taken two of three from one of the best teams in baseball and conclude a tough road trip with a 6-4 record. They'll get a day off Thursday before starting a 10-game homestand with a real chance to get back into playoff position.

The Rays have a four-game series with the Angels looming before a killer road trip (3 at NYY, 4 at OAK, 3 at MIN).

Stat of the day: Cleveland coincidence

The Indians allowed back-to-back home runs to the Reds' Nick Senzel and Joey Votto to open Wednesday's game:

The last time that happened to the Indians? Exactly one year ago. June 12, 2018.

