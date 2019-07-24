MLB scores, schedule: Rays avoid sweep vs. Red Sox amid lineup controversy; Justin Verlander leads Astros over A's
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
With a week remaining until the trade deadline, every game could help influence a team's thinking as it pertains to buying, selling, or standing part. As such, Wednesday's slate of action is an important one, with a number of storylines worth watching.
Among those: the Rays looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Red Sox; the Giants trying to continue their momentum; and the Yankees and Twins concluding what's been an exciting, homer-filled series to date.
Keep it here throughout the night for the latest on those games and more.
Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, July 24
- FINAL - Rays 3, Red Sox 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Game 1 Nationals 3, Rockies 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Phillies 4, Tigers 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Astros 4, Athletics 2 (box score)
- FINAL- Brewers 5, Reds 4 (box score)
- LIVE - Orioles at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rangers at Mariners (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Cubs at Giants (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Pirates 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 2, Rockies at Nationals 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at Blue Jays 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Padres at Mets 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Royals at Braves 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Twins 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at White Sox 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Dodgers 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Rays win but Red Sox protest
The Rays successfully avoided being swept by the Red Sox on Wednesday, winning a 3-2 contest that folks will remember for other reasons.
In the eighth inning, the Rays executed the Waxahachie Swap -- that is, they moved reliever Adam Kolarek from the mound to first base, with Chaz Roe subbing in and retiring a hitter before Kolarek moved back to the mound and Nate Lowe replaced Roe at first base. In moving Kolarek elsewhere, the Rays had to sacrifice the DH. In the bottom half of the inning, they had to pinch-hit because the vacated DH spot was up.
If all that sounds confusing, well, yeah. It confused everyone, especially as it pertains to the Rays' batting order. Boston manager Alex Cora even protested the game under the belief that Tampa Bay made some illegal substitutions.
Protests seldom result in anything changing or being replayed, so the odds are this will be much ado about nothing. We have more on the odd incident at the Trop here.
Verlander stymies A's
The Athletics and Astros completed their series on Wednesday -- a three-game set that saw the Astros take the first game behind a dominating Gerrit Cole performance, and the Athletics take the second in nail-biting fashion. The rubber match on Wednesday combined a little of both of its predecessors, with the Astros winning a close one behind a stellar outing.
Justin Verlander threw six shutout innings, permitting two hits and two walks while fanning 11. Verlander threw 101 pitches, inducing 16 swings and misses, including eight on his heater.
Houston's offense, meanwhile, was led by mainstays Jose Altuve and George Springer, who each homered. Altuve also added a double as part of a three-hit effort.
The Astros, having secured the series, now hold a 7 1/2 game division lead.
Stat of the day: Long homer from VanMeter
You may not have heard of Reds rookie Josh VanMeter before, but he did his best to change that on Wednesday, delivering a long home run in a loss against the Brewers. Take a look:
For those wondering, Statcast has that at 463 feet -- or the second-longest in Reds history, at least within the boundaries of the Statcast era:
VanMeter entered the day with an 80 OPS+ and one dinger in 36 games. Clearly there's more in his bat.
Quick hits
- In this week's edition of the Prospect Watch, we covered Yankees starter Deivi Garcia, who is trying to beat the odds.
- Matt Chapman talked to our Matt Snyder about the A's latest summer surge.
- The Cubs demoted shortstop Addison Russell to the minors. The move was overdue.
- You can follow all the latest trade deadline rumors here.
