MLB scores, schedule: Red Sox begin pivotal stretch with win versus majors-leading Rays

Friday's MLB slate saw the Cubs receive another strong start and Christian Yelich hit another home run. Additionally, the Marlins won their fifth game of the year -- hey, don't laugh, Miami entered with the majors' worst record -- and the Astros teed off against the Rangers.

It's worth noting that two games were postponed due to inclement weather: The Orioles and Twins will make up their contest as part of a doubleheader on April 20, while the Indians and Braves will play two Saturday in Cleveland, beginning at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Red Sox start pivotal stretch with win over Rays

The Rays are off to a tremendous start; the Red Sox are off to a horrendous start. Based on that, you would think Tampa Bay would've walked all over Boston on Friday night, in the first of a three-game set. That's not what happened though, because that's not how baseball works.

Rather the Red Sox pulled out a 6-4 victory behind home runs from Mookie Betts, Mitch Moreland (those two going back-to-back with their shots) and Christian Vazquez. The win pulled Boston to 7-13, or seven games back of the Rays, who are now 14-6.

As silly as it sounds for mid-April, Friday was the start of a pivotal stretch for the Red Sox. They'll play two more against the Rays in St. Petersburg, then head home for four against the Tigers. After that, they'll play host to the Rays for three more. In other words, if Boston wins both series against the Rays -- and that's a tall ask given how the respective teams are playing -- they could gain two full games over the course of the next week.

The opposite is possible -- and, again, perhaps more likely based on the season to date -- and Boston could find itself almost 10 games back as the calendar flips to May.

Yelich hits majors-leading 11th home run

Brewers outfielder and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich has been hot for ... well, as long as we can remember. During Friday's game against the Dodgers, he hit his 11th home run, the most in the majors. We wrote more about Yelich's season-to-date, including the record he's trying to break.

Stat of the day: Hendricks helps Cubs pull rare feat

The Cubs defeated the Diamondbacks in a Friday matinee and along the way Kyle Hendricks helped pull off a feat the franchise hadn't seen in nearly five decades.

Hendricks threw seven scoreless frames, striking out 11 and permitting three hits and two walks. By virtue of that, he became the third consecutive Cubs starter to toss at least seven shutout innings -- the first time Chicago had seen that happen since 1971, when it was accomplished by Bill Hands, Milt Pappas and Juan Pizarro:

Consider the streak and Hendricks' performance welcome sights to the Cubs' sore eyes. Hendricks entered the game with a 5.40 ERA in his first three starts on the season.

Highlight of the night: Hernandez homers off Hader

Josh Hader entered Friday night having allowed one home run in his first 10 innings. Predictably, based on the bold print above, he gave up his second to the Dodgers.

With the Brewers and Dodgers tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, Enrique Hernandez launched a three-run shot off Hader to give L.A. the lead. The Dodgers wouldn't relinquish it, either.

As such, the Dodgers have now taken the first half of their four-game set with the Brewers. It's a rematch of last fall's NLCS, and it looks like Los Angeles has a good chance of again coming out on top as the victors.

Hernandez, by the way, entered the night with four home runs and a 134 OPS+ in his first 19 games this season. He has taken to starting everyday with aplomb.

