MLB scores, schedule: Red Sox begin pivotal stretch with win versus majors-leading Rays
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Friday's MLB slate saw the Cubs receive another strong start and Christian Yelich hit another home run. Additionally, the Marlins won their fifth game of the year -- hey, don't laugh, Miami entered with the majors' worst record -- and the Astros teed off against the Rangers.
It's worth noting that two games were postponed due to inclement weather: The Orioles and Twins will make up their contest as part of a doubleheader on April 20, while the Indians and Braves will play two Saturday in Cleveland, beginning at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday
- FINAL - Cubs 5, Diamondbacks, 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Pirates 4, Giants 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Yankees 6, Royals 2 (box score)
- FINAL - White Sox 7, Tigers 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Marlins 3, Nationals 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Red Sox 6, Rays 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Astros 7, Rangers 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Dodgers 5, Brewers 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Mets 5, Cardinals 4 (box score)
- Phillies vs. Rockies (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Blue Jays vs. Athletics (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Mariners vs. Angels (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Reds vs. Padres (GameTracker) -- stream on fuboTV (Try for free)
Red Sox start pivotal stretch with win over Rays
The Rays are off to a tremendous start; the Red Sox are off to a horrendous start. Based on that, you would think Tampa Bay would've walked all over Boston on Friday night, in the first of a three-game set. That's not what happened though, because that's not how baseball works.
Rather the Red Sox pulled out a 6-4 victory behind home runs from Mookie Betts, Mitch Moreland (those two going back-to-back with their shots) and Christian Vazquez. The win pulled Boston to 7-13, or seven games back of the Rays, who are now 14-6.
As silly as it sounds for mid-April, Friday was the start of a pivotal stretch for the Red Sox. They'll play two more against the Rays in St. Petersburg, then head home for four against the Tigers. After that, they'll play host to the Rays for three more. In other words, if Boston wins both series against the Rays -- and that's a tall ask given how the respective teams are playing -- they could gain two full games over the course of the next week.
The opposite is possible -- and, again, perhaps more likely based on the season to date -- and Boston could find itself almost 10 games back as the calendar flips to May.
Yelich hits majors-leading 11th home run
Brewers outfielder and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich has been hot for ... well, as long as we can remember. During Friday's game against the Dodgers, he hit his 11th home run, the most in the majors. We wrote more about Yelich's season-to-date, including the record he's trying to break.
Stat of the day: Hendricks helps Cubs pull rare feat
The Cubs defeated the Diamondbacks in a Friday matinee and along the way Kyle Hendricks helped pull off a feat the franchise hadn't seen in nearly five decades.
Hendricks threw seven scoreless frames, striking out 11 and permitting three hits and two walks. By virtue of that, he became the third consecutive Cubs starter to toss at least seven shutout innings -- the first time Chicago had seen that happen since 1971, when it was accomplished by Bill Hands, Milt Pappas and Juan Pizarro:
Consider the streak and Hendricks' performance welcome sights to the Cubs' sore eyes. Hendricks entered the game with a 5.40 ERA in his first three starts on the season.
Highlight of the night: Hernandez homers off Hader
Josh Hader entered Friday night having allowed one home run in his first 10 innings. Predictably, based on the bold print above, he gave up his second to the Dodgers.
With the Brewers and Dodgers tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, Enrique Hernandez launched a three-run shot off Hader to give L.A. the lead. The Dodgers wouldn't relinquish it, either.
As such, the Dodgers have now taken the first half of their four-game set with the Brewers. It's a rematch of last fall's NLCS, and it looks like Los Angeles has a good chance of again coming out on top as the victors.
Hernandez, by the way, entered the night with four home runs and a 134 OPS+ in his first 19 games this season. He has taken to starting everyday with aplomb.
Quick hits
- Matt Snyder wrote about Pirates OF Gregory Polanco's attempted return to the majors from shoulder surgery.
- Snyder also covered how the Pirates rotation is the key to their hot start.
- Dayn Perry published his latest edition of the MLB Star Power Index.
- Mets ace Jacob deGrom, the reigning NL Cy Young winner, is on the injured list and heading to New York for an MRI on his sore elbow.
- Major League Baseball handed down suspensions pertaining to the White Sox-Royals dust-up.
- The Yankees, facing a slew of injuries, signed 1B/DH Logan Morrison.
- Gio Gonzalez fired agent Scott Boras. It's worth noting Gonzalez had to settle for a minor-league deal with the Yankees late in spring. Gonzalez is reportedly expected to opt out of that deal.
- The Diamondbacks acquired C Blake Swihart and international bonus pool money from the Red Sox in exchange for OF Marcus Wilson.
- Pirates OF Starling Marte was carted off following a collision with SS Erik Gonzalez.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pirates riding rotation to great start
The Pirates have the best winning percentage in the NL, thanks in large part to their starting...
-
Yankees vs. Royals odds, Apr. 20 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Yankees vs. Royals on Saturday afternoon 10,000...
-
Yelich hits MLB-best 11th home run
Yelich is hitting the ball harder and at a higher trajectory than ever before
-
Gonzalez expected to opt out from Yanks
Gonzalez signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees in late March
-
Polanco eyeing return to Pirates
Polanco is itching to rejoin the Pirates after a severe shoulder injury
-
DeGrom to IL; getting MRI on elbow
The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner already had Tommy John surgery in 2010