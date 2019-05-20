MLB scores, schedule: Red Sox, Michael Chavis come alive in matinee win over Blue Jays

It's a fairly light 10-game MLB slate for Monday with nine of those contests being played under the lights. David Price returns from the IL to start for the Red Sox, and the Nationals and Mets get together in a clash of managers trying to save their respective jobs, and the Phillies and Cubs provide us with a possible NL playoff preview. Let's jump in.

Chavis keeps raking for Red Sox

The Red Sox blasted the Blue Jays in Monday's lone matinee to move back to three games above .500. In his return from the IL, veteran lefty David Price pitched well (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB), and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his first home run of the season.

Also homering was rookie second baseman Michael Chavis. Here's that:

Taking the show north of the border. pic.twitter.com/YcWKMqmjHU — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 20, 2019

Chavis wound up going 2 for 5, and he once again crushed the ball more often than not:

Chavis just hit the ball too hard off the wall to get to second.



He's 2 for 4. The three times he made contact: 112.5, 108.2, 101.0. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 20, 2019

His average exit velocity is well above the league mean, and he also boasts an average launch angle that lends itself to power production. In related matters, Chavis thus far is in the top 7.0 percent of the league when it comes to finding the barrel at the plate. Now peep his updated numbers for 2019:

View Profile Michael Chavis BOS • 2B • 23 2019 PA 113 AVG .296 OBP .389 SLG .592 HR 9 BB 14

Chavis, 23, is a former first-rounder who popped up on top-100 overall prospect lists and put up a slash line of .257/.325/.468 in the minors. So his being productive isn't entirely surprising. The extent to which he's been productive is another case. Given his patience at the plate and how hard he hits the ball when he does decide to swing, he's looking like the real thing thus far.

Chavis has also filled a major hole for the Red Sox. They've clawed back into contention for a number of reasons, but Chavis' big numbers from second base -- they're 16-9 when he plays this season -- have been essential.

