MLB scores, schedule: Reds' Eugenio Suarez hits 40th home run; Athletics' Sean Manaea returns from shoulder surgery

It's a Sunday and the first day of September, meaning there's a full slate of baseball goodness -- 16 games in all, thanks to a day-night doubleheader between the Reds and Cardinals.

Some storylines worth watching including the Cardinals trying to stay hot and David Price making his return to the active roster. For the latest on those games and all others, keep it here all night.

Suarez hits 40th homer

Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez hit his 40th home run on Sunday, becoming the first player in franchise history to reach that mark since Adam Dunn did it in 2007.

Eugenio Suárez is the 5th player to reach the 40 HR mark. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/dc96Vhy0K3 — MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2019

The franchise record belongs to George Foster, who homered 52 times in 1977. Suarez is unlikely to threaten that, but with four weeks to go he could conceivably challenged the top-five -- Greg Vaughn and Johnny Bench are tied for fifth with 45 home runs.

Suarez, originally acquired as part of a package in exchange for Alfredo Simon, had previously topped out at 34 home runs. He's since developed into a high-quality player, having posted a 124 OPS+ since 2017.

Manaea returns from shoulder surgery

On Sunday, Sean Manaea made his first start in the majors since undergoing shoulder surgery last September. He fared well, too, holding the Yankees to one hit and no runs over five innings.

Manaea threw 58 fastballs on 82 pitches, with his heater checking in at 90.8 mph on average. Last season, he averaged 90.4 mph on his fastball. Manaea recorded five swinging strikes on the fastball, with an additional two coming on his slider -- his best swing-and-miss pitch.

Obviously it's just one start, but if Manaea is able to return to his old form -- he had a 116 ERA+ through 27 starts in 2018 -- then he could be a difference-maker for the A's, who continue to claw for postseason positioning with Cleveland and the Rays.

