MLB scores, schedule: Reds shut out Brewers again as NL Central tightens; Cubs, Cardinals win behind unlikely names
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Happy Fourth of July! We have loads of baseball to enjoy on this holiday, with a slate of 12 games. For all the news, notes, and updates from across the league from Thursday, we invite you to check out our daily recap below.
July 4 scores
- FINAL - Nationals 5, Marlins 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Indians 8, Royals 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Reds 1, Brewers 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Tigers 11, White Sox 5 (box score)
- FINAL - Cubs 11, Pirates 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Athletics 7, Twins 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Cardinals 5, Mariners 4 (box score)
- LIVE - Yankees vs. Rays (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Phillies vs. Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Angels vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Padres vs. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Reds shut out Brewers again
For the second straight day, the Reds shut out the visiting Brewers in Cincy. This time, it was largely the work of Luis Castillo, who's been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball this season:
Castillo didn't allow a hit in this until there was one out in the seventh, and for the season he now boasts a 2.29 ERA in 106 innings with 124 strikeouts. On Thursday, the Brewers wound up going 1 for 24 against him. There's also this:
Somewhat surprisingly, the Reds rank second in the NL in ERA despite the hitter-friendly nature of their home ballpark. That excellent pitching is a big reason why they boast a strong plus-42 run differential. That excellent pitching plus the prevailing mediocrity of the NL Central is why the Reds are now just 3.5 games out of first place (despite being in last place). Yes, that's another way of saying that every team in the NL Central is within 3.5 games of the lead.
Garcia has a day to remember
Kris Bryant went off as the Cubs avoided a sweep at the hands of Pirates. He tallied four hits, including a homer and two doubles. The bigger story, though, was recently call-up Robel Garcia, who went 3 for 5 with a triple and his first career home run:
That one left the bat at 104.3 mph and wound up going 416 feet. Of note:
At 26, Garcia is a bit on the old side for a rookie, and that's because Garcia's path to the majors has been fascinatingly meandering, as our own Matt Snyder recently recounted. Given Garcia's power potential and his ability to play second base, he could be a key piece for the Cubs in the second half of the season.
Also things got tense in this one thanks to some up-and-in pitching by the Pirates, and Cubs manager Joe Maddon sounds like he'll be looking for some revenge the next time they meet.
The Cubs' sweep-dodging win on Thursday in tandem with the Brewers' loss means that those two teams are now tied atop the NL Central standings.
Edman comes up big again for Cardinals
Tommy Edman, 24, is a former sixth-rounder out of Stanford who didn't really distinguish himself with the bat until his second stint at Triple-A. That good production at Memphis recently got him the call to St. Louis, and he's been a key piece ever since. That was the case again on Thursday in Seattle:
That's a clutch bases-loaded single -- one of two hits for Edman on the day -- that flipped a one-run Seattle lead into a one-run Cardinals lead. The bullpen made it hold up, and St. Louis is back above .500 for the season. As for Edman, he's now batting .300/.317/.600 in 41 plate appearances with three home runs, a triple, and two stolen bases while spending time at second and third. It remains to be seen whether he can come close to sustaining anything close to those current power numbers, but he's already been a big roster boost to St. Louis.
The Nats are back in contention
At the start of play on May 24, the Washington Nationals were a season-worst 12 games under .500 and 10 games out in the NL East. Given the disappointments of 2018, manager Davey Martinez figured to be on the hottest of seats. Since then, however, the Nationals have been lava-hot -- an MLB-best 26-10 over that span, which includes a 21-8 mark since June 1.
Read more here about the Nats' surge back into contention and their current playoff odds.
Quick hits
- The Home Run Derby field is set. Take a look at the full bracket here.
- With the Rays sending Brandon Lowe to the 10-day injured list, Yankees' Gleyber Torres will take his spot on the American League reserves. You can view the entire All-Star Game roster here.
- Rangers' Hunter Pence won't be able to start in this year's All-Star Game, but he's still happy to be selected as an All-Star. Hear what Pence had to say about why he's ultimately not disappointed about missing the game.
- The Padres traded right-hander Matt Wisler to the Mariners in exchange for cash considerations. Wisler, 26, was recently shifted from a starting pitcher to a full-time reliever.
- The Reds placed left-hander Amir Garrett on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to July 3) with a left lat strain.
