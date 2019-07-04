MLB scores, schedule: Reds shut out Brewers again as NL Central tightens; Cubs, Cardinals win behind unlikely names

Happy Fourth of July! We have loads of baseball to enjoy on this holiday, with a slate of 12 games. For all the news, notes, and updates from across the league from Thursday, we invite you to check out our daily recap below.

July 4 scores

Reds shut out Brewers again

For the second straight day, the Reds shut out the visiting Brewers in Cincy. This time, it was largely the work of Luis Castillo, who's been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball this season:

View Profile Luis Castillo CIN • SP • 58 vs. MIL, 7/4/19 IP 7 2/3 H 1 R 0 SO 9 BB 1

Castillo didn't allow a hit in this until there was one out in the seventh, and for the season he now boasts a 2.29 ERA in 106 innings with 124 strikeouts. On Thursday, the Brewers wound up going 1 for 24 against him. There's also this:

With 7.2 scoreless innings from Luis Castillo, the Reds finish the series with 23 straight scoreless frames against the @Brewers! #LaPiedra ⭐ #BornToBaseball pic.twitter.com/EJEfqiKztT — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 4, 2019

Somewhat surprisingly, the Reds rank second in the NL in ERA despite the hitter-friendly nature of their home ballpark. That excellent pitching is a big reason why they boast a strong plus-42 run differential. That excellent pitching plus the prevailing mediocrity of the NL Central is why the Reds are now just 3.5 games out of first place (despite being in last place). Yes, that's another way of saying that every team in the NL Central is within 3.5 games of the lead.

Garcia has a day to remember

Kris Bryant went off as the Cubs avoided a sweep at the hands of Pirates. He tallied four hits, including a homer and two doubles. The bigger story, though, was recently call-up Robel Garcia, who went 3 for 5 with a triple and his first career home run:

That one left the bat at 104.3 mph and wound up going 416 feet. Of note:

Robel García is the first #Cubs player with a triple & home run in his first career MLB start since Starlin Castro 5/7/2010 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 4, 2019

At 26, Garcia is a bit on the old side for a rookie, and that's because Garcia's path to the majors has been fascinatingly meandering, as our own Matt Snyder recently recounted. Given Garcia's power potential and his ability to play second base, he could be a key piece for the Cubs in the second half of the season.

Also things got tense in this one thanks to some up-and-in pitching by the Pirates, and Cubs manager Joe Maddon sounds like he'll be looking for some revenge the next time they meet.

The Cubs' sweep-dodging win on Thursday in tandem with the Brewers' loss means that those two teams are now tied atop the NL Central standings.

Edman comes up big again for Cardinals

Tommy Edman, 24, is a former sixth-rounder out of Stanford who didn't really distinguish himself with the bat until his second stint at Triple-A. That good production at Memphis recently got him the call to St. Louis, and he's been a key piece ever since. That was the case again on Thursday in Seattle:

That's a clutch bases-loaded single -- one of two hits for Edman on the day -- that flipped a one-run Seattle lead into a one-run Cardinals lead. The bullpen made it hold up, and St. Louis is back above .500 for the season. As for Edman, he's now batting .300/.317/.600 in 41 plate appearances with three home runs, a triple, and two stolen bases while spending time at second and third. It remains to be seen whether he can come close to sustaining anything close to those current power numbers, but he's already been a big roster boost to St. Louis.

The Nats are back in contention

At the start of play on May 24, the Washington Nationals were a season-worst 12 games under .500 and 10 games out in the NL East. Given the disappointments of 2018, manager Davey Martinez figured to be on the hottest of seats. Since then, however, the Nationals have been lava-hot -- an MLB-best 26-10 over that span, which includes a 21-8 mark since June 1.

