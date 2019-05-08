MLB scores, schedule: Shohei Ohtani returns to Angels; J.D. Martinez joins 200-homer club
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
As usual, Tuesday brings us a full 15-game slate of big league action, including a pair of fun NL East contender vs. NL West contender matchups in Southern California. Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball.
Baseball scores for Tuesday, May 7
Ohtani makes 2019 season debut
Although he is still unable to pitch, Shohei Ohtani rejoined the Angels on Tuesday night, and he will serve as their DH the rest of the season. He has been cleared to hit as part of his Tommy John surgery rehab, but not throw.
Ohtani batted third behind Mike Trout in his season debut Tuesday and, after striking out in his first at-bat, he drove in a run with a ground ball to shortstop in his second at-bat. The video, for posterity's sake:
Angels designated hitters posted a .228/.328/.333 batting line with two home runs in 32 games, so it won't take much for Ohtani to be an upgrade. This is a guy who hit .285/.361/.564 last season with elite exit velocity (92.6 mph) and hard-hit rates (50.2 percent). Once he shakes off the rust, Ohtani should give the Halos a real nice offensive boost.
Martinez joins 200-homer club
One day after Anthony Rizzo hit his 200th career home run, Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez did the same Tuesday. He took O's righty David Hess deep in the first inning for a two-run shot. Martinez is the 32nd active player with 200 career homers.
As noted by MLB.com's Andrew Simon, Martinez needed 2,442 plate appearances to hit his first 100 homers. The second 100 homers came in only 1,474 plate appearances. Martinez transformed himself after being non-tendered by the Astros during the 2013-14 offseason and, since then, he has simply been one of the best hitters in baseball.
Quick hits
- The Angels have activated designated hitter Shohei Ohtani from the injured list. It was part of a flurry of moves. They activated Ohtani, infielder Zack Cozart and reliever Cody Allen. As corresponding moves, they optioned infielder Luis Rengifo to the minors while designating outfielder Peter Bourjos and pitcher Chris Stratton for assignment.
- The Nationals reinstated Anthony Rendon from the injured list, which sent rookie prospect Carter Kieboom back down. They also recalled reliever Erick Fedde while placing reliever Tony Sipp on the IL.
- The Giants optioned outfielder Mike Gerber and reliever Pat Venditte to Triple. Outfielder Gerardo Parra was outrighted to Triple-A and instead chose free agency. Infielder Yangervis Solarte was designated for assignment. Joining the big-league club is infielder Donovan Solano, outfielder Mac Williamson and left-handed reliever Wiliams Jerez.
- Veteran free agent Dallas Keuchel is holding out for a "fair deal" and says he's not asking "for the world."
- Veteran free agent James Shields has done throwing sessions for the Tigers, Indians and Rangers recently, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com. He's not close to signing with anyone, per the report.
- Twins reliever Addison Reed will start a minor-league rehab assignment on Tuesday for Triple-A Rochester reports StarTribune.
- Why we aren't worried about Vladimir Guerrero's struggles.
- The impressive and definitely-not-shy Chris Paddack lives up to his words.
- Has batting average -- long overrated -- become underrated in some circles? Matt Snyder discusses.
- In case you missed it on Monday, Pablo Sandoval made history.
