MLB scores, schedule: Slumping Eloy Jimenez hits seventh home run of 2019
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Thanks to doubleheaders in Boston and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, there are a whopping 17 MLB games on the schedule Saturday. Here's what you need to know going into the day's action:
- For the first time in MLB, Mariners lefty Yusei Kikuchi and Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani will face each other Saturday. They faced each other five times in Japan. Kikuchi and Ohtani attended the same high school, but not at the same time.
- With two wins over the Red Sox and a Yankees loss, the Rays would regain sole possession of first place in the AL East on Saturday. Tampa has won three straight games while the Yankees have dropped four of their last five.
- Speaking of the Yankees, CC Sabathia will go for his 250th career win Saturday. He's facing the Indians in Cleveland, where he started his career. Sabathia would become only the 13th pitcher in history with 250 wins and 3,000 strikeouts.
- The Athletics could take over sole possession of the second AL wild-card spot with a doubleheader sweep against the Rangers. Texas is calling up promising lefty prospect Joe Palumbo to start one game of the doubleheader.
- The Cubs are looking for their second straight win over the Cardinals. The home team is a perfect 7-0 in their head-to-head games this season. The Cubs and Cardinals are playing three games at Wrigley Field this weekend.
- The molten-hot Rockies could move into sole possession of the second NL wild-card spot with a win and a Braves loss. Colorado has won 10 of their last 12 games. They are 30-17 since starting the season 3-12.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory tonight? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, June 8th
- LIVE, Game 1 - Rays at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- LIVE, Game 1 - Athletics at Rangers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - White Sox at Royals (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Diamondbacks at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Reds at Phillies, 4:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Twins at Tigers, 4:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Braves at Marlins, 4:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Pirates at Brewers, 4:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Orioles at Astros, 4:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Yankees at Indians, 4:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING, Game 2 - Rays at Red Sox, 6:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Dodgers at Giants, 7:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rockies at Mets, 7:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Cardinals at Cubs, 7:15pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING, Game 2 - Athletics at Rangers, 9:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mariners at Angels, 10:07pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Nationals at Padres, 10:10pm ET (GameTracker)
Slumping Eloy cranks seventh homer
Eloy Jimenez's rookie season has not according to plan thus far. The White Sox wunderkind went into Saturday's game hitting .227/.278/.383 on the season. His 31.1 percent strikeout rate is 12th highest among the 236 players with at least 150 plate appearances this year.
Jimenez went into Saturday's game mired in a 13-for-62 skid (.210) since returning from his ankle injury last month. The noted power prospect was homer-less in his last 53 plate appearances. On Saturday, Jimenez cranked an opposite field two-run shot against Royals righty Brad Keller that will maybe, possibly, perhaps help get his rookie season on track.
Although young players are coming up and having an immediate impact more right now than ever before, that jump from Triple-A to the big leagues can be a doozy. Look at Yoan Moncada and Lucas Giolito. Both experienced adjustment periods and are now key contributors to an up-and-coming ChiSox team. Give Jimenez time and he'll do the same.
Quick hits
- The Orioles could play 2019 No. 1 pick Adley Rutschman at different positions this summer. Rutschman is regarded as a standout defensive catcher, though he's athletic enough to possibly play third base or right field.
- Reds 2B Scooter Gennett (groin) could start a rehab assignment next week, reports the Cincinnati Enquirer. He's been out since spring training. The Reds are in last place and could trade Gennett, an impending free agent, before the deadline.
- The Pirates activated OF Corey Dickerson (shoulder) and IF Jung Ho Kang (side) off the injured list, the club announced. IF Cole Tucker was optioned to Triple-A and RHP Nick Kingham was designated for assignment in corresponding moves.
- The Red Sox placed 1B Mitch Moreland on the 10-day injured list with a quad strain, the team announced. Moreland returned from a back issue Friday. IF Marco Hernandez was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Twins sent struggling UTIL Willians Astudillo to Triple-A, the team announced. Despite his microscopic strikeout rate, Astudillo hit .214/.236/.301 in his last 30 games. RHP Ryan Eades was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Yankees placed RHP Masahiro Tanaka on the paternity list, the club announced. They will need someone to make his scheduled start Sunday. LHP Nestor Cortes was called up to fill Tanaka's roster spot.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Orioles' Rutschman may not play catcher
Rutschman is a catcher and a very good one, but the O's may try him elsewhere
-
Yankees vs. Indians odds, June 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced model has simulated Yankees vs. Indians on June 8 10,000 times
-
MLB DFS lineups, top picks for June 8
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Red Sox vs. Rays odds, June 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced model has simulated Red Sox vs. Rays on June 8 10,000 times
-
Braves make Keuchel signing official
Keuchel was the last big-name free agent available
-
Braves' Acuna gets revenge vs. Marlins
Ureña received a suspension after plunking the young Atlanta star last season