MLB scores, schedule: Slumping Eloy Jimenez hits seventh home run of 2019

Thanks to doubleheaders in Boston and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, there are a whopping 17 MLB games on the schedule Saturday. Here's what you need to know going into the day's action:

For the first time in MLB, Mariners lefty Yusei Kikuchi and Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani will face each other Saturday. They faced each other five times in Japan. Kikuchi and Ohtani attended the same high school, but not at the same time.

With two wins over the Red Sox and a Yankees loss, the Rays would regain sole possession of first place in the AL East on Saturday. Tampa has won three straight games while the Yankees have dropped four of their last five.

Speaking of the Yankees, CC Sabathia will go for his 250th career win Saturday. He's facing the Indians in Cleveland, where he started his career. Sabathia would become only the 13th pitcher in history with 250 wins and 3,000 strikeouts.

The Athletics could take over sole possession of the second AL wild-card spot with a doubleheader sweep against the Rangers. Texas is calling up promising lefty prospect Joe Palumbo to start one game of the doubleheader.

The Cubs are looking for their second straight win over the Cardinals. The home team is a perfect 7-0 in their head-to-head games this season. The Cubs and Cardinals are playing three games at Wrigley Field this weekend.

The molten-hot Rockies could move into sole possession of the second NL wild-card spot with a win and a Braves loss. Colorado has won 10 of their last 12 games. They are 30-17 since starting the season 3-12.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, June 8th

Slumping Eloy cranks seventh homer

Eloy Jimenez's rookie season has not according to plan thus far. The White Sox wunderkind went into Saturday's game hitting .227/.278/.383 on the season. His 31.1 percent strikeout rate is 12th highest among the 236 players with at least 150 plate appearances this year.

Jimenez went into Saturday's game mired in a 13-for-62 skid (.210) since returning from his ankle injury last month. The noted power prospect was homer-less in his last 53 plate appearances. On Saturday, Jimenez cranked an opposite field two-run shot against Royals righty Brad Keller that will maybe, possibly, perhaps help get his rookie season on track.

Although young players are coming up and having an immediate impact more right now than ever before, that jump from Triple-A to the big leagues can be a doozy. Look at Yoan Moncada and Lucas Giolito. Both experienced adjustment periods and are now key contributors to an up-and-coming ChiSox team. Give Jimenez time and he'll do the same.

