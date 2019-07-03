MLB scores, schedule: Top prospect Dylan Cease earns win in big-league debut for White Sox
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's a jam-packed schedule for the first Wednesday of July, 16 games in all thanks to a Tigers-White Sox doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Some of the storylines worth watching include the Yankees and Mets continuing the Subway Series; the Braves trying to avenge last night's loss to the Phillies; the Reds hoping to claw their way back into the NL Central playoff picture; and Walker Buehler trying to end his first half on a high note ahead of an appearance in the All-Star Game.
July 3 scores
- White Sox 7, Tigers 5 (box score)
- Marlins vs. Nationals (GameTracker)
- Cubs vs. Pirates (GameTracker)
- Red Sox vs. Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Yankees vs. Mets (GameTracker)
- Brewers vs. Reds (GameTracker)
- Orioles vs. Rays (GameTracker)
- Phillies vs. Braves (GameTracker)
- Angels vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Game 2, Tigers vs. White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros vs. Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indians vs. Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Twins vs. Athletics, 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants vs. Padres, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals vs. Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Cease wins in debut
If Dylan Cease's name sounds familiar, it's probably because the White Sox prospect was a key part of the deal that sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs a few years back.
Cease has since worked his way up the organizational ladder, and on Wednesday he made his big-league debut in what proved to be a winning effort against the Tigers. His line on the afternoon saw him yield three runs on four hits and four walks across five innings. He also gave up a home run, and struck out six batters on a total of 101 pitches.
More than half Cease's pitches were his high-grade fastball, which clocked in on average around 97 mph, per Statcast. He generated only three swing-and-misses on the heat, likely because his command was suboptimal. Cease also coerced four whiffs on his breaking pitches, each of which is considered an above-average offering.
Because of Cease's wildness, he could end up in the bullpen down the road. For now, he deserves ample opportunity to turn into a mid-rotation starter at the game's highest level.
Quick hits
- The latest MLB Prospect Watch is out.
- In case you missed it: The Dodgers walked off (again). Except this time, they did it without getting a single hit in the bottom of the ninth inning. Read more here.
- Domestic violence charges were dismissed against Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera on Wednesday by a New Jersey court, but the MLB's investigation is still ongoing. Here's the latest on the situation.
- Boston Red Sox teammates Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers both missed out on this year's All-Star Game despite being MLB's best shortstop-third base duo. Matt Snyder takes a closer look.
- Following the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on Monday, the Angels returned to the field for their game against the Rangers. Mike Trout and his teammates spoke about Skaggs after Tuesday's emotional win.
