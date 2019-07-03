MLB scores, schedule: Top prospect Dylan Cease earns win in big-league debut for White Sox

It's a jam-packed schedule for the first Wednesday of July, 16 games in all thanks to a Tigers-White Sox doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Some of the storylines worth watching include the Yankees and Mets continuing the Subway Series; the Braves trying to avenge last night's loss to the Phillies; the Reds hoping to claw their way back into the NL Central playoff picture; and Walker Buehler trying to end his first half on a high note ahead of an appearance in the All-Star Game.

July 3 scores

Cease wins in debut

If Dylan Cease's name sounds familiar, it's probably because the White Sox prospect was a key part of the deal that sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs a few years back.

Cease has since worked his way up the organizational ladder, and on Wednesday he made his big-league debut in what proved to be a winning effort against the Tigers. His line on the afternoon saw him yield three runs on four hits and four walks across five innings. He also gave up a home run, and struck out six batters on a total of 101 pitches.

Cease the day. pic.twitter.com/W3yHoryaDK — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 3, 2019

More than half Cease's pitches were his high-grade fastball, which clocked in on average around 97 mph, per Statcast. He generated only three swing-and-misses on the heat, likely because his command was suboptimal. Cease also coerced four whiffs on his breaking pitches, each of which is considered an above-average offering.

There it is!



Career strikeout no. 1 for @DylanCease! pic.twitter.com/QHZOB0qgsq — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 3, 2019

Because of Cease's wildness, he could end up in the bullpen down the road. For now, he deserves ample opportunity to turn into a mid-rotation starter at the game's highest level.

Quick hits

