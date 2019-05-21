MLB scores, schedule: Torres, Sanchez lead Yankees to big comeback; Red Sox come alive against Blue Jays
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's a fairly light 10-game MLB slate for Monday with nine of those contests being played under the lights. David Price returns from the IL to start for the Red Sox, and the Nationals and Mets get together in a clash of managers trying to save their respective jobs, and the Phillies and Cubs provide us with a possible NL playoff preview. Let's jump in.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Baseball scores for Monday, May 20
- FINAL - Red Sox 12, Blue Jays 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Athletics 6, Indians 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Yankees 10, Orioles 7 (box score)
- FINAL - Mets 5, Nationals 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Phillies 5, Cubs 4 in 10 innings (box score)
- FINAL - Rangers 10, Mariners 9 (box score)
- FINAL - Astros 3, White Sox 0 (box score)
- LIVE - Braves at Giants (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Twins at Angels (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Diamondbacks at Padres (GameTracker)
Torres, Sanchez help Yankees make big comeback
The Little Engine That Could keeps plugging along. Despite (still) having 13 players on the injured list, including their two best starters (Luis Severino and James Paxton) and two of the game's top power hitters (Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton), the Yankees won for the 21st time in their last 28 games Monday.
Monday's win was no ordinary win either. Starter J.A. Happ didn't make it out of the fourth inning and put the Yankees in an early 6-1 hole. New York outscored the O's 9-1 the rest of the way thanks to clutch bullpen work and clutch dingers. Gleyber Torres socked two homers -- it was his third two-homer game against the Orioles this year -- and Gary Sanchez provided the go-ahead, three-run blast in the ninth inning.
One batter earlier, Orioles catcher Pedro Severino failed to catch a Luke Voit pop-up that would've ended the inning. Voit popped it up behind the plate, Severino overran the ball, and it dropped in behind him. The inning stayed alive, Mychal Givens walked Voit, then Sanchez went yard. The five-run comeback is tied for New York's largest of the season.
With the Rays idle Monday, the Yankees increased their AL East lead to a full game -- they've played two more games than Tampa and have two more wins -- and they nearly pulled even in run differential (+51 to +54). Despite all those injuries, the Yankees have baseball's best record since April 18.
Chavis keeps raking for Red Sox
The Red Sox blasted the Blue Jays in Monday's lone matinee to move back to three games above .500. In his return from the IL, veteran lefty David Price pitched well (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB), and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his first home run of the season.
Also homering was rookie second baseman Michael Chavis. Here's that:
Chavis wound up going 2 for 5, and he once again crushed the ball more often than not:
His average exit velocity is well above the league mean, and he also boasts an average launch angle that lends itself to power production. In related matters, Chavis thus far is in the top 7.0 percent of the league when it comes to finding the barrel at the plate. Now peep his updated numbers for 2019:
Chavis, 23, is a former first-rounder who popped up on top-100 overall prospect lists and put up a slash line of .257/.325/.468 in the minors. So his being productive isn't entirely surprising. The extent to which he's been productive is another case. Given his patience at the plate and how hard he hits the ball when he does decide to swing, he's looking like the real thing thus far.
Chavis has also filled a major hole for the Red Sox. They've clawed back into contention for a number of reasons, but Chavis' big numbers from second base -- they're 16-9 when he plays this season -- have been essential.
Mets win on a bad day
Things are not going well for the Mets these days. They were swept by the Marlins -- the Marlins! -- over the weekend, creating even more questions about manager Mickey Callaway's job security. Also, Robinson Cano didn't run out a few ground balls, which created some headlines. Then, on Monday:
- Callaway received a (dreaded?) vote of confidence from GM Brodie Van Wagenen.
- Yoenis Cespedes suffered a fractured ankle in an accident at his ranch.
- Top setup man Seth Lugo was placed on the injured list with a shoulder issue.
Goodness. The Mets had a bad week Monday. On the bright side, they did win their series opener with the Nationals, and that's something. Climbing out of this (partly self-induced) rut has to start somewhere. Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso both cranked solo home runs against Patrick Corbin, and Carlos Gomez doubled in a run for his first hit back with the Mets.
Fill-in starter Wilmer Font wasn't great, but two runs in four innings is two runs in four innings, and the bullpen held Washington to one run in five innings. Edwin Diaz closed the door in the ninth inning. The win snapped New York's five-game losing streak and temporarily stopped the bleeding. All in all, it was a good end to a bad day in Flushing.
Quick hits
- Matt Snyder's latest Power Rankings are out.
- Mike Axisa has his latest mock draft in advance of the real thing on June 3.
- The Athletics have signed C Cameron Rupp to a minor-league contract.
- The Cardinals have released RHP Luke Gregerson.
- The Braves have acquired RHP Anthony Swarzak and cash from the Mariners in exchange for RHP Arodys Vizcaino and LHP Jesse Biddle.
- Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton (biceps/shoulder) on Monday will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Tampa.
- Blue Jays 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pirates 1B Josh Bell have been named AL and NL Player of the Week, respectively.
- Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes, who hasn't played this season after undergoing surgery on both heels, has suffered a broken right ankle on his ranch in Florida. You can read more here.
- Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen gave MGR Mickey Callaway a vote of confidence on Monday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Callaway, Cano not only issues for Mets
The Mets still lack organization depth and most of their offseason moves aren't working ou...
-
Cespedes suffers ankle fractures in fall
Cespedes had already been sidelined after undergoing surgery on his heels
-
Mets' Cano under fire for lack of hustle
Getting swept by the Marlins is never a good look for any team -- especially the Mets
-
Mets GM says Callaway stays as manager
The Mets front office issued a vote of confidence for their embattled manager on Monday
-
Yankees vs. Orioles odds, Monday picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Orioles vs. Yankees game 10,000 ti...
-
Tebow hits first homer of 2019 season
This is Tebow's first season at the Triple-A level in three years as a minor leaguer