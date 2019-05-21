MLB scores, schedule: Torres, Sanchez lead Yankees to big comeback; Red Sox come alive against Blue Jays

It's a fairly light 10-game MLB slate for Monday with nine of those contests being played under the lights. David Price returns from the IL to start for the Red Sox, and the Nationals and Mets get together in a clash of managers trying to save their respective jobs, and the Phillies and Cubs provide us with a possible NL playoff preview. Let's jump in.

Baseball scores for Monday, May 20

Torres, Sanchez help Yankees make big comeback

The Little Engine That Could keeps plugging along. Despite (still) having 13 players on the injured list, including their two best starters (Luis Severino and James Paxton) and two of the game's top power hitters (Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton), the Yankees won for the 21st time in their last 28 games Monday.

Monday's win was no ordinary win either. Starter J.A. Happ didn't make it out of the fourth inning and put the Yankees in an early 6-1 hole. New York outscored the O's 9-1 the rest of the way thanks to clutch bullpen work and clutch dingers. Gleyber Torres socked two homers -- it was his third two-homer game against the Orioles this year -- and Gary Sanchez provided the go-ahead, three-run blast in the ninth inning.

One batter earlier, Orioles catcher Pedro Severino failed to catch a Luke Voit pop-up that would've ended the inning. Voit popped it up behind the plate, Severino overran the ball, and it dropped in behind him. The inning stayed alive, Mychal Givens walked Voit, then Sanchez went yard. The five-run comeback is tied for New York's largest of the season.

With the Rays idle Monday, the Yankees increased their AL East lead to a full game -- they've played two more games than Tampa and have two more wins -- and they nearly pulled even in run differential (+51 to +54). Despite all those injuries, the Yankees have baseball's best record since April 18.

Chavis keeps raking for Red Sox

The Red Sox blasted the Blue Jays in Monday's lone matinee to move back to three games above .500. In his return from the IL, veteran lefty David Price pitched well (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB), and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his first home run of the season.

Also homering was rookie second baseman Michael Chavis. Here's that:

Chavis wound up going 2 for 5, and he once again crushed the ball more often than not:

His average exit velocity is well above the league mean, and he also boasts an average launch angle that lends itself to power production. In related matters, Chavis thus far is in the top 7.0 percent of the league when it comes to finding the barrel at the plate. Now peep his updated numbers for 2019:

View Profile Michael Chavis BOS • 2B • 23 2019 PA 113 AVG .296 OBP .389 SLG .592 HR 9 BB 14

Chavis, 23, is a former first-rounder who popped up on top-100 overall prospect lists and put up a slash line of .257/.325/.468 in the minors. So his being productive isn't entirely surprising. The extent to which he's been productive is another case. Given his patience at the plate and how hard he hits the ball when he does decide to swing, he's looking like the real thing thus far.

Chavis has also filled a major hole for the Red Sox. They've clawed back into contention for a number of reasons, but Chavis' big numbers from second base -- they're 16-9 when he plays this season -- have been essential.

Mets win on a bad day

Things are not going well for the Mets these days. They were swept by the Marlins -- the Marlins! -- over the weekend, creating even more questions about manager Mickey Callaway's job security. Also, Robinson Cano didn't run out a few ground balls, which created some headlines. Then, on Monday:

Goodness. The Mets had a bad week Monday. On the bright side, they did win their series opener with the Nationals, and that's something. Climbing out of this (partly self-induced) rut has to start somewhere. Amed Rosario and Pete Alonso both cranked solo home runs against Patrick Corbin, and Carlos Gomez doubled in a run for his first hit back with the Mets.

Fill-in starter Wilmer Font wasn't great, but two runs in four innings is two runs in four innings, and the bullpen held Washington to one run in five innings. Edwin Diaz closed the door in the ninth inning. The win snapped New York's five-game losing streak and temporarily stopped the bleeding. All in all, it was a good end to a bad day in Flushing.

