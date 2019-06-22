MLB scores, schedule: Twins first AL team to 50 wins, Albert Pujols gets standing ovation for St. Louis homer
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Welcome to yet another Saturday here with the CBS Sports daily Major League Baseball roundup. We'll be hitting on all the action throughout the day, including the first AL team to reach 50 games, a Mets rookie continuing to power up, feel-good moment in St. Louis and so much more.
Can the Phillies and/or Brewers break their losing streaks? Will the Reds and/or Nationals continue their surge toward contention?
The first-place matchup between the Astros (six straight losses) and Yankees (seven straight wins) is a nice hot-against-cold matchup.
Let's get to it.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Saturday's schedule, scores
- FINAL/10 - Twins 5, Royals 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Cardinals 4, Angels 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Mets 10, Cubs 2 (box score)
- LIVE - Padres at Pirates (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Blue Jays at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Marlins at Phillies (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rays at Athletics (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Orioles at Mariners (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Tigers at Indians (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Reds at Brewers (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rockies at Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Astros at Yankees, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - White Sox at Rangers, 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Giants at Diamondbacks, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Twins first to 50 wins in AL
The Dodgers came into Saturday with 52 wins, but no team in the AL had yet reached the 50-win mark. That changed with the Twins beating the Royals.
Yes, the Twins get to beat up on the Royals and Tigers in the AL Central while the White Sox haven't completely turned the corner yet and the Indians have been a disappointment to date. We have to acknowledge these things. We also need to point out that heading into the season, the odds would have heavily favored the Red Sox, Yankees or Astros to be the first AL team to reach 50 wins. Past them, we'd next be looking at the Indians and then either the Rays or A's.
The Twins aren't even halfway through their schedule and they have won 50. Who would've thought this deep into the season the Twins would be on pace to win over 100 games? It's been a remarkable first half and given their offensive firepower, things aren't likely to slow down any time soon.
Of note in this game? Miguel Sano homered for the second straight game.
Man, if he goes on a surge with how good the rest of the offense has been, watch out.
The Twins did lose starter Jose Berrios to a blister. He had gone seven scoreless innings before the issue arose, and it helped the Royals tie the game, making Berrios' line look a lot worse than it probably should.
Alonso makes history as Mets embarrass Cubs
Mets rookie sensation Pete Alonso clubbed his 26th home run of the season, which already ties the Mets rookie record despite not even being halfway through the season. For more on that, we've got a whole post.
As for the game, the Mets dominated every facet. The underrated Jeff McNeil drove home three runs and is hitting .343. Zack Wheeler gave up a pair of hits to start the game, but then got a Javier Baez double play and never looked back. The Mets have taken two of the first three games of this series.
For the Cubs, it was an embarrassing effort, if we can even call it an effort. Jose Quintana was terrible, the offense was punchless until it didn't matter and a careless error by Victor Caratini is what started the nail-in-the-coffin fifth inning. The Cubs are still in first place, but they have gone 12-17 in the last month and, more recently, have dropped eight of their last 12 games.
Craig Kimbrel is coming soon, but he will only be pitching one inning at a time a few games a week. The problems run deeper here. Again, though, the Cubs remain in first, and that's always good.
Highlight of the day: Pujols homers in St. Louis
For the first time ever, Albert Pujols hit a home run in St. Louis as a member of an opposing team.
Quick hits
- The Pirates have placed outfielder Gregory Polanco on the injured list with a left shoulder injury. Outfielder Jason Martin has been recalled in his place.
- The Rays made several roster moves. On the big-league roster now are infielder Mike Brosseau and lefty reliever Adam Kolarek. Utility man Daniel Robertson was placed on the injured list with a knee strain and reliever Austin Pruitt was sent to the minors.
- The Indians have designated center fielder Leonys Martin for assignment. As a corresponding move, they called up pitcher Aaron Civale to make his MLB debut.
- The Brewers optioned pitcher Corbin Burnes to Triple-A and called back reliever Aaron Wilkerson. They have also moved Jimmy Nelson to the bullpen.
- The Tigers have promoted right-hander Jose Cisnero to the majors and designate reliever Carlos Torres for assignment as a corresponding move.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cardinals fans go wild for Pujols homer
Pujols hit 110 homers in Busch Stadium as a Cardinal, now he has one as an Angel
-
Nationals vs. Braves odds, June 22 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Braves vs. Nationals game 10,000...
-
Alonso ties Mets rookie HR record
Alonso's 26th homer ties Darryl Strawberry for the most ever by a Mets' rookie
-
Cardinals vs. Angels odds, June 22 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Cardinals vs. Angels game 10,000...
-
L'ville pitcher yells F-bombs, then beat
Luke Smith had a great game before this
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for June 22
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today