MLB scores, schedule: Twins first AL team to 50 wins, Albert Pujols gets standing ovation for St. Louis homer

Welcome to yet another Saturday here with the CBS Sports daily Major League Baseball roundup. We'll be hitting on all the action throughout the day, including the first AL team to reach 50 games, a Mets rookie continuing to power up, feel-good moment in St. Louis and so much more.

Can the Phillies and/or Brewers break their losing streaks? Will the Reds and/or Nationals continue their surge toward contention?

The first-place matchup between the Astros (six straight losses) and Yankees (seven straight wins) is a nice hot-against-cold matchup.

Let's get to it.

Saturday's schedule, scores

Twins first to 50 wins in AL

The Dodgers came into Saturday with 52 wins, but no team in the AL had yet reached the 50-win mark. That changed with the Twins beating the Royals.

Yes, the Twins get to beat up on the Royals and Tigers in the AL Central while the White Sox haven't completely turned the corner yet and the Indians have been a disappointment to date. We have to acknowledge these things. We also need to point out that heading into the season, the odds would have heavily favored the Red Sox, Yankees or Astros to be the first AL team to reach 50 wins. Past them, we'd next be looking at the Indians and then either the Rays or A's.

The Twins aren't even halfway through their schedule and they have won 50. Who would've thought this deep into the season the Twins would be on pace to win over 100 games? It's been a remarkable first half and given their offensive firepower, things aren't likely to slow down any time soon.

Of note in this game? Miguel Sano homered for the second straight game.

Man, if he goes on a surge with how good the rest of the offense has been, watch out.

The Twins did lose starter Jose Berrios to a blister. He had gone seven scoreless innings before the issue arose, and it helped the Royals tie the game, making Berrios' line look a lot worse than it probably should.

Alonso makes history as Mets embarrass Cubs

Mets rookie sensation Pete Alonso clubbed his 26th home run of the season, which already ties the Mets rookie record despite not even being halfway through the season. For more on that, we've got a whole post.

As for the game, the Mets dominated every facet. The underrated Jeff McNeil drove home three runs and is hitting .343. Zack Wheeler gave up a pair of hits to start the game, but then got a Javier Baez double play and never looked back. The Mets have taken two of the first three games of this series.

For the Cubs, it was an embarrassing effort, if we can even call it an effort. Jose Quintana was terrible, the offense was punchless until it didn't matter and a careless error by Victor Caratini is what started the nail-in-the-coffin fifth inning. The Cubs are still in first place, but they have gone 12-17 in the last month and, more recently, have dropped eight of their last 12 games.

Craig Kimbrel is coming soon, but he will only be pitching one inning at a time a few games a week. The problems run deeper here. Again, though, the Cubs remain in first, and that's always good.

Highlight of the day: Pujols homers in St. Louis

For the first time ever, Albert Pujols hit a home run in St. Louis as a member of an opposing team.

Albert Pujols homers against his old team and Cardinals fans give him a standing ovation.pic.twitter.com/AP7axHWsHq — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 22, 2019

Quick hits

