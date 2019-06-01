MLB scores, schedule: Twins win again as rotation continues to be quiet strength
June has arrived, and is the case on almost every Saturday we've got a stuffed MLB slate with plenty of day baseball. Want rivalries? We've got Red Sox-Yankees and Cubs-Cardinals. Other compelling matchups include Twins-Rays, Phillies-Dodgers, and Astros-Athletics. We've also got Giants-Orioles, but let us not speak of such things. Let's jump in.
Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, June 1
- FINAL - Twins 6, Rays 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Indians 5, White Sox 2 (box score)
- LIVE - Brewers at Pirates (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Giants at Orioles (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Royals at Rangers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Nationals at Reds (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Tigers at Braves (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Cardinals, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Yankees, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Mariners, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Rockies, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Astros at Athletics, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mets at Diamondbacks, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Twins get another strong start
Coming into Saturday's contest against the Rays, the following were true internet facts regarding the Minnesota rotation:
- They ranked second in the AL in rotation ERA (and the numbers of the top-ranked Rays' rotation are skewed somewhat by their use of the opener).
- They ranked second in the AL in rotation FIP, or fielding-independent pitching.
- They ranked second in the AL to the Astros in quality start percentage.
- They ranked third in the AL in average Game Score.
- The led the AL in innings per start.
Now here's what Kyle Gibson did against Tampa Bay on Saturday (a Twins win that secured at least a split of the four-game set):
Gibson with that effort improved the Twins' standing in all those categories listed above, save for average innings per start. That's notable because Gibson came into this start with an ERA of 4.08. That's not bad, but it's the highest mark of any current member of the Twins' rotation (Michael Pineda and his 5.34 ERA are presently on the IL). With this effort, Gibson's ERA now stands at 3.75. Now let's devote some color television footage to him:
Under former GM Terry Ryan, the Twins famously emphasized pitching to contact in the rotation. That's not an approach that works very well in this era, in which strikeouts are common and hitters are adept at doing damage on contact.
Since taking over following the 2016 season, the front office tandem of Derek Falvey and Thad Levine have worked to get Twins' pitching caught up with the times. Here's how the rotation has ranked in the 15-team AL in rotation K% (strikeouts as a percentage of batters faced) over the last five full seasons, plus 2019:
- 2014: 15th
- 2015: 13th
- 2016: 15th
- 2017: 12th
- 2018: 7th
- 2019: 6th
You can see the methodical progress. That's not the sole reason the rotation is thriving in 2019, but it's part of it.
The Twins have received a lot of attention for all the home runs they've hit this season. To be sure, that's a huge part of their success. That said, this is a team that's now an MLB-best 39-18 and with MLB-best run differential of plus-107. You don't out-score your opponents by more than 100 runs by June 1 without doing lots of things well. One of those things is starting pitching, which Kyle Gibson reminded us of on Saturday.
Quick hits
- The Phillies are reportedly close to trading for Mariners OF Jay Bruce. Get the details here.
- Speaking of which, the Mariners are reportedly leaning toward a major sell-off leading up to the July 31 trade deadline.
- The Cubs may be among the teams with some interest in free agent closer Craig Kimbrel. Read more here.
- The Red Sox have placed 1B/OF Steve Pearce on the 10-day IL with a strained lower back. The Sox have recalled 1B Sam Travis to take his spot on the active roster.
- The White Sox have reinstated C Welington Castillo from the seven-day concussion list.
- Giants OF Mac Williamson has cleared waivers and opted for free agency.
- The Brewers have placed LHP Gio Gonzalez on the 10-day IL with left arm discomfort.
- Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr., who's been sidelined since late April with a hamstring injury, could begin a minor-league rehab assignment early next week. At that point, he would have a maximum of 20 days to be added to the active roster.
- According to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox are hoping that RHP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) will be ready to rejoin the rotation by the middle of June.
