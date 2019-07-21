MLB scores, schedule: Yankees and Rockies trade leadoff home runs at Yankee Stadium
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Sunday brings us a full 15-game slate of big league action, but, more importantly, it is Hall of Fame induction day. Harold Baines, Mike Mussina, Edgar Martinez, Mariano Rivera, Lee Smith, and the late Roy Halladay will all assume their rightful places in Cooperstown. Here's everything you need to know about the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and here's what you need to know going into Sunday's MLB action:
- The surging Nationals and first place Braves wrap up their four-game series Sunday night. Washington has won two of the first three games, though they remain 5 1/2 games back in the NL East. They do sit in the top wild-card spot, however.
- The Yankees have baseball's best record at 64-33 and MLB's longest active winning streak at five games. On Sunday they'll look to win for the eighth time in 10 games since the All-Star break. Their opponent, the Rockies, have lost six straight.
- Drew Smyly, who allowed 49 runs in 51 1/3 innings with the Rangers earlier this year, will make his Phillies debut Sunday. The pitching-needy Phillies signed Smyly after he opted out of his minor league deal with the Brewers earlier this week.
- Padres southpaw Adrian Morejon will make his MLB debut at Wrigley Field. The 20-year-old has a 4.25 ERA in Double-A this year. MLB.com ranks him as the 48th best prospect in baseball and says he can become "at least a mid-rotation starter."
Baseball scores for Sunday, July 21
- LIVE - Rockies at Yankees (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Red Sox at Orioles (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Cardinals at Reds (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Blue Jays at Tigers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - White Sox at Rays (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Royals at Indians (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Phillies at Pirates (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Athletics at Twins, 2:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rangers at Astros, 2:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Padres at Cubs, 2:20pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mets at Giants, 4:05pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Brewers at Diamondbacks, 4:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Marlins at Dodgers, 4:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Angels at Mariners, 4:10pm ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Nationals at Braves, 7:08pm ET (GameTracker)
Rockies, Yankees trade leadoff homers
It has been scorching hot on the East Coast this weekend and the ball is flying at Yankee Stadium. Sunday afternoon, Charlie Blackmon swatted James Paxton's second pitch out to right field for a leadoff home run. It was Blackmon's sixth leadoff homer of the season, tied with George Springer for the most in baseball.
For Paxton, it was the eighth home run he's allowed in the first inning this season. He's allowed five home runs in all other innings combined. His 10.06 ERA in the first inning is the highest in the American League and his 2.44 ERA in all other innings is the lowest in the American League. Weird.
Anyway, the Yankees responded to Blackmon's leadoff homer with one of their own. Former Rockie DJ LeMahieu clubbed German Marquez's first pitch into the right field short porch to knot the game up at 1-1. The home run was No. 14 on the season for LeMahieu, one short of the career high he set last year.
It had been a very, very, very long time since the Yankees were involved in a game with two leadoff home runs. You have to go back to Sept. 3, 1955. Eddie Yost of the Washington Senators took Don Larsen deep to start the top of the first, then Hank Bauer took Camilo Pascual deep to start the bottom of the first. A rarity in the Bronx on Sunday.
Quick hits
- Here is our NL West trade deadline guide and here is our daily trade deadline rumor roundup. Among other things, we have updates on the Nationals and their interest in Tigers closer RHP Shane Greene and Giants RHP Sam Dyson.
- Astros SS Carlos Correa is doing well during his rehab assignment and is expected to rejoin the team when eligible to be activated Friday, manager A.J. Hinch told The Athletic. Correa has been out since May 29 with a fractured rib.
- The Rays placed OF Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list with a thumb sprain, the team announced. He suffered the injury sliding into first base Saturday and doesn't need surgery. OF Guillermo Heredia was called up to fill the roster spot.
- The Rockies designated 1B Mark Reynolds for assignment, the club announced. Reynolds hit .170/.290/.311 with four homers in 162 plate appearances this year. LHP Sam Howard was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Orioles designated OF Keon Broxton for assignment, the team announced. Broxton hit .204/.261/.350 with 49 strikeouts in 112 plate appearances with the O's. RHP Branden Kline was called up in a corresponding move.
- The Cardinals sent RHP Dominic Leone and RHP Ryan Helsley to Triple-A, the team announced. Leone has a 7.14 ERA this season. IF Rangel Ravelo and LHP Tyler Webb were called up corresponding moves.
- The Mariners acquired RHP Matt Magill from the Twins for cash considerations, the club announced. Magill allowed 21 runs in 28 1/3 innings with Minnesota before being designated for assignment earlier this week.
