MLB scores, schedule: Yankees beat Red Sox in series opener; Twins stop streaking Rays

It's the final day of May, and baseball is moving into the new month on a high note. Friday night's schedule includes a full 15 games.

Among the highlights of the night: the Yankees and Red Sox finally getting their series underway; the Rays and Twins continuing their potential ALCS preview; and the Phillies and Dodgers, conversely, beginning a potential NLCS preview.

Keep it here all night for the latest news, notes, and scores.

Yankees beat Red Sox in series opener

After rain postponed Thursday's series opener between the Yankees and Red Sox, the two sides squared off for the first time since mid-April on Friday. As was the result then, however, the Yankees won.

DJ making some house music. pic.twitter.com/tPMUwOXj7z — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 1, 2019

Credit second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who recorded two hits (including a home run) and drove in a pair of runs. LeMahieu raised his seasonal line to .317/.368/.462 -- not bad for someone whose critics claimed he was a product of Coors Field. Matt Snyder has more on LeMahieu leading the Yankees offense.

The Yankees also received a boost from their bullpen. Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton,and Aroldis Chapman combined for four innings, two hits, a walk, and four strikeouts. The four permitted zero runs.

Twins lean on Rogers to upend Rays

The Rays entered Friday having won six on a row, including Thursday's contest against the Twins in lopsided fashion. The Twins struck back on Friday, however, edging Tampa Bay by a 5-3 score.

Perhaps the most notable aspect of the game was how Twins manager Rocco Baldelli used reliever Taylor Rogers. Baldelli received 6 ⅔ innings from starter Jose Berrios, who held the Rays to three runs on three hits. He then went to Rogers, and that was that.

Rogers threw a season-high 2 ⅓ innings, striking out one and allowing a hit without permitting a run. It was the third time all season Rogers had recorded at least six outs, and the first time since May 13.

Highlight of the day: It's Gallo's world

The Rangers knocked off the Royals on Friday, and Joey Gallo (predictably) played a huge role. He delivered his first career grand slam -- his 16th home run of the season overall:

You're gonna want your sound on. 💥 pic.twitter.com/axaXjpYNIv — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 1, 2019

And he made this nifty diving play to end the game:

Joey Gallo, ladies and gents. pic.twitter.com/I005vNsJ7t — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 1, 2019

To recap: Gallo can slug dinger and play a quality center field. He's a star, folks.

Stat of the day: MLB sets new HR record

Major League Baseball set a new single-month home-run record on Friday, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivering the 1,120th dinger of the month.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s HR in the 8th inning tonight is the 1,120th HR across MLB this month, the most HR in a single month in MLB history.



It's also 113 more HR than were hit in the entire 1945 season. pic.twitter.com/sD9dyvkOzN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 1, 2019

Here's a look at the record-setter:

With the way the ball is flying out of the park every night, don't be surprised if some of the summer months end up threatening the record mark.

Quick hits

