MLB scores, schedule: Yankees beat Red Sox in series opener; Twins stop streaking Rays
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's the final day of May, and baseball is moving into the new month on a high note. Friday night's schedule includes a full 15 games.
Among the highlights of the night: the Yankees and Red Sox finally getting their series underway; the Rays and Twins continuing their potential ALCS preview; and the Phillies and Dodgers, conversely, beginning a potential NLCS preview.
Keep it here all night for the latest news, notes, and scores.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday
- FINAL- Orioles 9, Giants 6 (box score)
- FINAL - Pirates 9, Brewers 4 (box score)
- FINAL - Yankees 4, Red Sox 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Reds 9, Nationals 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Twins 5, Rays 3 (box score)
- FINAL - Tigers 8, Braves 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Rangers 6, Royals 2 (box score)
- FINAL - White Sox 6, Indians 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Cardinals 2, Cubs 1 in 10 (box score)
- FINAL - Rockies 13, Blue Jays 6 (box score)
- LIVE - Mets vs. Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Astros vs. Athletics (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Marlins vs. Padres (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Angels vs. Mariners (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Phillies vs. Dodgers (GameTracker)
Yankees beat Red Sox in series opener
After rain postponed Thursday's series opener between the Yankees and Red Sox, the two sides squared off for the first time since mid-April on Friday. As was the result then, however, the Yankees won.
Credit second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who recorded two hits (including a home run) and drove in a pair of runs. LeMahieu raised his seasonal line to .317/.368/.462 -- not bad for someone whose critics claimed he was a product of Coors Field. Matt Snyder has more on LeMahieu leading the Yankees offense.
The Yankees also received a boost from their bullpen. Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton,and Aroldis Chapman combined for four innings, two hits, a walk, and four strikeouts. The four permitted zero runs.
Twins lean on Rogers to upend Rays
The Rays entered Friday having won six on a row, including Thursday's contest against the Twins in lopsided fashion. The Twins struck back on Friday, however, edging Tampa Bay by a 5-3 score.
Perhaps the most notable aspect of the game was how Twins manager Rocco Baldelli used reliever Taylor Rogers. Baldelli received 6 ⅔ innings from starter Jose Berrios, who held the Rays to three runs on three hits. He then went to Rogers, and that was that.
Rogers threw a season-high 2 ⅓ innings, striking out one and allowing a hit without permitting a run. It was the third time all season Rogers had recorded at least six outs, and the first time since May 13.
Highlight of the day: It's Gallo's world
The Rangers knocked off the Royals on Friday, and Joey Gallo (predictably) played a huge role. He delivered his first career grand slam -- his 16th home run of the season overall:
And he made this nifty diving play to end the game:
To recap: Gallo can slug dinger and play a quality center field. He's a star, folks.
Stat of the day: MLB sets new HR record
Major League Baseball set a new single-month home-run record on Friday, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivering the 1,120th dinger of the month.
Here's a look at the record-setter:
With the way the ball is flying out of the park every night, don't be surprised if some of the summer months end up threatening the record mark.
Quick hits
- The good, bad, and ugly from the 2014 draft class.
- The Cardinals placed catcher Yadier Molina on the injured list.
- The Rockies demoted Kyle Freeland to Triple-A.
- Prep infielder Blaze Jordan will be a part of the 2020 draft class.
- Might Dallas Keuchel be ready a week after signing? Scott Boras says yes.
