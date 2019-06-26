MLB scores, schedule: Yankees' DJ LeMahieu continues torrid streak, Trevor Bauer strikes out 12 in 127-pitch effort
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
We have a full schedule of fifteen MLB games on Wednesday, including some day games across the majors. In early action, Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu continued his hot streak at the plate, and Indians starter Trevor Bauer continued his hot streak on the mound. For more on those developments (and more), check out our full recap below of Wednesday's MLB action.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.
Baseball schedule/scores for Wednesday, June 26
- FINAL - White Sox 8, Red Sox 7 (box score)
- FINAL - Yankees 8, Blue Jays 7 (box score)
- FINAL - Indians 5, Royals 3 (box score)
- LIVE - Padres vs. Orioles (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Rockies vs. Giants (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mets vs. Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Nationals vs. Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rangers vs. Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Athletics vs. Cardinals, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Braves vs. Cubs, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Reds vs. Angels, 8:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Rays vs. Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Mariners vs. Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- UPCOMING - Pirates vs. Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
LeMahieu stays hot, Yankees extend HR streak in walk-off win
Thanks to Gleyber Torres' walk-off single in the ninth, the Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Blue Jays and a 9-1 home stand at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. In the come-from-behind win, New York extended its record home run streak to 29 straight games with a long ball. Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu each homered off Toronto starter Trent Thornton.
Gregorius' solo home run cut the Yankees deficit to 5-1 in the second inning. LeMahieu's two-run homer in the fourth inning -- his third home run in four games -- tied the game at 5-5.
LeMahieu has been on fire as of late, and the offseason addition has been a difference maker for this team. Take a look at this run:
LeMahieu is a finalist to start at second base for the AL in this year's All-Star Game in Cleveland. He was a two-time All-Star while with the Colorado Rockies, in 2015 and 2017. The final round of voting began Wednesday and ends Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. Here's more info on how to vote, as well as when the All-Star starters will be announced.
Bauer K's 12 in gem against Kansas City
In the Indians 5-3 win over the Royals, right-hander Trevor Bauer threw 6 2/3 solid innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out a season-high 12 batters. Bauer recorded his fourth double-figure strikeout game this season, bringing his career total in that category to 23. He didn't allow a hit until rookie Humberto Arteaga singled with two outs in the fifth. Bauer also matched a career high by throwing 127 pitches.
Bauer added to his resume with a move up to 12th on the Indians all-time strikeout list. Wednesday's outing brought Bauer's total to 1,043 strikeouts, and he passed Luis Tiant. Bauer (6-6) has now won his last four outings after a May in which he went 1-5.
The Indians (44-36) took two of three games from the Royals, and continue to close the gap between them and Minnesota the AL Central. Cleveland's 16-7 record in June is the best in the American League. The Indians will continue a light road schedule with three-game series against Baltimore and then Kansas City.
Stat of the day: Sale still without a win at Fenway
Red Sox ace Chris Sale has yet to record a win this season at Fenway Park. And it's going to be a while until he's able to get another chance at a W.
The Red Sox will be across the pond this weekend for the MLB London Series against the Yankees before traveling to Toronto and Detroit. They won't be back in Boston until July 12 for a series against the Dodgers in the season's second half.
Quick hits
- RJ Anderson's latest MLB Prospect Watch is out. Check it out here.
- The Nationals will reportedly wear Expos throwbacks to honor inaugural season in Montreal.
- The Yankees are reportedly spilt on Madison Bumgarner, who will likely be moved at the July 31 trade deadline. Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, is confident he can regain his vintage postseason form.
- The young fan who was struck by a foul ball at an Astros game last month suffered a skull fracture and had a seizure, the family's lawyer said.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Vanderbilt vs Michigan odds, CWS picks
Adam Thompson has locked in his pick for Wednesday's national championship between Vanderbilt...
-
Young fan struck by ball fractured skull
The family is also looking into potential legal action
-
2019 College World Series finalsschedule
The road to Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series
-
What to know about Michigan-Vandy in CWS
The Commodores and Wolverines will close out a best-of-three championship series on Wednes...
-
Top Picks: A huge MLB underdog to play
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Yankees spilt on trade for Bumgarner
Here's the latest updates on Bumgarner's possible trade deadline scenarios