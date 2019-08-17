MLB scores, schedule: Yankees even series with Cleveland; Cubs lose another on the road

We're quickly approaching the end of August which means we'll be watching more games with playoff implications. This Friday's full slate of games brings us a few big, weekend series including the Indians (73-49) taking on the Yankees (81-41) as they look to extend their AL wild card lead. In the NL, the Nationals (65-55) will try to hold onto their wild card spot as they take on the Brewers (63-58), who are trying to fight their way back into a playoff spot.

Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, August 16

Yankees pull even in potential ALCS preview with Cleveland



On Thursday, Cleveland blew out the Yankees in the first of a four-game set that could double as an ALCS preview. On Friday, the Yankees pulled even, winning a 3-2 contest.

Masahiro Tanaka turned in a quality start, allowing two runs on four hits over 6 ⅓ innings. Tanaka's individual line wasn't too impressive otherwise. He struck out just two, and permitted solo home runs to Yasiel Puig and Jose Ramirez.

Nonetheless, the Yankees were able to pull out the victory. Three members of New York's lineup drove in runs: Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres, and Gio Urshela each contributed RBI singles.

Nationals maintain winning streak

The Nationals entered Friday riding a four-game winning streak, the longest in the majors. As the subhead suggests, they kept their streak alive by topping the Brewers 2-1.

Patrick Corbin kept the Brewers in check, allowing one run over six innings. He struck out eight and overcame permitting seven hits and four walks.

Anthony Rendon with the RBI 2B!

(Ya know, because he did it twice.)@Anthonyrendon_6 // #OnePursuit pic.twitter.com/FEKt3GXpj5 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 17, 2019

The Nationals were paced by Anthony Rendon, who notched a pair of doubles and drove in both of Washington's runs.

Come Saturday, the Nationals will try to push their streak to six in a row. No other team has winning streak as long as five games.

Cubs blow game against Pirates

The Cubs led the Pirates 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, thanks in large part to a timely RBI triple by Tony Kemp off Felipe Vazquez. Yet the Cubs were unable to hold on, as Kyle Ryan and Brandon Kintzler combined to load the bases before Kintzler then walked in a run. Kintzler eventually yielded a game-winning single to Kevin Newman.

Just like that, the Cubs have now lost four in a row. What's more is they continue to have one of the worst road records in the sport. You can read more about that here.

Highlight of the day: Vladito channels his father

Look, sometimes the words just get in the way. Watch Vladimir Guerrero Jr. summon the bad-ball hitting tendencies of his pops for the unlikeliest of home runs:

You have to feel a little bad for Wade LeBlanc. A little.

Stat of the day: Morton a tough-luck loser



Charlie Morton shoved against the Tigers on Friday, tossing seven frames and fanning 10 while permitting zero earned runs, three hits, and no walks. Nonetheless, Morton did allow one run due in large part to a Matt Duffy error. That turned out to be enough for the Tigers to earn the W -- it also landed Morton in some select company:

If Rays don’t tie it up in 9th, Morton will become the first pitcher since Scherzer on 6/21/17 to lose a game while striking out at least 10 and not allowing an earned run https://t.co/2swnOpg0Q7 — Jason Collette (@jasoncollette) August 17, 2019

The Tigers, by the way, had Daniel Norris, Drew VerHagen, and Joe Jimenez combine for the shutout.

Quick hits

