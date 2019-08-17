MLB scores, schedule: Yankees even series with Cleveland; Cubs lose another on the road
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
We're quickly approaching the end of August which means we'll be watching more games with playoff implications. This Friday's full slate of games brings us a few big, weekend series including the Indians (73-49) taking on the Yankees (81-41) as they look to extend their AL wild card lead. In the NL, the Nationals (65-55) will try to hold onto their wild card spot as they take on the Brewers (63-58), who are trying to fight their way back into a playoff spot.
Baseball schedule/scores for Friday, August 16
- FINAL: Yankees 3, Indians 2 (box score)
- FINAL: Pirates 3, Cubs 2 (box score)
- Padres at Phillies (GameTracker)
- FINAL: Nationals 2, Brewers 1 (box score)
- FINAL: Blue Jays 7, Mariners 3 (box score)
- FINAL: Red Sox 9, Orioles 1 (box score)
- Cardinals at Reds (GameTracker)
- FINAL: Tigers 2,Rays 0 (box score)
- Dodgers at Braves (GameTracker)
- Twins at Rangers (GameTracker)
- Mets at Royals (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Giants at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Astros at Athletics (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Angels (GameTracker)
Yankees pull even in potential ALCS preview with Cleveland
On Thursday, Cleveland blew out the Yankees in the first of a four-game set that could double as an ALCS preview. On Friday, the Yankees pulled even, winning a 3-2 contest.
Masahiro Tanaka turned in a quality start, allowing two runs on four hits over 6 ⅓ innings. Tanaka's individual line wasn't too impressive otherwise. He struck out just two, and permitted solo home runs to Yasiel Puig and Jose Ramirez.
Nonetheless, the Yankees were able to pull out the victory. Three members of New York's lineup drove in runs: Gary Sanchez, Gleyber Torres, and Gio Urshela each contributed RBI singles.
Nationals maintain winning streak
The Nationals entered Friday riding a four-game winning streak, the longest in the majors. As the subhead suggests, they kept their streak alive by topping the Brewers 2-1.
Patrick Corbin kept the Brewers in check, allowing one run over six innings. He struck out eight and overcame permitting seven hits and four walks.
The Nationals were paced by Anthony Rendon, who notched a pair of doubles and drove in both of Washington's runs.
Come Saturday, the Nationals will try to push their streak to six in a row. No other team has winning streak as long as five games.
Cubs blow game against Pirates
The Cubs led the Pirates 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, thanks in large part to a timely RBI triple by Tony Kemp off Felipe Vazquez. Yet the Cubs were unable to hold on, as Kyle Ryan and Brandon Kintzler combined to load the bases before Kintzler then walked in a run. Kintzler eventually yielded a game-winning single to Kevin Newman.
Just like that, the Cubs have now lost four in a row. What's more is they continue to have one of the worst road records in the sport. You can read more about that here.
Highlight of the day: Vladito channels his father
Look, sometimes the words just get in the way. Watch Vladimir Guerrero Jr. summon the bad-ball hitting tendencies of his pops for the unlikeliest of home runs:
You have to feel a little bad for Wade LeBlanc. A little.
Stat of the day: Morton a tough-luck loser
Charlie Morton shoved against the Tigers on Friday, tossing seven frames and fanning 10 while permitting zero earned runs, three hits, and no walks. Nonetheless, Morton did allow one run due in large part to a Matt Duffy error. That turned out to be enough for the Tigers to earn the W -- it also landed Morton in some select company:
The Tigers, by the way, had Daniel Norris, Drew VerHagen, and Joe Jimenez combine for the shutout.
Quick hits
- It's Friday, which means Dayn Perry has posted his latest MLB Star Power Index. Check it out here.
- In case you missed it: The Phillies completed a sweep of the Cubs on Thursday, thanks to a walk-off grand slam courtesy of Bryce Harper.
- Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is probably out for the season.
- But boy, what a season Tatis Jr. had.
- The Braves signed SS Adeiny Hechavarria.
- The Royals designated CF Billy Hamilton for assignment. Here's why he could land on a contender soon.
