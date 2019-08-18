MLB scores, schedule: Yankees, Indians spilt four-game series; Dodgers' Cody Bellinger retakes MLB lead with 42nd home run

We have plenty of MLB action this Sunday with a full slate of 15 games. Plus, the Little League World Series continues tonight. Here's how to watch those games. We'll have everything you need to know about Sunday's baseball action packed into this post for you. Some of today's highlights include:

Yankees' CC Sabathia made his first start since July 27. The 39-year-old lefty was previously on the injured list with right knee inflammation. We have more on his rough outing against the Indians below.

The Red Sox notched their fifth straight win, moved to 66-59 on the season but the reigning World Series champions are still six and a half games out of the final AL wild card.

The Astros, behind newcomer Zack Greinke, will look to snap their five-game losing streak in the series finale against the Athletics in Oakland.

In the lone night game, the Cubs will look to take the three-game series against the Pirates. Closer Craig Kimbrel will be making his return from the injured list (right knee inflammation). Kimbrel, 31, has gone 0-2 with nine saves and a 5.68 ERA in 14 relief outings with the Cubs.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Sunday, August 18

Yankees, Indians spilt four-game series

In what was billed a possible postseason preview, the Yankees and Indians spilt their four-game series in the Bronx with the Indians coming away with a win the series.

Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger was solid, once again, and Cleveland has won six of his last seven starts. Clevinger is 7-0 with a 2.15 ERA in his last nine starts. Here's Clevinger's final line from Sunday:

View Profile Mike Clevinger CLE • SP • 52 IP 5.0 H 3 R 0 ER 0 K 10 BB 2

CC Sabathia took the mound for the Yankees, but lasted just three innings (4 ER) in his return from the injured list.

In what seems to be a theme when these two teams meet, there were lots of home runs. Indians' Mike Freeman, Francisco Lindor and Oscar Mercado each homered while Yankees' DJ LeMahieu knocked one out.

The Indians play their first ever series at Citi Field on Tuesday against the Mets while the Yankees set off for a West Coast trip where they'll face the Athletics, Dodgers and Mariners.

Bellinger crushes 42nd homer for MLB lead

In the first inning of Sunday's 5-3 Braves win over the Dodgers, Cody Bellinger snapped a three-way tie (Christian Yelich, Mike Trout) for the MLB home run lead with his 42nd home run, off Braves lefty Max Fried. Bellinger, 24, is the youngest player to hit 42 home runs in a season since Nolan Arenado and Bryce Harper both did in 2015.

As you can see in the replay, Braves center fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. came very close to robbing Bellinger of the homer but the ball appears to bounce out of his glove while he's fully outstretched at the wall. Acuna was obviously frustrated, and the missed play easily could have been responsible for the youngster's irritated attitude afterwards.

In the third inning, Acuna watched a long fly ball he hit for quite a long time at the plate, before it became a single. Last year's NL Rookie of the Year would play center field in the top of the fourth, but when he returned, Braves manager Brian Snitker told him he was being removed from the game.

Acuna, 21, is one steal away from becoming the fifth player in Braves history to record 30 homers and 30 stolen bases in a season.

Gausman throws immaculate inning for Reds

On Sunday, in his fourth appearance with Cincy, veteran right-hander Kevin Gausman pitched an immaculate inning, meaning he needed just nine pitches to strike out the side. In the sixth inning, Gausman struck out Yairo Munoz, Dexter Fowler and Tommy Edman.

Kevin Gausman displaying some incredible efficiency.pic.twitter.com/tqKgQz5MfF — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 18, 2019

Gausman became the sixth pitcher in Reds history to throw an immaculate inning. The last Reds pitcher to achieve the feat was Drew Storen on April 18, 2017. There have been five other immaculate innings this season, from Brewers' Josh Hader, Blue Jays' Thomas Pannone, Red Sox's Chris Sale (twice) Nationals' Stephen Strasburg.

Kevin Gausman threw an immaculate inning, the 6th in #Reds history. First since Drew Storen on 4/18/2017 — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) August 18, 2019

The Reds claimed Gausman off outright waivers from the Braves on Aug. 5.

Quick hits

