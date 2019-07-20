MLB scores, schedule: Yankees keep rolling as Rockies continue to plunge; Padres' Tatis goes deep
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
It's the penultimate Saturday in July, meaning the schedule is packed and there are deadline-related implications in play.
Some of the storylines worth watching: the Giants attempting to win their eighth game in a row and the Yankees trying to extend their division lead to 10 games.
Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, July 21
- Yankees 11, Rockies 5 (box score)
- Padres at Cubs (GameTracker)
- Mets at Giants (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Rays, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Tigers, 6:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Red Sox at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Twins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Astros, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Royals at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Mariners, 9:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Yankees stay hot at expense of ice-cold Rockies
The Yankees extended their winning streak to five games on Saturday, knocking off the Rockies, who have now lost six consecutive games.
Despite scoring 11 runs, the Yankees did not homer. Rather, they notched 14 hits, with just three of those going for extra bases. They also drew five walks. This game represented the first time the Yankees had scored 10-plus without homering in more than a calendar year:
The Yankees did suffer a scare during the game, as Luke Voit was hit in the face with a pitch. He initially stayed in before leaving (the score was 9-0) and undergoing tests. He is said to have passed those tests, suggesting he'll be all right.
As for the Rockies, they entered the afternoon with a 2-11 July record and a negative-52 run differential. Those marks, obviously, just got worse.
Highlight of the day: Tatis goes yicketty
Fernando Tatis Jr. is already one of the most exciting players in baseball. And while many of his highlights have been of the baserunning variety, he flexed a bit on Saturday with a long home run against the Cubs.
Take a look:
The wind was blowing out, to be fair, but still: Tatis is good -- very, very good.
Quick hits
- The Braves are among the teams scouting Marcus Stroman -- that and other rumors from the day that was can be found here
- The Phillies acquired RHP Mike Morin from the Twins in exchange for cash considerations.
- Want to watch the Hall of Fame induction ceremony? Then this post is for you.
