MLB scores, schedule: Yankees' Torres nears franchise history; Mets' Pete Alonso takes home run lead with 45th blast

It's not a full MLB slate for Wednesday, but there are 11 games on the schedule, many of which have playoff implications. Specifically, we've got games involving one or more contenders in D.C., the Bronx, Cincy, Boston, Cleveland, St. Louis, Arizona, Oakland, and L.A. That's what we'll be keeping our eye on. Now let's jump in.

Torres nears Yankees record in win



On Tuesday, Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez broke his own record for most home runs hit in a single season by a New York backstop. On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres inched closer to a place in franchise history for himself.

AL Home Run Leaders since August 10:



1. Gleyber Torres (11)

2. Gary Sanchez (10)

Torres hit his 34th homer of the year as part of a win against the Rangers, and in doing so positioned himself well to set a single-season record for most homers by a Yankees middle infielder. As it stands, Alfonso Soriano is the only person standing in Torres' way -- Soriano homered 39 times in 2002 and then 38 times in 2003.

Previously, Torres had been tied with Robinson Cano for the third-most. Joe Gordon is the only other middle infielder for New York to hit at least 30 -- he did so in 1940.

Alonso takes MLB home run lead



Following yesterday's debacle (see Quick Hits below), the Mets badly needed a spirits-lifting win against the Nationals on Wednesday. Rookie Pete Alonso -- known as "Petaters" to those who know better -- did his part when he hit his 45th home run of the season:

That one left the bat 106.3 mph and traveled 408 feet. Not a titanic blast of Alonso's usual standards, but it counts. Alonso is the first to 45 home runs this season, and that of course means he now leads MLB in that particular category. Cody Bellinger and Mike Trout each have 44, and Christian Yelich is at 43.

As such, it's certainly not safe to assume that Alonso will maintain his current lead. If he does, however, he'll become the first rookie ever to lead the majors in home runs outright, as Sarah Langs notes. Two rookie sluggers -- Mark McGwire of the Athletics in 1987 and Tim Jordan of the 1906 Brooklyn Superbas (bring that name back, please) -- tied for the MLB lead, but no rookie has ever sat atop that particular leaderboard all by himself.

Speaking of rookie history, Alonso needs seven home runs to tie Aaron Judge's rookie record of 52 home runs set all the way back in 2017. Coming into Wednesday's slate, the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) forecast Alonso for six more homers this season, so that particular chaotic-good robot expects him to come up just short. Either way, could be a photo finish.

Stat of the day: Lorenzen joins Babe Ruth

Michael Lorenzen has been used by the Reds as a pitcher, a pinch-hitter, and an outfielder throughout the season. He hit his seventh career home run on Wednesday, and as such it's time to break out the fun facts about him -- like this one, which states he has the second-most home runs for a pitcher during his career:

Since entering the league in 2015, @Lorenzen55 has 7 HR which is the 2nd most for a pitcher during that span (Bumgarner, 12).

Believe it or not, that isn't the coolest part of Lorenzen's night. Rather, he also earned the win and played the outfield during the game, making him the second player ever to do so -- with the first being Babe Ruth. You can read more about that by clicking here.

Highlight of the night: Berrios's web gem

Jose Berrios didn't have a great night on the mound against the Red Sox, but he did make one heck of a play off of it. Take a look:

🚨 WEB GEM ALERT 🚨

Give Berrios points for laying out, foremost, then having the wherewithal and the coordination to make an accurate, on-time throw to nab Andrew Benintendi. It would've been easy for him to just eat the ball, or to make an error on the throw. Instead, at least he can take solace in knowing he did something cool on Wednesday.

