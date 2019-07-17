MLB scores, schedule: Yankees turn tables on Rays with late-inning rally; Bryce, Kingery lead Phils over Dodgers
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Tuesday featured a full slate of MLB action. Some of the storylines worth watching included the Yankees and Rays continuing their important series and the Phillies trying to right their Monday wrong against the Dodgers.
To find out what happened in those games, and across the rest of baseball, check out our nightly recap below.
Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, July 16
- Nationals 8, Orioles 1 (box score)
- Phillies 9, Dodgers 8 (box score)
- Yankees 8, Rays 3 (box score)
- Marlins 12, Padres 7 (box score)
- Tigers at Indians (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 4 (box score)
- Reds at Cubs (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Rangers (GameTracker)
- Mets at Twins (GameTracker)
- Braves at Brewers (GameTracker)
- Pirates 3, Cardinals 1 (box score)
- Royals 11, White Sox 0 (box score)
- Giants at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Athletics (GameTracker)
- Astros at Angels (GameTracker)
Yankees knock off Rays
On Monday, the Yankees blew a ninth-inning lead against the Rays. On Tuesday, in the second of a four-game set, the Yankees turned the tables.
The Rays led 3-2 entering the bottom of the eighth, and that's when things got sticky. Colin Poche walked Gleyber Torres and later allowed a two-out, two-run homer to Aaron Judge. He then gave up a single to Luke Voit and a double to Gary Sanchez before intentionally walking Edwin Encarnacion (who had hit his third home run of the series earlier in the night).
That's when Didi Gregorius delivered this grand slam to put the game out of reach:
The Yankees are again six up on the Rays in the race for the AL East.
Phillies win wild tilt with Dodgers
After being embarrassed by the Dodgers on Monday night, the Phillies came out on top in Tuesday's game -- and boy, was it an entertaining contest.
The Phillies jumped ahead 6-1 early thanks to a five-run second inning. They would hold onto that lead until the ninth inning, when the Dodgers jumped ahead 8-6 on a three-run shot from Matt Beaty:
The Phillies were not to be outdone on this particular night, however. They would rally against Kenley Jansen in the bottom half of the frame, with Scott Kingery cutting the lead to one by plating Andrew Knapp and advancing Cesar Hernandez on a single. Kingery would then score the game-winning run on a subsequent Bryce Harper double:
Kingery and Harper had each homered earlier. Combined, they recorded four hits, drove in seven runs, and walked three times. That's getting production from your No. 2 and 3 hitters.
Stat of the day: Belli, Yeli keep racing for homer lead
Both Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich homered on Tuesday night, giving them 34 and 33 on the year respectively. It was the 10th time this year they've both gone yicketty on the same day:
The way things have gone so far, it looks like Bellinger and Yelich will be trading homers nearly every night for the rest of the season.
Highlight of the day: Almora gets fancy
Albert Almora Jr. isn't much of a hitter. He can play a darn-fine center field, however. Take a look at this dandy grab he made on Tuesday night:
There's a reason he still plays despite a 76 OPS+, folks.
Quick hits
- The Brewers are the latest team linked to Diamondbacks Robbie Ray ahead of the trade deadline. He's becoming a popular target for contenders.
- Speaking of the trade deadline, here's one deal every team should make including Madison Bumgarner and Marcus Stroman to AL contenders. And here's why Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd could be the biggest fish on the market for contenders.
- The Blue Jays designated veteran right-hander Edwin Jackson for assignment to open up a roster spot for right-hander Jacob Waguespack, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Jackson, 35, has appeared with an MLB-record 14 teams since making his debut in 2003.
- The Braves placed right-hander Max Fried on the 10-day injured list with a left index finger blister.
- The Red Sox sent struggling reliever Ryan Brasier down to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday. The bullpen is set to improve once right-hander Nathan Eovaldi re-joins the squad after undergoing elbow surgery in April. Eovaldi as the team's closer could be the first of several (and necessary) bullpen changes before the trade deadline.
