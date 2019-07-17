MLB scores, schedule: Yankees turn tables on Rays with late-inning rally; Bryce, Kingery lead Phils over Dodgers

Tuesday featured a full slate of MLB action. Some of the storylines worth watching included the Yankees and Rays continuing their important series and the Phillies trying to right their Monday wrong against the Dodgers.

To find out what happened in those games, and across the rest of baseball, check out our nightly recap below.

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Who wins every MLB game? And what underdogs can give you a huge victory? Visit SportsLine now to see the exact score of every MLB game, plus get full player stat projections, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times.

Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, July 16

Yankees knock off Rays



On Monday, the Yankees blew a ninth-inning lead against the Rays. On Tuesday, in the second of a four-game set, the Yankees turned the tables.

The Rays led 3-2 entering the bottom of the eighth, and that's when things got sticky. Colin Poche walked Gleyber Torres and later allowed a two-out, two-run homer to Aaron Judge. He then gave up a single to Luke Voit and a double to Gary Sanchez before intentionally walking Edwin Encarnacion (who had hit his third home run of the series earlier in the night).

That's when Didi Gregorius delivered this grand slam to put the game out of reach:

The Yankees are again six up on the Rays in the race for the AL East.

Phillies win wild tilt with Dodgers

After being embarrassed by the Dodgers on Monday night, the Phillies came out on top in Tuesday's game -- and boy, was it an entertaining contest.

The Phillies jumped ahead 6-1 early thanks to a five-run second inning. They would hold onto that lead until the ninth inning, when the Dodgers jumped ahead 8-6 on a three-run shot from Matt Beaty:

BEATY BEATY BOMB BOMB. pic.twitter.com/49yW4Dx9Bm — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 17, 2019

The Phillies were not to be outdone on this particular night, however. They would rally against Kenley Jansen in the bottom half of the frame, with Scott Kingery cutting the lead to one by plating Andrew Knapp and advancing Cesar Hernandez on a single. Kingery would then score the game-winning run on a subsequent Bryce Harper double:

Kingery and Harper had each homered earlier. Combined, they recorded four hits, drove in seven runs, and walked three times. That's getting production from your No. 2 and 3 hitters.

Stat of the day: Belli, Yeli keep racing for homer lead

Both Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich homered on Tuesday night, giving them 34 and 33 on the year respectively. It was the 10th time this year they've both gone yicketty on the same day:

This is the 10th time this season that Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich have homered on the same day.



How fun has this season been?! — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 17, 2019

The way things have gone so far, it looks like Bellinger and Yelich will be trading homers nearly every night for the rest of the season.

Highlight of the day: Almora gets fancy

Albert Almora Jr. isn't much of a hitter. He can play a darn-fine center field, however. Take a look at this dandy grab he made on Tuesday night:

Albert in the Outfield. pic.twitter.com/I8Lv8lOH6S — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 17, 2019

There's a reason he still plays despite a 76 OPS+, folks.

Quick hits

