MLB scores, schedule: Yankees win 99th as Severino returns, but lose Betances to Achilles injury; Red Sox, Giants play marathon game

Tuesday brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games, with some teams beginning their final home stand of the season. A few storylines to keep an eye on: Yankees' Luis Severino making his season debut against the Angels, Giants rookie Mike Yastrzemski (grandson of Hall of Famer and Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski) playing at Fenway Park for the first time and Astros shortstop Carlos Correa making his return from the injured list.

We'll have you covered with everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action below in our roundup.

Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, September 17

Yankees win 99th and get Severino back, but lose Betances



The Yankees had an up-and-down night.

On the bright side: the Yankees saw ace Luis Severino make his season debut. He pitched well, as our Mike Axisa detailed, holding the Angels scoreless through four innings while permitting just two hits and striking out four and walking two. The Yankees were able to touch up a tattered Angels pitching staff and ended up winning their 99th game of the season by an 8-0 margin.

Unfortunately, after the game manager Aaron Boone announced reliever Dellin Betances had suffered a partially torn Achilles tendon during his season debut on Sunday. You can read more about that here.

Red Sox, Giants play marathon game

The two sides combined to tie a record for pitchers used. That's just one of the stats you need to know from the 15-inning, nearly 6-hour long contest that didn't wrap up until Wednesday morning. Click here to find out the others.

Biggio hits for cycle, makes history

Blue Jays rookie Cavan Biggio hit for the sixth cycle of the season on Tuesday. He and his father, Craig, also made a little history. You can click here to find out what that history entailed.

Twins win on a walk-off HBP

You can read more about the Twins' topsy-turvy victory over the White Sox by clicking here. Just know that the game ended on a hit batsman.

Woodruff returns for Brewers, who keep up winning ways

Severino wasn't the only top-of-the-rotation starter to return on Tuesday. In fact, he was one of three, joining Brandon Woodruff and Blake Snell.

Brandon Woodruff threw two hitless innings with one walk and four strikeouts in his first start since a July 21 oblique strain. 37 pitches, 23 strikes. The idea is to stretch him a little further next time out. pic.twitter.com/7PHUFGyCuu — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) September 18, 2019

Woodruff, for his part, tossed two scoreless frames against the Padres as part of a Brewers win. He fanned four batters and walked just one before being relieved by Gio Gonzalez.

The Brewers have now won four in a row and 11 of their last 12. With the Cubs' loss against the Reds, the Brewers are tied for the second wild card spot.

Snell also returns

As for Snell, we'll keep this brief because he made an abbreviated start on Tuesday as well. He threw two perfect innings against the Dodgers. Seventeen of his 26 pitches went for strikes and he fanned four batters.

The Rays need a healthy Snell if they're to make a real run into October.

Twins make homer history

The Twins entered the night leading the majors in home runs, which meant they held the single-season record on a team-level as well. Not yet satisfied, the Twins then made more homer history as Miguel Sano became the fifth Minnesota hitter to top 30 dingers this year. Click here to read more about that accomplishment -- and learn which other home-run record the Twins possess.

Highlight of the day: Yaz homers at Fenway

Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Red Sox legend Carl, made his Fenway Park debut on Tuesday night. Predictably, because that's just how Baseball Works sometimes, Yastrzemski hit what was his 20th home run of the season. You can watch the dinger (and read about how Boston received the younger Yaz) by clicking here.

Stat of the day: Gray eclipses Ryan

At least in one sense, Sonny Gray has topped Nolan Ryan. On Tuesday, he made his 32nd consecutive start in which he permitted fewer than six hits. That's the longest such streak in history, and pulls him out of a tie with the aforementioned Ryan:

🗣️ ATTENTION PLEASE!



Sonny Gray just made his 32nd consecutive start allowing 6 hits or fewer, a new Major League record, excluding "openers." He was sharing the record with Nolan Ryan. 👏#BornToBaseball pic.twitter.com/QJXHG37as0 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 18, 2019

Credit Gray (and the Reds) for doing a fine spoil job on Tuesday. The Cubs' loss not only ruined an at-times impressive start from Yu Darvish (at one point he'd struck out eight batters in a row), but reduced the Cubs to a tie with the Brewers for the second wild card spot.

Quick hits

