MLB scores, schedule: Yankees win 99th as Severino returns, but lose Betances to Achilles injury; Woodruff rejoins red-hot Brewers
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Tuesday brings us a full slate of 15 MLB games, with some teams beginning their final home stand of the season. A few storylines to keep an eye on: Yankees' Luis Severino making his season debut against the Angels, Giants rookie Mike Yastrzemski (grandson of Hall of Famer and Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski) playing at Fenway Park for the first time and Astros shortstop Carlos Correa making his return from the injured list.
We'll have you covered with everything you need to know about Tuesday's MLB action below in our roundup.
Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, September 17
- Yankees 8, Angels 0 (box score)
- Mariners 6, Pirates 0 (box score)
- Blue Jays 8, Orioles 5 (box score)
- Giants at Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Indians 7, Tigers 2 (box score)
- Phillies at Braves (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Twins (GameTracker)
- Brewers 3, Padres 1 (box score)
- Nationals at Cardinals (GameTracker)
- Reds at Cubs (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Astros (GameTracker)
- Mets at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
- Royals at Athletics (GameTracker)
- Rays at Dodgers (GameTracker)
Yankees win 99th and get Severino back, but lose Betances
The Yankees had an up-and-down night.
On the bright side: the Yankees saw ace Luis Severino make his season debut. He pitched well, as our Mike Axisa detailed, holding the Angels scoreless through four innings while permitting just two hits and striking out four and walking two. The Yankees were able to touch up a tattered Angels pitching staff and ended up winning their 99th game of the season by an 8-0 margin.
Unfortunately, after the game manager Aaron Boone announced reliever Dellin Betances had suffered a partially torn Achilles tendon during his season debut on Sunday. You can read more about that here.
Woodruff returns for Brewers, who keep up winning ways
Severino wasn't the only top-of-the-rotation starter to return on Tuesday. In fact, he was one of three, joining Brandon Woodruff and Blake Snell.
Woodruff, for his part, tossed two scoreless frames against the Padres as part of a Brewers win. He fanned four batters and walked just one before being relieved by Gio Gonzalez.
The Brewers have now won four in a row and 11 of their last 12.
Highlight of the day: Yaz homers at Fenway
Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Red Sox legend Carl, made his Fenway Park debut on Tuesday night. Predictably, because that's just how Baseball Works sometimes, Yastrzemski hit what was his 20th home run of the season. You can watch the dinger (and read about how Boston received the younger Yaz) by clicking here.
Stat of the day: Twins make homer history
The Twins entered the night leading the majors in home runs, which meant they held the single-season record on a team-level as well. Not yet satisfied, the Twins then made more homer history as Miguel Sano became the fifth Minnesota hitter to top 30 dingers this year. Click here to read more about that accomplishment -- and learn which other home-run record the Twins possess.
Quick hits
- Here are five players who must step up down the final stretch to reach the playoffs.
- Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski was fired last week. Here are the other MLB general managers in the hot seat.
- Here are five must-watch MLB series with huge postseason implications, including rivalries and an interleague matchup.
- Eight manager stats worth watching during MLB playoffs, including what Astros will and won't do.
- Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez was arrested on charges of child solicitation, and reportedly placed on administrative leave by MLB. Here's more.
- Marcell Ozuna and Nicholas Castellanos will help decide the NL Central race; what decisions await them in free agency?
- Jason Kipnis needs season-ending surgery and his long tenure with the Indians is likely over. More on his injury here.
