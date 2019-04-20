MLB scores, schedule: Yankees win game but suffer potentially huge loss, hot Blue Jays victorious again
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
Thanks to doubleheaders in Baltimore and Cleveland minus a rainout in Detroit, Saturday brings us an overstuffed MLB slate of 16 games. Settle in!
In early action, the Yankees pulled to .500 but suffered (yet another) costly loss. Meantime, the Indians get back their injured superstar.
Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.
Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, April 20
- FINAL - Yankees 9, Royals 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Cardinals 10, Mets 2 (box score)
- FINAL - Diamondbacks 6, Cubs 0 (box score)
- FINAL - Twins 6, Orioles 5, Game 1 (box score)
- END 5/DELAYED - Giants at Pirates (GameTracker)
- FINAL - Blue Jays 10, Athletics 1 (box score)
- FINAL - Indians 8, Braves 4, Game 1 (box score)
- LIVE - Nationals at Marlins (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Red Sox at Rays (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Dodgers at Brewers (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Twins at Orioles, Game 2 (GameTracker)
- LIVE - Braves at Indians, Game 2 (GameTracker)
- Astros at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Rockies, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Reds at Padres, 8:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Angels, 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Tigers, Postponed
Yanks notch costly win in the Bronx
As you see above the Yankees won easily at home over the Royals and in doing so leveled their record at 10-10. Along the way, though, this happened:
And that begat this:
Aaron Judge batting .288/.404/.521 on the season and as usual has provided plus fielding in right, so this would be a huge loss to the already hobbled Yankees. Speaking of already hobbled:
Need a closer for that team? Dellin Betances and his shoulder are here to help. If Judge hits the injured list -- and it would be surprising if he didn't -- then he'll become the 13th Yankee on that ledger of misfortune. Relevant:
As for Saturday's win, Masahiro Tanaka worked seven innings of one-run ball, and Clint Frazier had three hits including a homer. Speaking of the increasingly vital Frazier, he's now batting .351/.371/.649 on the season. He'll need to keep that up if the Yanks are to withstand the loss of Judge on top of all those other injuries.
Also Boone was ejected in this one after a spectator interference call cost Gleyber Torres a home run.
Goldschmidt makes Busch history
The Cardinals keel-hauled the Mets in St. Louis on Saturday. Miles Mikolas became the first Cardinals starter to pitch into the eighth inning, and Jose Martinez gathered three hits. Slugger Paul Goldschmidt did this:
Mercy me. Some relevant digits on that one:
Put a sub-90 mph fastball on tee for the likes of Cloutin' Paul Goldschmidt, and he might just pulverize it into the history books. So it is with this longest recorded Busch bomb in the Statcast era.
Speaking of Goldbird (going with this as his nickname over the manifestly inferior "Goldy"), his 2019 season to date is an object lesson in the value of looking beyond batting average. He went 1 for 5 against the Mets, which dropped his average to .235. However, Goldschmidt also has eight homers and 12 walks on the season, and that lifts his overall line to .235/.333/.556. In other words, Goldschmidt has been highly productive despite a batting average on balls in play (BABIP) that's well below his established norms. Once that number (probably inevitably) rises, you'll really see some numbers out of ... Goldbird.
The red-hot ... Blue Jays?
Through Sunday, April 7, the Blue Jays were 3-8 and sporting one of the most pathetic offenses in baseball. It seemed like they were in danger of being no-hit every other game. A week later at 5-11, things didn't appear to be much different, but we can look deeper and see that things started to turn. That week, they split with the Red Sox and lost two of three to the Rays (which, at the time, was perfectly acceptable). Their loss to the Red Sox was by just a run in walk-off fashion and they scored 27 runs in those five games.
That better play has borne fruit this week. After winning in Oakland on Saturday, the Jays are 5-1 this week in road games against the Twins and A's. They've moved to 10-12 on the season, which isn't half bad given the state of their roster and where things started.
Saturday, it was a pretty complete workover of the A's. The Jays scored 10 runs while pounding out 15 hits, including three homers. The Blue Jays also didn't allow a run until garbage time in the ninth. Matt Shoemaker started and put up three more scoreless innings, running his ERA to 1.57 and WHIP to 0.87. Unfortunately, he only managed three innings because he got hurt. It's a left knee sprain, per the ball club, and he'll get an MRI Sunday.
That certainly puts a damper on things in Toronto, so we'll offer up this highlight in hopes to cheer some Jays fans up:
Freddy Galvis with an infield version of the Kevin Mitchell!
The bottom line with this team is it wasn't nearly as bad as it was playing early, and it's probably not as good as it is playing right now. Remember ... it's early ... ebbs and flows ... let the season breathe ... embrace the grind. All that stuff.
Quick hits
- The Indians have activated SS Francisco Lindor from the IL. Here's why the addition of Lindor may be even bigger for the Indians than you might think.
- Despite their awful start to the season, the Red Sox have actually seen some positive developments thus far in 2019.
- Athletics OF Khris Davis entered the weekend batting .247. That shouldn't be especially surprising.
- Here's the latest on Mets RHP Jacob deGrom, who was recently placed on the IL with elbow discomfort:
- The Red Sox have placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the IL with a loose body in his elbow.
- The Pirates have placed OF Starling Marte on the IL with an abdominal wall contusion.
- Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland left Saturday's game with back spasms, the Red Sox say.
- Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon left Saturday's game after being hit in the elbow by a pitch.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Judge the latest Yankee to suffer injury
The Yankees already have 12 players on the injured list
-
Fan interference wipes away Torres homer
The fan appeared to touch both the ball and the fielder's glove in the field of play
-
Khris Davis can't quit hitting .247
Davis and .247 are of course old pals
-
Indians finally get Lindor back from IL
Needless to say, he'll be a big boost to the struggling Cleveland offense
-
Silver linings during BoSox's slow start
It's been mostly bad but not all bad in Boston this season
-
Dodgers vs. Brewers odds, April 20 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Dodgers vs. Brewers on Saturday evening 10,000...